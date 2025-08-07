2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
Scam Sniffer: Beware of the "DappRadar" phishing site that ranks first in Bing searches

PANews reported on August 7th that Scam Sniffer tweeted that the Bing search engine's "DappRadar" phishing website ranked first, reminding users to verify URLs.
Solana Retardz
PANews2025/08/07 10:37
Trollface creator says he has no intention of participating in a memecoin based on his work and will not take legal action

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Decrypt, Carlos Ramirez (nicknamed Whynne, creator of Trollface) stated in his first interview in a decade that he has "no intention" of
Just Memecoin
PANews2025/08/07 10:30
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 6-7)

A whale/institution created a new wallet and increased its holdings by 11,062 ETH. In the past three days, it created 5 wallets and increased its holdings by over $500 million
PANews2025/08/07 10:30
Backed's xStocks tokenized US stock trading volume exceeds $2 billion

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to The Block, the physical asset platform Backed has launched a series of tokenized shares, allowing investors to purchase tokens that track the
PANews2025/08/07 10:20
Jupiter launches Jupiter Plugin, a customizable plugin that doesn't require RPC.

PANews reported on August 7th that Jupiter announced the launch of the Jupiter Plugin. This is an open-source, lightweight, plug-and-play version of Jupiter that allows users to seamlessly integrate end-to-end
PANews2025/08/07 10:15
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 7, 2025)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on August 7th: $BOSS If you bought BOSS yesterday, it will become
PANews2025/08/07 10:14
Luxor COO: Trump's tariff reforms will squeeze the US Bitcoin mining market

PANews reported on August 7th that Luxor Technology COO Ethan Vera stated, according to The Block, that the growth of US Bitcoin mining machines will slow as the White House
PANews2025/08/07 10:00
Ethereum dApps have generated approximately $26.8 billion in fees to date

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Token Terminal data, since the launch of Ethereum, applications (dApps) on Ethereum have generated approximately US$26.8 billion in user payments, which is
PANews2025/08/07 09:49
Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position is on the verge of liquidation, with a total loss of approximately $2.34 million in recent transactions.

According to PANews on August 7th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 failed to take profits on his ETH short position when it had generated $4.25 million in profits, and
PANews2025/08/07 09:44
PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA

PANews reported on August 7th that PancakeSwap announced the launch of a new category of stock perpetual contracts within its PancakeSwap perpetual contracts platform: stock perpetual contracts. Users can trade
PANews2025/08/07 09:36

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5

Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining

US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report