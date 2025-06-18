James Wynn’s side wallet reportedly dumps massive MOONPIG supply

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 19:30
Moonpig
MOONPIG$0.0009189-7.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.07878-2.40%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0002682-2.61%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02364-4.44%

A wallet allegedly linked to James Wynn has offloaded over 10 million Moonpig tokens — a strategic de-risking or a desperate move to recover from recent liquidations?

According to blockchain analyst @DataC5821, the wallet in question dumped approximately 10.9 million Moonpig (MOONPIG) tokens worth $120.2K. On-chain data shows a rapid sequence of sell transactions clustered around the $14 million to $10 million market cap range, culminating in a crash to approximately $9.5 million at the time of reporting. Since then, the market cap has rebounded slightly, currently standing at $9.9 million.

One user suggested the sell-off may have been part of Wynn’s broader portfolio strategy, noting that he had recently told his followers on X — in a post that has since been deleted — that he was de-risking in response to escalating geopolitical tensions.

The analyst sarcastically responded that Wynn tends to “de-risk” only after getting liquidated on Hyperliquid, implying that the MOONPING dump may have had less to do with global events and more to do with covering personal trading losses.

Whether driven by geopolitical risks or not, the recent sell-off follows Wynn’s reported $100 million liquidation on Hyperliquid in late May, triggered when Bitcoin (BTC) price dipped below $105,000. However, it’s still unclear whether Wynn actually incurred those losses. On June 13, crypto analyst Dethective challenged this narrative, suggesting that Wynn’s losses were not actual cash outs but rather reflected trading against his own positions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31611+0.31%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02886-1.90%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008176-10.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011557-14.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.011557-14.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013197-12.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment: The Next Bitcoin Story

Love ‘Bridgerton’? Visit ‘England’s Most Complete Regency Town’