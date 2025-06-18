Source: Musk's xAI company is expected to complete $5 billion in debt financing

By: PANews
2025/06/18 07:40
Xai
XAI$0.02821-5.90%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0002225-14.02%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0214-22.74%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, Musk's xAI company is expected to complete a $5 billion debt financing, which has limited investor demand and a coverage ratio of 1.5 times. The funds will be allocated on Wednesday. Musk's xAI costs are growing, with a monthly expenditure of $1 billion. The company is trying to raise $9.3 billion.

Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is trying to raise $9.3 billion in debt and equity, but before the money is in the bank, it plans to spend more than half of it in the next three months, according to terms of the deal shared with investors. The speed at which the company is raising money and burning through cash is a stark illustration of the unprecedented funding needs of the AI industry and the relatively meager revenue it has brought in so far, at least in the case of xAI. Looking at the company’s leveraged cash flow, the company expects to burn about $13 billion through 2025, or more than $1 billion a month, according to sources. As a result, the company’s massive fundraising activity has barely kept up with its spending.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31659+1.14%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02898-1.66%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008177-10.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011848-6.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.011848-6.22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013185-12.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

How Will XRP Price React After the FOMC Meeting Today?