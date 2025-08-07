MEXC এক্সচেঞ্জ
Scam Sniffer: Beware of the "DappRadar" phishing site that ranks first in Bing searches
PANews reported on August 7th that Scam Sniffer tweeted that the Bing search engine's "DappRadar" phishing website ranked first, reminding users to verify URLs.
PANews
2025/08/07 10:37
Trollface creator says he has no intention of participating in a memecoin based on his work and will not take legal action
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Decrypt, Carlos Ramirez (nicknamed Whynne, creator of Trollface) stated in his first interview in a decade that he has "no intention" of
PANews
2025/08/07 10:30
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 6-7)
A whale/institution created a new wallet and increased its holdings by 11,062 ETH. In the past three days, it created 5 wallets and increased its holdings by over $500 million
PANews
2025/08/07 10:30
Backed's xStocks tokenized US stock trading volume exceeds $2 billion
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to The Block, the physical asset platform Backed has launched a series of tokenized shares, allowing investors to purchase tokens that track the
PANews
2025/08/07 10:20
Jupiter launches Jupiter Plugin, a customizable plugin that doesn't require RPC.
PANews reported on August 7th that Jupiter announced the launch of the Jupiter Plugin. This is an open-source, lightweight, plug-and-play version of Jupiter that allows users to seamlessly integrate end-to-end
PANews
2025/08/07 10:15
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 7, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 7th: $BOSS If you bought BOSS yesterday, it will become
PANews
2025/08/07 10:14
Luxor COO: Trump's tariff reforms will squeeze the US Bitcoin mining market
PANews reported on August 7th that Luxor Technology COO Ethan Vera stated, according to The Block, that the growth of US Bitcoin mining machines will slow as the White House
PANews
2025/08/07 10:00
Ethereum dApps have generated approximately $26.8 billion in fees to date
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Token Terminal data, since the launch of Ethereum, applications (dApps) on Ethereum have generated approximately US$26.8 billion in user payments, which is
PANews
2025/08/07 09:49
Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position is on the verge of liquidation, with a total loss of approximately $2.34 million in recent transactions.
According to PANews on August 7th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 failed to take profits on his ETH short position when it had generated $4.25 million in profits, and
PANews
2025/08/07 09:44
PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA
PANews reported on August 7th that PancakeSwap announced the launch of a new category of stock perpetual contracts within its PancakeSwap perpetual contracts platform: stock perpetual contracts. Users can trade
PANews
2025/08/07 09:36
