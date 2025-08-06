2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair

Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase announced it will launch the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must
dYdX
DYDX$0,6924-4,78%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 23:58
Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,086-5,01%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1941-8,91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 23:49
Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1941-8,91%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 23:39
Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.

Whale @qwatio cuts half of his BTC short position with a stop-loss order, resulting in a $2 million loss in principal.

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Yu Jin, a major BTC short seller, known as "inside boss," qwatio, cut his BTC short position by half 20 minutes ago.
LETSTOP
STOP$0,1303-28,02%
Bitcoin
BTC$119.313,97-0,89%
Major
MAJOR$0,16647-4,75%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,1247-5,53%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 23:36
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$222 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation was US$222 million, with both long and short positions exploding.

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $222 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $95.1122 million
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 23:30
TAO Synergies holds a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens

TAO Synergies holds a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO) tokens

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to PRNewswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOX) announced that as of August 5th, the company had accumulated a total of 42,111 Bittensor (TAO)
Bittensor
TAO$368-7,82%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 23:25
Marex partners with J.P. Morgan for 24/7 blockchain settlement

Marex partners with J.P. Morgan for 24/7 blockchain settlement

Despite the firm's skepticism over digital assets, J.P. Morgan is actively leveraging blockchain technology.
Jambo
J$0,11-8,33%
শেয়ার করুন
Crypto.news2025/08/06 23:20
New GENIUS Act Paves Way: Secure Cloud Mining with IOTA Miner & Top Coins

New GENIUS Act Paves Way: Secure Cloud Mining with IOTA Miner & Top Coins

The recent passage of the GENIUS Act , a landmark cryptocurrency law, is set to reshape the digital asset landscape by prioritizing transparency, compliance, and user protection. For IOTA Miner – a global cloud mining platform founded in 2018 and trusted by over 9 million users worldwide – this policy shift strengthens its commitment to delivering secure, automated, and accessible digital asset mining solutions. What the GENIUS Act Means for Cryptocurrency Mining The GENIUS Act provides a clear regulatory framework for platforms operating major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, and SOL. By formalizing reporting standards and security requirements, the bill aims to strengthen the confidence of institutional and retail investors in compliant mining and staking platforms. “We believe the GENIUS Act is a significant milestone for the industry,” said an IOTA Miner spokesperson. “Clear regulation will not only help reduce user risk but also foster innovation among platforms committed to transparency and compliance.” How IOTA Miner Aligns with the GENIUS Act Full compliance and transparency – IOTA Miner operates under UK regulations, with bank-grade data encryption and audited security standards. Automated daily payouts – Helps users earn steady passive income without the complexity of managing hardware or manual trading. USD-based contracts – Deposits are converted to USD to help minimize exposure to crypto price volatility, while still allowing users to withdraw earnings in their preferred coins. Green cloud mining – All operations are powered by renewable energy sources, aligning with the act’s broader focus on responsible innovation. Mobile-First Platform Supporting Major Coins Available in 195+ countries, the IOTA Miner app makes digital asset mining more accessible than ever. Users can deposit XRP, BTC, ETH, SOL , and other supported cryptocurrencies, select mining plans matching their risk profile and budget, and monitor daily earnings directly from their smartphone. Getting Started in Three Simple Steps Register and claim a $15 trial bonus – no deposit required to explore the platform. Deposit supported cryptocurrencies and choose a plan. Track daily automated payouts and withdraw once the balance reaches the required threshold. IOTA Miner offers a variety of flexible mining plans to suit different investor needs and budgets. Here are some examples of popular plans: A $100 contract with a two-day contract yields a net profit of $8. A $500 contract with a five-day contract yields a net profit of $30. A $10,000 contract with a 40-day contract yields a net profit of $6,000. A $100,000 contract with a 30-day contract yields a net profit of $57,300. These proven earnings demonstrate IOTA Miner’s stable, transparent, and trustworthy profit model, allowing users to choose the investment plan that’s right for them confidently. About IOTA Miner Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, IOTA Miner provides compliant, user-friendly, and environmentally responsible cloud mining services to over 9 million users worldwide. With its mobile-first design, automated payouts, and support for leading cryptocurrencies, the platform aims to make digital asset income accessible to everyone – especially as global regulations like the GENIUS Act bring more clarity and confidence to the market. Join now. Get your $15 bonus For more information, visit: iotaminer.com Media Contact: info@iotaminer.com Click to download the IOTA Miner app
Solana
SOL$196,11-2,80%
Bitcoin
BTC$119.313,97-0,89%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0,2055-4,32%
GET
GET$0,0124+0,16%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10002+0,04%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08748+2,97%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04089-8,02%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/06 23:17
The Indian government: The additional tariffs imposed by the United States are "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified" and will take action to protect national interests

The Indian government: The additional tariffs imposed by the United States are "unfair, unreasonable and unjustified" and will take action to protect national interests

PANews reported on August 6 that the Indian government called the additional tariffs imposed by the United States "unfair, unreasonable, and unjustified," and stated that it would take action to
শেয়ার করুন
PANews2025/08/06 23:15
Tapzi vs Telegram Mini-Games: Why This Web3 Presale Project Could Be TON’s Next Big Rival

Tapzi vs Telegram Mini-Games: Why This Web3 Presale Project Could Be TON’s Next Big Rival

Many people active in crypto have come across Telegram mini-games, which exploded in popularity between 2024 and 2025. Games like Notcoin, Hamster Kombat, and Yescoin pulled in millions of users practically overnight. All it took was the Telegram app and a tap on a mini-app. No wallets, complex onboarding, or understanding of Web3 were needed. People tapped buttons, earned coins, shared with friends, and climbed leaderboards. TON made that easy. Telegram’s mini-app ecosystem is fast, simple, and social by design. For most users, these viral games became their first step into crypto – not through yield farming or staking, but through memes and games. It was onboarding by accident, and it worked. But under the hood, most of these games remain extremely basic. They’re often idle clickers or time-based actions with little competitive depth. Wins don’t always feel earned, and the token mechanics are still early, sometimes even nonexistent. Where Tapzi Brings Serious GameFi Structure Tapzi is a skill-based , simple yet strategic gaming platform. It does not try to ride the wave of casual games or social tapping but builds something more serious. This project just launched a presale for its native token – $TAPZI . Players stake TAPZI tokens and face off in head-to-head matches. Every match has something at stake: the winner takes the prize, while the loser walks away with nothing. Games include, among others, Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. These games are skill-driven and not about chance. There’s no randomness, no bots, and no idle mechanics. Tapzi puts players on equal footing and rewards them based on performance. While Telegram games reward clicks, Tapzi rewards real competition. The platform includes ranked matchmaking, seasonal tournaments, and loyalty perks to reward consistent play. Tapzi’s Hybrid Engine vs TON Simplicity The reason Telegram games are so addictive is that they’re smooth. However, this simplicity comes with trade-offs, as most TON games run entirely off-chain. Tokens may be held in temporary accounts, and users don’t really own anything in the Web3 sense. Tapzi uses a hybrid model. It keeps gameplay fast by running matches off-chain. But once a match ends, the results are signed by both players and posted on-chain using smart contracts on the BNB Smart Chain. The rewards are then distributed automatically based on the outcome. This way, it combines the speed of Web2 with the trust of Web3. This also opens up anti-cheat measures. Tapzi uses replay tools, cryptographic validation, and on-chain records to ensure every match is fair. Players can’t fake wins or use bots to exploit the system. Launchpad for Web3 Game Developers Tapzi also opens the door for Web3 game developers. Through its integrated launchpad, Tapzi allows indie studios to publish their own skill-based games inside the platform. Developers get access to ready-made SDKs, smart contract templates, staking integration, and exposure to a growing community of Web3 gamers. With this plug-and-play infrastructure, Tapzi makes it easier than ever to build, launch, and monetize skill-based PvP games – all within one seamless ecosystem. Token Purpose: TAPZI vs Simple Tap-to-Earn Coins TON games have become famous, but their tokens are often delayed, limited, or unclear in utility. Notcoin launched after it already had millions of players, and Hamster Kombat is still teasing what its token will be used for. Many of these projects give out points, but not purpose. Tapzi launched with a token utility at its core. You use TAPZI to enter matches and win the token when you beat opponents. You can stake it for perks, and in future phases, TAPZI will unlock cosmetic NFTs and exclusive features. The token is not a reward that gets handed out freely; it is built to make the platform work. More importantly, Tapzi’s prize pools come from other players, not from emissions or inflation. This keeps the token economy balanced and self-contained. The value loop is clean and competitive – if you win, you earn; if you lose, you don’t – that’s the game. How to Buy in the Tapzi Presale Before the Full Launch Tapzi isn’t a whitepaper promise but a working game platform with a token built for use, not just speculation. As Telegram games continue to go viral, Tapzi is quietly building the next step. It doesn’t just want to entertain but also to compete. This might be what makes it TON’s first real gaming rival. Tapzi is still in presale . More than 4.7 million TAPZI tokens have already been sold, and the current entry price is $0.0035. That’s well below the $0.009 listing target. To join, visit the Tapzi site , connect your wallet, and choose your payment method. ETH, MATIC, BNB, and bank cards are accepted. This early access comes with perks. You get priority entry into tournaments, unlock rewards before the general public, and hold a token that already powers a live product. VISIT Tapzi (TAPZI) Community : Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram
Threshold
T$0,01693-5,36%
holoride
RIDE$0,001201+9,98%
Binance Coin
BNB$840,43-1,34%
RealLink
REAL$0,0516-3,02%
TONCOIN
TON$3,405-1,84%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003262+8,91%
শেয়ার করুন
CryptoNews2025/08/06 23:12

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

আরও

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5

Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining

US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report