2025-08-14 Thursday

Bitcoin Rallies as Markets Anticipate September Rate Cut

Bitcoin Rallies as Markets Anticipate September Rate Cut

The leading cryptocurrency soared to $122K Wednesday morning as the broader crypto market broke the $4 trillion threshold once again this week. Growing Bets on Fed Rate Cut in September Send Bitcoin Higher Bitcoin topped $122K on Wednesday as expectations of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September increased to 99.9% […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 01:19
SKALE crypto spikes 32% amid It Remains integration

SKALE crypto spikes 32% amid It Remains integration

SKALE, the gas-free blockchain designed to scale gaming, artificial intelligence, and high-performance decentralized applications, has seen its native token trade as high as $0.032 as top cryptocurrencies edge higher. While the gains for SKALE (SKL) crypto in the past 24…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 01:07
Revolut adds RedStone’s RED to expand retail access to RWA market plumbing

Revolut adds RedStone’s RED to expand retail access to RWA market plumbing

Revolut has given its 60 million users a backstage pass to the real-world asset (RWA) revolution. By listing RedStone’s RED token, the fintech giant is enabling retail investors to stake in the oracle network quietly powering BlackRock, Apollo, and VanEck’s…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 00:25
How Solana validators game the chain to earn more rewards: report

How Solana validators game the chain to earn more rewards: report

Solana validators are earning rewards by actively slowing down block production, which is not good for normal users.
Crypto.news2025/08/14 00:20
Centrifuge COO Jürgen Blumberg: “DeFi Is Having Its ETF Moment”

Centrifuge COO Jürgen Blumberg: “DeFi Is Having Its ETF Moment”

After more than two decades scaling exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and capital markets businesses at Goldman Sachs, Invesco, and BlackRock, Jürgen Blumberg has joined Centrifuge as chief operating officer. Centrifuge is a DeFi platform for tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs) and using them as collateral in decentralized lending. Blumberg believes the decentralized finance sector is now experiencing a turning point—one that mirrors the transformative rise of ETFs in traditional finance. From ETFs to DeFi Disruption Asked why he chose this moment to leave traditional finance for DeFi, Blumberg frames it in the context of what he calls the industry’s “ETF moment.” He sees clear parallels between the early skepticism around ETFs and the current perceptions of DeFi, noting that both began as disruptive innovations challenging entrenched systems. “I was always fascinated by the markets—how order books work, how instruments exchange on different venues,” Blumberg says. “The first five years of my career were in trading, and then I moved into my first ETF role. Even back then, I was convinced ETFs would replace mutual funds. It took 15 years, but now ETFs as a category are bigger than mutual funds.” He sees parallels between ETFs’ early days and the current DeFi sector : “ETFs were a new technology in traditional finance. Today, DeFi is a completely new ecosystem aiming to disrupt, offering solutions to the cost, time, and access limitations of traditional products. In DeFi, everybody can access markets—24/7.” Clearing Misconceptions About DeFi Blumberg explains that many in traditional finance view DeFi as volatile or risky, but that perception overlooks its structural advantages. “Those who take the time to understand DeFi will see it’s similar to traditional finance—just with different terminology. TVL is the same as AUM, liquidity pools are like exchanges, and derivatives exist on both sides. It’s a fascinating world with the power to disrupt how things are done today.” Tokenization: Not All Tokens Are Equal Recalling an old ETF industry saying—“not every ETF is created equal”—Blumberg applies it to tokenization. The phrase means that while all ETFs fall under the same general category, their structure, risk profile, and quality can vary. “There are tokens that are derivative structures and not fully backed by the underlying asset. Then there are fund tokens, like ours, that are fully backed, giving holders direct access to the assets. Just because something is called a token doesn’t mean it carries the same structure or risk.” Global Regulatory Competition and Centrifuge’s Growth Blumberg also sees regulatory momentum happening worldwide. “At the moment, progress is coming from the U.S. But Europe is moving forward too—Luxembourg is making progress, the EU has MiCA , and many ETP issuers choose Switzerland as their domicile. In Asia, Hong Kong and Singapore are advancing in certain areas. There’s a global competition to attract the smartest ideas and allow controlled innovation.” Centrifuge, he adds, is on the cusp of major progress. “We’re approaching the $1 billion TVL mark. With partnerships such as S&P and others we’ll soon announce, we’re well positioned to keep growing.” ONE. BILLION. DOLLARS. TVL.🔥 The flywheel is spinning. We've been heads down building since 2017, and now our onchain ecosystem has hit its first billion. The first billy was the hardest. The next ones are inevitable. 🚀 Onwards and upwards!!! pic.twitter.com/Ip4pq0qDzY — Centrifuge (@centrifuge) August 12, 2025 For Blumberg, the decisive reason to leave the security of large financial institutions was his conviction that the most meaningful innovation in the next decade will come from startups, not incumbents.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 00:07
Beam Foundation announces its treasury allocation: including $17.9 million in Aethir, $22 million in Sophon, and more

Beam Foundation announces its treasury allocation: including $17.9 million in Aethir, $22 million in Sophon, and more

PANews reported on August 13th that Beam Finance stated in a statement that the Beam Foundation's finance team maintains a healthy treasury through strategic investments, DeFi innovation, and diversified allocations.
PANews2025/08/14 00:07
Market News: Canary Trump Coin ETF has been registered in Delaware, USA

Market News: Canary Trump Coin ETF has been registered in Delaware, USA

PANews reported on August 13 that according to market information, the Canary TRUMP COIN ETF has been registered in Delaware, USA.
PANews2025/08/13 23:44
A whale deposited $3.36 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened leveraged short positions in BTC, ETH, and SOL.

A whale deposited $3.36 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened leveraged short positions in BTC, ETH, and SOL.

PANews reported on August 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $3.36 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened short positions in $BTC (40x leverage), $ETH
PANews2025/08/13 23:32
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$569 million, mainly due to the long position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$569 million, mainly due to the long position

PANews reported on August 13th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $569 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $401 million
PANews2025/08/13 23:30

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5

Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining

US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report