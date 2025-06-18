Latin American energy giant Feniix Energy closes $75 million oil and gas deal via blockchain tokenization By: PANews 2025/06/18 18:02

VIA $0.0139 -5.44% JUNE $0.0213 -23.10%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CryptoSlate, Latin American energy company Feniix Energy has completed a $75 million acquisition of producing oil and gas assets through blockchain tokenization. Global Settlement, a blockchain company focusing on real-world assets (RWA), facilitated the deal through its GSX protocol. The protocol enables instant settlement, reduces counterparty risk and transaction costs, and provides full transparency throughout the financing and ownership process. It is worth noting that the transaction was settled using stablecoins without the involvement of traditional bank intermediaries. The acquisition was structured entirely through tokenized debt and equity. An unnamed leading commodity trading company provided the debt portion, which is the first known case of acquiring producing energy assets using a fully tokenized capital structure.