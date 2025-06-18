The Blockchain Group confirms acquisition of 182 bitcoins, bringing total holdings to 1,653

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:48
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0213-23,10%

PANews reported on June 18 that The Blockchain Group announced the completion of the acquisition of 182 bitcoins for a total of approximately $19.55 million (approximately 17 million euros). As of now, the company holds a total of 1,653 bitcoins, with a total value of approximately $171.2 million (approximately 148.9 million euros), with an average price of approximately $103,600 (approximately 90,081 euros) per bitcoin. The company also disclosed that as of the beginning of 2025, its Bitcoin yield (BTC Yield) reached 1,173.2%, with an increase of 469.3 bitcoins and a Bitcoin yield of $50.23 million (approximately 43.777 million euros).

In addition, the company completed a number of convertible bond issuances, including $3.45 million (about 3 million euros) subscribed by UTXO Management, $5.29 million (about 4.6 million euros) subscribed by Moonlight Capital, $2.76 million (about 2.4 million euros) subscribed by Ludovic Chechin-Laurans, and $6.9 million (about 6 million euros) subscribed by TOBAM. These funds will be used to further increase Bitcoin holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0,31611+0,31%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0,02886-1,90%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0008176-10,97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0,011557-14,05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0,011557-14,05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013197-12,50%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Investors Choose Pepeto As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment: The Next Bitcoin Story

Love ‘Bridgerton’? Visit ‘England’s Most Complete Regency Town’