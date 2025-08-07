MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
/
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
/
2025-08-14 Thursday
ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ
সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
A whale/institution created a new wallet and increased its holdings by 11,062 ETH. In the past three days, it created 5 wallets and increased its holdings by over $500 million in ETH.
According to PANews on August 7th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a mysterious whale/organization created a new wallet and received 11,062 ETH (US$40.74 million) from FalconX an hour ago. Over the
ETH
$4,580.83
-2.54%
WALLET
$0.02923
-2.89%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 09:27
South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service commissions research on global stablecoin legislation
PANews reported on August 7 that according to News1, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea commissioned a study on the second phase
SECOND
$0.0000075
--%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 09:19
Tornado Cash's Roman Storm convicted of running unlicensed money transmitter
A Manhattan jury convicted Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm on Wednesday for operating an unlicensed money transmitter, one of three accusations he faced at trial.
STORM
$0.01431
+1.13%
শেয়ার করুন
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 09:13
The number of daily transactions on the Ethereum network rose to 1.87 million, approaching the all-time high of 1.96 million set in January 2024.
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Decrypt, Etherscan data showed that Ethereum's daily transaction count rose slightly to 1.87 million yesterday, approaching the all-time high of 1.96 million
ROSE
$0.02862
-8.06%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 08:39
Orca DAO proposes 55,000 SOL staking and a two-year ORCA buyback program
PANews reported on August 7th that the Orca DAO, associated with Solana's liquidity protocol Orca, has proposed a new governance plan, staking up to approximately 55,000 SOL to Orca validators
SOL
$195.38
-3.16%
ORCA
$2.455
-9.14%
DAO
$0.123
-2.07%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 08:34
Iren Mining Company's Bitcoin Production and Mining Machine Utilization Rate Surpassed MARA in July
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to The Block, mining company Iren Limited (stock code: IREN) announced that it has surpassed competitor MARA in both production and mining machine
BLOCK
$0.192
-9.90%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 08:21
CME Fed Watch: The probability of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve is 93.6%.
PANews reported on August 7th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 6.4%, and the probability of a
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 08:16
A certain whale/institution has increased its holdings by another 27,073 ETH in the past 20 hours, worth approximately $97.62 million.
PANews reported on August 7th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whales/institutions that have been hoarding ETH after creating wallets through BitGo have continued to receive 27,073 ETH (US$97.62
ETH
$4,580.83
-2.54%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 07:59
MetaMask has integrated Sei blockchain, now integrating 11 chains
PANews reported on August 7th that MetaMask announced it has integrated the Sei blockchain, bringing the total number of supported blockchains to 11. This integration will bring native support for
SEI
$0.3364
-4.24%
NOW
$0.00741
-5.60%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 07:55
Trump says he will nominate interim Fed governor in coming days
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that he may nominate an interim Federal Reserve board member to fill the vacant seat in the next few
TRUMP
$9.053
-5.36%
MAY
$0.05072
-0.52%
শেয়ার করুন
PANews
2025/08/07 07:49
ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ
আরও
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?
BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores
Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5
Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining
US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report