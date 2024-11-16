Michael Saylor: We are planning a party for Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the end of the year, and it will not retreat to $60,000

By: PANews
2024/11/16 09:18
Union
U$0.0003836-10.26%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0267-6.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008472-4.51%

Author: Cointelegraph

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

MicroStrategy founder and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor ruled out a pullback to $60,000, where Bitcoin has been hovering for most of 2024.

“I don’t think Bitcoin will go back down to $60,000, let alone $30,000, it will go up from here,” Saylor said in an interview with CNBC on Nov. 14. Bitcoin is trading at around $89,168, according to CoinMarketCap.

Saylor said Trump’s victory “clarifies” the future of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin in the United States, adding, “I really don’t see anything bearish in the short term.”

It would be " surprising " if Bitcoin doesn't hit $100,000 before 2025

“I’m planning a party for when Bitcoin hits $100,000,” Saylor said. “I think it’ll probably be right before my house’s New Year’s party, so I’d be surprised if Bitcoin doesn’t go over $100,000 by November or December.”

Echoing Saylor’s sentiments, Material Indicators co-founder Keith Alan said Bitcoin could potentially reach $100,000 by November 28 or before U.S. Thanksgiving.

Nonetheless, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju warned on Nov. 9 that Bitcoin could end the year below $59,000, citing an overheated futures market as one of the main reasons for his prediction of a year-end crash.

Michael Saylor: We are planning a party for Bitcoin to reach $100,000 by the end of the year, and it will not retreat to $60,000

 Bitcoin price; Source: CoinMarketCap

Some traders said that while volatility is likely to continue, they believe Bitcoin will continue to rise.

“Expect high volatility to lead to more liquidations, but overall the price trend is upwards to new highs,” anonymous crypto trader Ash Crypto said in a Nov. 14 post.

Financial analyst Rajat Soni similarly said on Nov. 14 that he “doesn’t care about the price” when buying Bitcoin because “every purchase increases your purchasing power.”

Saylor also weighed in on speculation that U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will resign after Trump takes office, saying that whoever takes over the position will play the “most critical role” in the cryptocurrency industry.

"I think this is incredibly positive for digital assets, very good for the crypto industry, we're going to see more pro-Bitcoin policies, we're going to see a digital asset framework, we're going to see an end to the crypto litigation war."

Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act is the ' greatest deal ' of the century

Meanwhile, at the Digital Assets and AI Infrastructure Conference on Nov. 13, Saylor declared the U.S. Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act “the greatest deal of the 21st century.” If passed, the bill would set a goal for the U.S. government to accumulate 1 million bitcoins within five years, or about 5% of the total bitcoin supply.

“If we don’t pass this bill, what we’re doing is leaving existing Bitcoin on our balance sheet, which is worth $3 trillion.” If the bill passes, “as currently drafted, it would generate $16 trillion in benefits for the United States over 21 years.”

“If they decided to double the maximum limit of Bitcoin, that would be a $30 trillion gain.”

However, Galaxy Digital founder Mike Novogratz said it is "very unlikely" that Trump's promise to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin will be fulfilled during his term.

Related reading: Powell's hawkish speech hit the expectation of interest rate cut, and the financial market ushered in a correction

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07704-3.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11494+0.08%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1134-3.48%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.007823+0.16%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ripple, bekend van de digitale munt XRP, heeft opnieuw diep in de buidel getast. Dit keer betaalt het bedrijf 1 miljard dollar voor het relatief onbekende treasuryplatform GTreasury. Volgens Ripple moet de overname de poort openen naar de ‘multi-triljardmarkt’ van bedrijfsfinanciën. Maar veel waarnemers vragen zich af of het hier niet eerder gaat om een poging om het tanende imago van Ripple op te poetsen dan om een strategische groeistap. De derde miljardenovername dit jaar roept twijfels op over strategie en rendement. Grootse woorden, vage meerwaarde van GTreasury Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spreekt van een “waterscheiding voor het financiële systeem” en belooft dat bedrijven dankzij blockchaintechnologie eindelijk hun ‘vastzittend kapitaal kunnen activeren’. Het klinkt indrukwekkend, maar de vraag blijft wat er daadwerkelijk verandert. GTreasury levert al decennialang software waarmee bedrijven hun geldstromen en risico’s beheren. Blockchain voegt daar voorlopig weinig concreets aan toe. Critici merken op dat Ripple’s technologie nauwelijks wordt gebruikt door grote bedrijven. De beloofde revolutie in internationale betalingen is tot nu toe uitgebleven, ondanks jaren van marketing en meerdere rechtszaken over de status van XRP. Dat Ripple nu traditionele softwarebedrijven koopt, lijkt voor velen meer op een vlucht naar voren dan op een doorbraak. Derde overname, maar geen duidelijke richting De aankoop van GTreasury is Ripple’s derde grote deal van 2025, na de overnames van prime broker Hidden Road en stablecoinplatform Rail. Het bedrijf lijkt daarmee een alles-omvattend ecosysteem te willen bouwen, van stablecoins tot institutionele infrastructuur. Toch ontbreekt een helder antwoord op de vraag hoe deze onderdelen samen een winstgevend geheel vormen. Voor GTreasury, dat al meer dan veertig jaar bestaat, is de overname vooral een kans om zich in de blockchainhype te positioneren. CEO Renaat Ver Eecke noemt de deal “een versnelling van onze visie”. In werkelijkheid lijkt Ripple eerder te profiteren van de reputatie van GTreasury dan andersom. Eerder verdween er $1 miljard aan XRP uit de schatkist van XRP. Mogelijk ging dat hier naar toe, zeggen speculanten. Oud recept in nieuw jasje Ripple blijft volhouden dat blockchain dé oplossing is voor trage en dure betalingen. Maar traditionele financiële instellingen bieden inmiddels zelf snellere en goedkopere alternatieven, vaak zonder crypto of tokenisatie. Het argument dat “kapitaal vastzit in verouderde systemen” klinkt daardoor steeds meer als een verkooppraatje dan als een feitelijke analyse van de markt. Zolang Ripple geen tastbare resultaten laat zien bij Fortune 500-bedrijven, blijft de kans groot dat deze overname vooral bedoeld is om investeerders te imponeren. Het miljard dat het bedrijf nu uitgeeft, zou weleens meer kunnen zeggen over zijn marketingbudget dan over zijn technologische voorsprong. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.010868-6.80%
OP
OP$0.423-6.78%
Wink
LIKE$0.007465-1.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026

Shiba Inu’s 9M% Challenge: Can It Survive the Surge?