Coinbase Lists Spark (SPK) ERC-20 Token, Labeled as an “Experimental” Asset By: PANews 2025/06/18 07:48

SPK $0.03687 -4.97% TOKEN $0.008996 +2.81% JUNE $0.0214 -22.74% SPARK $0.00405 -1.21%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the Coinbase announcement, the platform will support Spark (SPK) tokens on the Ethereum network, marked as "Experimental", and has opened the transfer function. If liquidity conditions are met, the SPK-USD trading pair will be launched in stages later today, and some jurisdictions may have restrictions. Coinbase reminds users not to send SPK through non-ERC-20 networks, otherwise funds may be lost.