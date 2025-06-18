Nobitex: User assets are completely safe according to cold storage standards, and some assets in hot wallets are affected

By: PANews
2025/06/18 15:11
Safe Token
SAFE$0,2693-%3,02
Holo Token
HOT$0,0006735-%1,01
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0213-%23,10

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the official announcement of Nobitex, its technical team discovered that some notification infrastructure and hot wallets were accessed without authorization in the morning of June 18. After the incident, the platform immediately cut off all access rights and launched an internal security team to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident.

Officials stressed that user assets are properly kept in accordance with cold storage standards and are safe. This incident only affected some hot wallet assets. In addition, due to temporary restrictions taken by the security team, Nobitex customer support is currently inaccessible. The team is working hard to restore communication functions through alternative channels.

In addition, the hacker group "Gonjeshke Darande" announced through social media that it would make Nobitex's source code and internal network information public within 24 hours. The group warned that assets left on the Nobitex platform may be at risk.

Earlier news, ZachXBT: Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex was suspected of being hacked .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0,31659+%1,14
Huma Finance
HUMA$0,02898-%1,66
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,0008177-%10,97
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0,011848-%6,22
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0,011848-%6,22
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013185-%12,57
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?