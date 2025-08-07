2025-08-14 Thursday

ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ

সর্বশেষ ও সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় ক্রিপ্টো নিউজ ও মার্কেট আপডেট উপভোগ করুন
OpenAI may release GPT-5 tomorrow

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, OpenAI's official account posted on the social platform X that it would host a livestream
PANews2025/08/07 13:05
Three major challenges behind Circle, the first compliant stablecoin

Circle’s listing has sparked market attention to stablecoins, making it the first compliant stablecoin. However, there are hidden dangers behind the glamour. After reading Circle's IPO prospectus, we can actually
PANews2025/08/07 13:00
Solana-based Meme Coins: PENGU, SPX eye further gains as selling pressure wanes

Solana-based meme coins, such as Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and SPX6900 (SPX), rank among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, at press time.
Fxstreet2025/08/07 13:00
ETH holds $3.6K as Ethereum daily transactions near all-time high

Ethereum was trading at $3,658 at press time, posting a 2.2% gain over the last 24 hours as on-chain metrics show a surge in transaction activity. The price remains 30% higher than it was a month ago, even though it…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 12:57
Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology makes a US$5 million strategic investment in Lightnet to build a RWA ecosystem

PANews reported on August 7 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology announced a strategic investment of US$5 million in Lightnet,
PANews2025/08/07 12:55
PeckShield: Google search results for "Aave" lead to phishing sites

PANews reported on August 7th that a fake phishing ad impersonating Aave appeared at the top of Google search results, according to PeckShield. Users are advised not to interact with
PANews2025/08/07 12:43
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 07, 2025 – Bitcoin Drifts in Fragile Range as Layer2 and RWA Tokens Outperform

The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin hovering around $114K and Ethereum briefly breaking above $3,700 before settling slightly lower. BTC is caught in a low-liquidity “air gap” between $110K and $116K, raising concerns about further downside if demand doesn’t return. While Layer2 tokens like Arbitrum and Mantle jumped over 8%, and CeFi assets like BNB and CRO saw modest gains, sectors like Meme, PayFi, and AI posted losses. Market conviction remains weak, with ETF outflows and cautious derivatives activity reflecting a fragile backdrop. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews2025/08/07 12:32
Orca DAO proposes Solana staking and ORCA buybacks

Orca DAO has introduced a new treasury proposal designed to strengthen the Orca protocol through Solana staking and long-term token buybacks.  The proposal was posted to the Orca (ORCA) governance forum on Aug 6. The DAO’s Governance Council would have…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 12:30
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking

Babylon Labs has introduced a breakthrough in decentralized finance with the launch of trustless Bitcoin vaults. Announced via an Aug. 6 post on X, these vaults allow native Bitcoin (BTC) to be used in decentralized finance applications, such as lending,…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 12:30
Trump: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight (12:00 Beijing time)! Billions of dollars
PANews2025/08/07 12:23

ট্রেন্ডিং নিউজ

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

BIS Bulletin Proposes Revamping Crypto AML Measures With Compliance Scores

Canaan Technology's mining revenue reached $28.1 million in Q2 2025, and its Bitcoin reserves rose to 1,483.5

Vitalik: The environmental cost of avoiding excessive geographical concentration in the crypto industry is acceptable and outweighs the negative impact of mining

US DOJ, CFTC end investigations into Polymarket — Report