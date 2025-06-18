Singapore Monetary Authority Survey: The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to further ease policy in July

PANews reported on June 18 that the Monetary Authority of Singapore survey: Most respondents expect further monetary easing in the July policy review. Economists expect growth in 2025 to be 1.7%, down from 2.6% in the first quarter survey, and growth in 2026 is also expected to be 1.7%. Overall CPI inflation is expected to be 0.9% in 2025, down from 1.7% in the first quarter, and 1.5% in 2026. Core inflation is expected to be 0.8% in 2025, down from 1.5% in the first quarter survey, and 1.5% in 2026. Economists expect the economy to grow 3.0% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.