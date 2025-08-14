2025-08-14 Thursday

Google Play’s new crypto rules could lock DeFi apps out of major markets

Google Play's new rules could ban DEXs from its app stores in the U.S., EU, and other major jurisdictions.
Crypto.news2025/08/14 04:03
Eric Trump and Alt5 Sigma Team Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

The firm recently raised $1.5 billion to create a World Liberty Financial Inc. (WLFI) token treasury and will hold roughly 7.5% of the token’s total supply. Nasdaq Welcomes Alt5 Sigma as Eric Trump Helps Kick Off Trading Day Just days after digital asset technology firm Alt5 Sigma Corporation (Nasdaq: ALTS) announced a $1.5 billion transaction […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 03:23
Thumzup targets ETH, DOGE, SOL treasuries after closing $50m public offering

Thumzup made its biggest crypto bet yet. Fresh off a $50 million public offering, the firm is aggressively accumulating Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, and other cryptocurrencies while building out mining infrastructure, signaling a rare hybrid strategy for a Nasdaq-listed company. According…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 03:00
Solana price pushes past $200 on increased institutional confidence

Solana has once again touched the $200 level, backed by institutional interest and DeFi growth.
Crypto.news2025/08/14 02:41
Ether ETFs Extend Dominance With Another Half-Billion Inflow

Ether ETFs extended their momentum with a $523.92 million inflow, marking two days of extraordinary institutional demand. Bitcoin ETFs remained in positive territory with a $66 million net gain despite notable outflows from ARKB and GBTC. Blackrock and Fidelity Drive $524 Million ETH ETF Surge As BTC ETFs Add $66 Million If Monday’s record-breaking ether […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/14 02:30
Why Billionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy Outperforms Bitcoin – Here’s What You Need to Know

Billionaire Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, has once again taken to X (formerly Twitter) to explain why shares of $MSTR trade at a premium to Bitcoin’s net asset value (NAV). In his post , Saylor attributed this advantage to four key factors: Credit Amplification, Options Advantage, Passive Flows, and Superior Institutional Access—benefits that equity and credit instruments offer over commodity assets like Bitcoin. $MSTR trades at a premium to Bitcoin NAV due to Credit Amplification, an Options Advantage, Passive Flows, and superior Institutional Access that equity and credit instruments provide compared to commodities. pic.twitter.com/AYQlytS4ID — Michael Saylor (@saylor) August 13, 2025 Credit Amplification: Leveraging to Maximize Bitcoin Exposure Strategy uses intelligent leverage to achieve 2x–4x amplification of Bitcoin exposure. This level of credit-based positioning is unavailable for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) or direct Bitcoin holdings. By strategically tapping into credit markets, MSTR can enhance returns when Bitcoin’s price rises, effectively multiplying the impact of favorable market moves. This approach, however, also increases risk in downturns, reflecting the high-conviction nature of Saylor’s long-term Bitcoin bet . Options Advantage: Deeper and More Liquid Derivatives Markets Another differentiator is Strategy’s $100 billion+ in open interest within the options market. In comparison, spot Bitcoin ETPs have around $30 billion, while CME Bitcoin futures sit at roughly $20 billion in open interest. This liquidity and market depth give MSTR more flexibility for institutional traders and hedgers, making it a more dynamic vehicle for large-scale strategic plays than Bitcoin itself. Passive Flows: Index Inclusion Drives Steady Capital Unlike Bitcoin or its ETPs, Strategy benefits from passive flows due to its inclusion in major equity indices such as the NASDAQ 100, MSCI, and Russell 1000. This means that as investors pour money into index funds and ETFs tracking these benchmarks, a portion of that capital automatically flows into MSTR shares. This consistent demand adds a structural tailwind to MSTR’s market performance, further widening the premium over Bitcoin’s NAV. Institutional Access: Bigger Capital Pools Than Bitcoin Institutional access is where MSTR’s advantage is perhaps most pronounced. The company’s equity and credit profile provides access to an estimated $35 trillion in equity and $60 trillion in credit markets. By contrast, spot Bitcoin ETPs tap into about $700 billion in private capital, and physical Bitcoin is limited to less than $150 billion. This broader institutional reach gives MSTR more avenues to attract capital, execute financing strategies, and scale exposure. Saylor’s post reinforces his core message: Strategy isn’t just a Bitcoin proxy—it’s a leveraged, institutionally integrated vehicle that combines the advantages of traditional equity markets with a laser-focused Bitcoin strategy. For investors seeking amplified Bitcoin exposure with deep market infrastructure, Saylor argues, $MSTR offers a unique edge.
CryptoNews2025/08/14 02:12
Coinbase partners with Squads to accelerate USDC adoption on Solana

Coinbase is teaming up with Squads to bolster the adoption of the USDC stablecoin on the Solana blockchain. Squads, a decentralized finance layer on Solana (SOL), announced the strategic partnership with Coinbase on Aug. 13, noting the collaboration aims at…
Crypto.news2025/08/14 02:02
3 key reasons Cardano could hit new highs in 2025, and 1 other coin to watch closely

Cardano gains momentum as ADA builds quietly, while another under-the-radar project heats up for a potential breakout. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/14 01:50
Qubic crypto surges 25% after the Monero attack

Qubic's attack against Monero brought attention to its mining pool, causing a surge in its price.
Crypto.news2025/08/14 01:27
XRP, ETH rebound spark cloud mining boom: APT Miner helps investors secure daily stable returns

XRP jumps 35% as Ethereum breaks resistance, driving interest in stable, passive income via cloud mining. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/08/14 01:26

