Market News: US plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond trading By: PANews 2025/06/18 08:16

U $0.0004153 -3.86% BOND $0.1413 -1.73% JUNE $0.0214 -22.74% BANK $0.1379 +3.82%

PANews June 18 news, market news: The United States plans to relax capital restrictions on bank Treasury bond transactions. The U.S. banking regulator plans to propose a reduction in the supplementary leverage ratio of large banks.