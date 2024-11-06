“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

By: PANews
2024/11/06 16:21
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.881-2.98%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11893+3.56%

“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

Author: Weilin, PANews

On the afternoon of November 6, Republican presidential candidate Trump was successfully elected as the new 47th President of the United States. The election results showed that Trump won the key swing state of Pennsylvania, thus ultimately gaining the first 270 electoral votes and defeating Democratic candidate Harris.

As the news of Trump's election spread, the crypto market reacted strongly, and the price of Bitcoin broke through the historical high around 11:20 on November 6, reaching around $75,000. At this time, all eyes were on the cryptocurrency market, and crypto users and investors couldn't help but ask: How will Trump's election affect the future trend of the crypto market?

Bitcoin rises to all-time high after winning the key swing state of Pennsylvania

The prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies reacted quickly during the election counting, especially after Trump basically secured his advantage and won Pennsylvania. This change is not only a positive reaction of the market to Trump's encryption policy, but also shows the market's optimistic expectations for the prospects of encryption assets.

After the election results were announced, Trump delivered a victory speech, saying "This is the greatest political movement ever. We are going to help our country recover," and "This will truly be America's golden age." He thanked voters, the winning states, his family, and his campaign team and other supporters. Trump also mentioned Musk and his Starlink project, saying "We must protect our genius," and thanked them for their help during the hurricane in North Carolina. In addition, Trump revealed that more than 900 campaign rallies have been held during the campaign.

Before the election, investors generally believed that whether Trump or Harris was elected, the regulatory environment of the cryptocurrency market would usher in major changes, and the market's support for Trump was more prominent. Compared with Harris's vague position, Trump's cryptocurrency policy was more clear and radical. He not only proposed a "strategic reserve" plan for Bitcoin, but also stated that he would promote a more open policy for the crypto market. According to multiple analyses, Trump's election may further boost Bitcoin prices.

“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

Can Trump's encryption policies and promises be fulfilled?

Trump's position on cryptocurrency policy was made clear as early as July this year. At the Bitcoin Conference held in Nashville, the United States, he publicly promised to stop creating a digital dollar (CBDC). He also promised to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin in the United States. In addition, Trump proposed to set up a special cryptocurrency policy working group called the "Presidential Advisory Committee on Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency."

“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

Trump's crypto policy is not limited to the idea of a strategic reserve of Bitcoin. He also emphasizes protecting Americans' free control over crypto assets. The Republican platform specifically mentions: "We will defend the right to mine Bitcoin and ensure that every American has the right to independently keep their own digital assets and trade them freely without government surveillance and control."

Compared with Trump's positive attitude, Democratic candidate Harris's crypto policy appears more vague and conservative. Although she mentioned digital asset-related policies, she did not clearly explain how to deal with Bitcoin and other crypto assets, nor did she propose a specific and operational plan like Trump. This has led the market to generally believe that Trump's victory may bring more relaxed and favorable cryptocurrency regulatory policies.

With Trump's election, what changes will the regulatory environment of the crypto market usher in in the future? At least two key pieces of legislation will receive attention during Trump's term: the Financial Innovation and Technology Act of the 21st Century (FIT21) and the Payment Stablecoin Act. FIT21 is one of the core pieces of legislation for cryptocurrencies in the United States and is expected to be further advanced after the election. The FIT21 bill has been approved by the House of Representatives and has received broad support from Republican and Democratic lawmakers. The passage of this bill will make cryptocurrency regulation in the United States clearer and more standardized.

Currently, the crypto regulatory environment in the United States is relatively fragmented, with different regulatory agencies having different policy positions, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN), and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The goal of the FIT21 Act is to clearly define the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and eliminate existing regulatory confusion and uncertainty. Many lawmakers believe that the SEC's regulation in the crypto field is too strict and hinders the development of the crypto industry.

The Payment Stablecoin Act was proposed by Republican Congressman Cynthia Lummis and Democratic Congressman Kirsten Gillibrand to provide a clear regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill requires large stablecoin issuers to register with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and stipulates that 1:1 asset reserves are required. In addition, the bill also gives the Federal Reserve regulatory power over stablecoins and prohibits the issuance of algorithmic stablecoins. For Trump, how to view this bill and its implementation will also be an important part of future policies.

Market forecast: Bitcoin may rise to $80,000 to $90,000 in the next two months

Even before the election results were announced, Bernstein analysts led by Gautam Chhugani said on Nov. 4 that the election would have a "short-term impact" on cryptocurrency sentiment and affect the price of Bitcoin, which is currently trading around $68,000, down from a seven-month high of more than $73,000 set last week. Chhugani predicted that if pro-crypto candidate Trump wins the election, Bitcoin could rise to $80,000 to $90,000 in the next two months, breaking its all-time high of nearly $73,800 set in March.

The Bernstein analysis team maintained its price target of $200,000 for Bitcoin by the end of 2025, regardless of the election results. They explained that for the $1.4 trillion digital asset, "the genie is out of the bottle," with the spot Bitcoin ETF as the latest driving force, further enhancing the value of this decentralized currency.

Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick wrote in October that he expected Bitcoin could reach $125,000 if Trump wins the election.

PlanB, the creator of the Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model, predicts that after Trump wins the election, the price of Bitcoin will reach $100,000 in November. In December, with the influx of ETF funds, Bitcoin soared to $150,000. In January 2025, the crypto industry returned to the United States, and Bitcoin climbed to $200,000. In February 2025, the price of Bitcoin fell back to $150,000. PlanB believes that investors' profit-taking will cause Bitcoin to fall back to $150,000 briefly after hitting a high. By March to May 2025, Bitcoin will show a global trend and the price will break through $500,000. 2026-2027 will be a market adjustment and bear market.

The Giver, an anonymous senior investor, is relatively conservative in his predictions, believing that the election-driven rise in Bitcoin is more of a temporary phenomenon than a long-term trend. The Give believes that Bitcoin prices will soar in the short term, but are unlikely to continue into the next year due to the limited market capacity in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Alex Krüger, an Argentine economist, trader and consultant, believes that if Trump wins the election, the target price of Bitcoin by the end of the year will be $90,000.

Previous data showed that the election is one of the factors affecting the price of Bitcoin, and the trend of Bitcoin and Trump's probability of winning in the prediction market are consistent.

“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?

Meanwhile, according to BloFin Academy’s analysis, while there may be a phenomenon of “selling the truth” after the election for some meme stocks and meme coins, the best trading strategy for assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and gold (GLD) seems to be “selling volatility.” Usually, “selling the truth” is a common phenomenon after big events, and the reasons behind it are varied: as uncertainty disappears, investors and institutional traders tend to choose to take profits or stop losses, while long-short strategies based on statistical arbitrage will also cause the prices of outperforming assets to pull back.

As the derivatives market develops, the position adjustment and hedging of market makers have become an important factor in "realizing the truth", especially for assets with high volatility or low liquidity. For some meme stocks (such as DJT) and meme coins, it is almost a "foregone conclusion" that prices return to normal after the event. This return is usually driven by two main factors: the significant deviation of the return distribution from the normal level provides opportunities for statistical arbitrage, and the rapid decline in implied volatility after the event also accelerates this process.

For Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (GLD), although the decline in volatility will lead to selling pressure, their price decline will be relatively limited compared with meme assets. More importantly, the returns of Bitcoin and Gold have not deviated significantly from the normal distribution, so after a short-term adjustment, their potential for continued rise is still greater than that of meme assets.

Unlike gold, Bitcoin has stronger price momentum, which stems from its higher negative Gamma. Negative Gamma means that the hedging behavior of market makers will increase market volatility, driving prices to change faster when they rise or fall. On the other hand, gold's higher positive Gamma means that during the price increase, the hedging behavior of market makers will impose more resistance to price increases, making the upward trend more gentle.

BloFin Academy believes that the situation of Ethereum (ETH) is similar to that of gold. Since the Gamma peak is located in the strike price range of about $2,500-2,600, when the ETH price continues to rise, the selling behavior of market makers will form resistance to its rise. Considering that the Gamma peak comes from weekly options, the hedging behavior of market makers will continue to limit the upside of ETH prices in the next few days.

BloFin Academy concludes that selling volatility is currently the best strategy for most traders.

In general, how the crypto market will develop in the future still requires continued attention to the Trump administration's specific policies and legislative progress in the crypto field. For investors, only by maintaining a flexible and adaptable strategy can they gain an advantage in this market game full of uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07704-3.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11494+0.08%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1134-3.48%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.007823+0.16%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ripple, bekend van de digitale munt XRP, heeft opnieuw diep in de buidel getast. Dit keer betaalt het bedrijf 1 miljard dollar voor het relatief onbekende treasuryplatform GTreasury. Volgens Ripple moet de overname de poort openen naar de ‘multi-triljardmarkt’ van bedrijfsfinanciën. Maar veel waarnemers vragen zich af of het hier niet eerder gaat om een poging om het tanende imago van Ripple op te poetsen dan om een strategische groeistap. De derde miljardenovername dit jaar roept twijfels op over strategie en rendement. Grootse woorden, vage meerwaarde van GTreasury Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spreekt van een “waterscheiding voor het financiële systeem” en belooft dat bedrijven dankzij blockchaintechnologie eindelijk hun ‘vastzittend kapitaal kunnen activeren’. Het klinkt indrukwekkend, maar de vraag blijft wat er daadwerkelijk verandert. GTreasury levert al decennialang software waarmee bedrijven hun geldstromen en risico’s beheren. Blockchain voegt daar voorlopig weinig concreets aan toe. Critici merken op dat Ripple’s technologie nauwelijks wordt gebruikt door grote bedrijven. De beloofde revolutie in internationale betalingen is tot nu toe uitgebleven, ondanks jaren van marketing en meerdere rechtszaken over de status van XRP. Dat Ripple nu traditionele softwarebedrijven koopt, lijkt voor velen meer op een vlucht naar voren dan op een doorbraak. Derde overname, maar geen duidelijke richting De aankoop van GTreasury is Ripple’s derde grote deal van 2025, na de overnames van prime broker Hidden Road en stablecoinplatform Rail. Het bedrijf lijkt daarmee een alles-omvattend ecosysteem te willen bouwen, van stablecoins tot institutionele infrastructuur. Toch ontbreekt een helder antwoord op de vraag hoe deze onderdelen samen een winstgevend geheel vormen. Voor GTreasury, dat al meer dan veertig jaar bestaat, is de overname vooral een kans om zich in de blockchainhype te positioneren. CEO Renaat Ver Eecke noemt de deal “een versnelling van onze visie”. In werkelijkheid lijkt Ripple eerder te profiteren van de reputatie van GTreasury dan andersom. Eerder verdween er $1 miljard aan XRP uit de schatkist van XRP. Mogelijk ging dat hier naar toe, zeggen speculanten. Oud recept in nieuw jasje Ripple blijft volhouden dat blockchain dé oplossing is voor trage en dure betalingen. Maar traditionele financiële instellingen bieden inmiddels zelf snellere en goedkopere alternatieven, vaak zonder crypto of tokenisatie. Het argument dat “kapitaal vastzit in verouderde systemen” klinkt daardoor steeds meer als een verkooppraatje dan als een feitelijke analyse van de markt. Zolang Ripple geen tastbare resultaten laat zien bij Fortune 500-bedrijven, blijft de kans groot dat deze overname vooral bedoeld is om investeerders te imponeren. Het miljard dat het bedrijf nu uitgeeft, zou weleens meer kunnen zeggen over zijn marketingbudget dan over zijn technologische voorsprong. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.010868-6.80%
OP
OP$0.423-6.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007465-1.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026

Shiba Inu’s 9M% Challenge: Can It Survive the Surge?