2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
SBI Holdings Submits Two Crypto ETF Applications in Japan, One of Which Focuses on XRP and Bitcoin

SBI Holdings Submits Two Crypto ETF Applications in Japan, One of Which Focuses on XRP and Bitcoin

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Beincrypto, SBI Holdings disclosed in its second-quarter earnings announcement that it had submitted applications to the Japanese Financial Services Agency for two
XRP
XRP$3.1264-4.65%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000077+2.66%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 13:46
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flashes sell signal as whales holding, on-chain volume declines

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA flashes sell signal as whales holding, on-chain volume declines

Cardano (ADA) edges lower by nearly 2% at press time on Wednesday, extending the declining trend for the third consecutive week.
Cardano
ADA$0.9327+6.07%
শেয়ার করুন
Fxstreet2025/08/06 13:32
BitBridge to go public as a Bitcoin finance company and launch Bitcoin loan products

BitBridge to go public as a Bitcoin finance company and launch Bitcoin loan products

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, BitBridge Capital Strategies will begin trading under the ticker symbol "BTTL" at the end of the third quarter, with plans
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00048+77.77%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1941-9.08%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 13:19
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment rises as corrections deepen

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Price Analysis: Bearish sentiment rises as corrections deepen

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices are extending their correction after failing to close above their key resistance zones. The bearish thesis for both dog-based memecoin is further supported by the rising short bets among traders, suggesting further correction ahead.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001308-5.55%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005961+17.59%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000653+8.47%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.003352-6.08%
শেয়ার করুন
Fxstreet2025/08/06 13:15
The Ethereum Foundation announced the progress of its L1 expansion efforts, including new staff appointments and an increase in the mainnet's gas limit.

The Ethereum Foundation announced the progress of its L1 expansion efforts, including new staff appointments and an increase in the mainnet's gas limit.

PANews reported on August 6 that the Ethereum Foundation stated that it will release updates for each workstream in the coming weeks, covering its progress, new initiatives, pending issues and
L1
L1$0.006638+0.33%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 13:15
Rumble CEO: Rumble Wallet, built in partnership with Tether and Moonpay, is coming soon

Rumble CEO: Rumble Wallet, built in partnership with Tether and Moonpay, is coming soon

PANews reported on August 6 that according to Cointelegraph, Chris Pavlovski, CEO of video sharing platform Rumble, revealed that the Rumble wallet created by Rumble, Tether and Moonpay will be
SOON
SOON$0.3563-15.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0293-2.72%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 13:04
China Accuses Foreign Entity of Misusing Crypto for Surveillance Through Iris-Scanning

China Accuses Foreign Entity of Misusing Crypto for Surveillance Through Iris-Scanning

A China security ministry has warned that foreign agents are using crypto schemes to collect sensitive biometric data, including iris scans, posing a threat to both personal privacy and national security. Local outlet Global Times reported Wednesday that the ministry outlined the growing risks tied to biometric technologies. It said recent cases have shown foreign intelligence agencies illegally harvesting facial data from targeted individuals to carry out espionage activities inside China. The ministry did not identify specific firms, but the description of the scheme closely mirrors the model used by World, the crypto startup co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. China's Ministry of State Security has publicly warned that a foreign company is using the issuance of cryptocurrency tokens as a gimmick to scan and collect user iris information worldwide and transfer the data source, posing a threat to personal information security and even… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 6, 2025 Crypto Token Incentives Used to Collect Iris Data, China Ministry Says World, formerly known as Worldcoin , offers crypto tokens in exchange for users’ iris scans. The company claims the scans help verify a user’s unique identity and enable digital financial access, particularly in underserved markets. However, World was not explicitly named in the MSS advisory. Cryptonews has reached out to World for comment on the matter. The ministry described a case in which a foreign company allegedly used the issuance of cryptocurrency tokens as a pretext to scan and collect iris data from users around the world. This data was then transferred overseas, according to the statement, raising red flags for national and individual security. Officials Link Biometric Data Leaks to National Security Threats Biometric identification technologies, the ministry noted, have gained rapid traction in recent years. Used for their speed and accuracy, these systems collect and process facial features, fingerprints, irises and even body movements. While these tools offer convenience, the ministry warned that the risk of data leaks and misuse has also grown significantly. Officials cited cases in which foreign spies forged biometric information to gain access to classified materials or infiltrate sensitive workplaces. In another example, a fingerprint payment system linked to a corporate database was repeatedly breached due to lax cybersecurity, resulting in major data leaks. Further, the ministry said that iris patterns are especially sensitive. They are highly stable and nearly impossible to replicate, making them valuable for authentication in high-security environments. Their uniqueness, however, also makes them a prime target for malicious actors, the ministry said. China Warns Citizens to Scrutinize Biometric Data Practices The warning comes as biometric systems continue to expand across sectors ranging from finance to border control. In this context, the ministry urged the public to remain cautious when handing over biometric data, especially for services involving facial, fingerprint or iris recognition. Citizens, the statement said, have the right to ask data collectors to explain how personal information will be stored, processed and used. The ministry also advised individuals to review privacy policies carefully and to stay alert for signs of excessive data collection. Although the ministry refrained from proposing new regulations, its statements reflect growing unease within China’s security establishment regarding the convergence of digital identity technologies and cross-border data transfers.
CROSS
CROSS$0.28186-9.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01569-7.26%
Chainlink
LINK$22.59-4.92%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00686-0.62%
Major
MAJOR$0.16708-4.44%
IRISnet
IRIS$0.0010767-13.08%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/06 13:02
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 06, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks as Stagflation Fears Mount, BTC Falls to $113K, XRP Drops 4%

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 06, 2025 – Crypto Market Sinks as Stagflation Fears Mount, BTC Falls to $113K, XRP Drops 4%

Crypto markets broadly retreated after weaker-than-expected U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data heightened stagflation concerns. Bitcoin fell 0.76% to $113,000, while Ethereum dropped 2.43% below $3,600 on early Asian trading hours. XRP is trading at $2.92, 4% down in the past 24 hours. Riskier sectors saw steeper losses, SocialFi plunged 6.04%, NFTs slid 5.56%, and meme coins fell 5.17%. Toncoin, Pudgy Penguins, and Bonk were among the biggest losers. Despite the broader pullback, select assets like Mantle (+8.55%) and Pump.fun (+5.90%) defied the trend, showing sector-specific resilience. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
U
U$0.02701--%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008976-3.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,338.08-0.87%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002475-7.23%
XRP
XRP$3.1264-4.65%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/06 12:12
Jupiter launches private beta for Jupiter Lend

Jupiter launches private beta for Jupiter Lend

Jupiter has launched the private beta of Jupiter Lend, its long-awaited decentralized lending platform built on Solana.  The rollout, announced Aug. 6, is available to users who joined the early access waitlist, with a full public release scheduled later this…
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001295-1.29%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/06 12:09
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $196 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $196 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net outflows.

PANews reported on August 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 5, Eastern Time) was US$196 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
LayerNet
NET$0.00009826-6.16%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 11:59

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5

Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining

US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report