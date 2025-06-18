Wall Street Journal: Israeli military interceptor missiles are in urgent need, and the US and Israel are in a panic of "missile war of attrition"

By: PANews
2025/06/18 14:21
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0213-23.10%

PANews June 18 news, according to the Wall Street Journal, a US official revealed that Israel’s defensive interceptor missiles are running out. This has raised concerns about the country’s ability to deal with Iran’s long-range ballistic missiles if the conflict is not resolved quickly. The official said that the United States has been aware of its inventory problems for months, and the United States has been strengthening Israel’s defense through land-based, sea-based and air-based systems. Since the escalation of the conflict in June, the US Department of Defense has deployed more missile defense equipment to the region, and now the United States is also facing concerns that the interceptor missiles are being consumed too quickly. Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said: "Neither the United States nor Israel can continue to sit and wait for interceptor missiles all day. Israel and its allies need to take all necessary actions as soon as possible, because we can't afford it and can't just respond passively."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31659+1.14%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02898-1.66%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008177-10.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011848-6.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.011848-6.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013185-12.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?