Nakamoto Holdings Appoints Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer to Lead Bitcoin Reserve Deployment Strategy Development and Execution

By: PANews
2025/06/18 21:29
SIX
SIX$0.01653-4.94%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0211-23.82%

PANews reported on June 18 that Nakamoto Holdings Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, announced the appointment of Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer. Tyler has six years of experience at UTXO Management and is the company's co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, with more than ten years of experience in building Bitcoin-native financial infrastructure. He will be responsible for leading the formulation and execution of Nakamoto's Bitcoin reserve deployment strategy, strengthening the company's balance sheet through capital market transactions, and driving long-term shareholder value growth, while still retaining a leadership position at UTXO Management.

Earlier in May, it was reported that KindlyMD shareholders agreed to merge with Nakamoto, a Bitcoin company associated with Trump, which is expected to be completed in Q3 of this year.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31611+0.31%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02886-1.90%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008176-10.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011557-14.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.011557-14.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013197-12.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment: The Next Bitcoin Story

Love ‘Bridgerton’? Visit ‘England’s Most Complete Regency Town’