Multiple crypto-related accounts including Pump.Fun and GMGN have been unfrozen By: PANews 2025/06/18 08:13

FUN $0.004569 -15.35% ALON $0.003945 +6.76% PUMP $0.003611 -7.48% JUNE $0.0214 -22.74%

PANews reported on June 18 that the official account of Solana meme coin launch platform Pump.Fun (@pumpdotfun) and its founder Alon Cohen's X (original Twitter) account (@a1lon9) have been unfrozen, and the GMGN official account (@gmgnai) and its founder haze (@haze0x) and other crypto-related X (original Twitter) accounts have also been unfrozen.