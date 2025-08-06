MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$73.222 million yesterday
PANews reported on August 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$73.2222 million yesterday (August 5, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/08/06 11:58
MyConstant founder to pay $10 million to settle SEC charges that he misappropriated investor funds to buy UST
PANews reported on August 6 that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed that Huynh Tran Quang Duy (also known as Duy Huynh), the founder of
PANews
2025/08/06 11:51
What caused Base blockchain’s 33-minute network outage?
Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, experienced a 33-minute network outage on Aug. 5 after a faulty sequencer transition halted block production. A bug in Conductor, an OP (OP) Stack component that oversees Base’s high-availability sequencer cluster, was the root cause…
Crypto.news
2025/08/06 11:39
Blur and Blast co-founded Pacman and announced the launch of new products
PANews reported on August 6th that Pacman, co-founder of Blur and Blast, responded to netizens' questions on the X platform, saying: "Looking forward to showing you what we have coming
PANews
2025/08/06 11:26
The former SEC chief of staff compared liquidity pledges to the Lehman Brothers incident, and the crypto industry hit back
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Decrypt, Amanda Fischer, former chief of staff under former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, stated on Monday that liquidity staking could trigger a
PANews
2025/08/06 10:56
Crypto markets generally fell, with BTC falling to $113,000 and ETH down 2.43%.
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to SoSoValue data, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for July fell short of expectations, raising the risk of stagflation. Cryptocurrency markets generally experienced
PANews
2025/08/06 10:50
Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market
PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
PANews
2025/08/06 10:27
Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months
PANews reported on August 6th that crypto company Superform Labs announced on the X platform the establishment of the Superform Foundation, which is legally independent of Superform Labs. The Foundation
PANews
2025/08/06 10:20
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/6: The pump ecosystem is counterattacking, and some tokens are starting
PANews
2025/08/06 10:13
OpenAI in talks to sell stock at $500 billion valuation
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Jinshi, people familiar with the matter revealed that OpenAI is in preliminary talks about a possible secondary sale of employee stock, valuing
PANews
2025/08/06 09:56
