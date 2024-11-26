How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Written by: David G , Moonshot Consultant

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

This article is a practical guide on how to profit and avoid risks in the cryptocurrency bull market. The article elaborates on trading strategies and risk management methods from three core dimensions: portfolio structure, leverage use, and on-chain transactions.

1. Portfolio Structure

Portfolio construction needs to be adjusted according to the size of the fund, but there are several core principles to follow:

Mainly high-quality collateral

It is recommended to focus on high-quality assets such as BTC and SOL; Convert to stablecoins during volatile or bearish markets; Use profits to replenish mainstream currency holdings during a bull market;

Dynamically adjust strategies

Currently maintains close to 100% BTC and SOL configuration; As the bull market cycle progresses, the proportion of stablecoins will gradually increase;



2. Guide to using leverage (suggestions for beginners)

Put aside the traditional understanding of leverage on social media and think of leverage as a tool to improve capital efficiency.

Differentiate

The leverage strategies for mainstream coins and small-cap coins should be completely separated; Using leverage on SOL is a completely different trade than using leverage on a 500M market cap token;

Basic principles

The total leverage of small-cap cryptocurrencies should not exceed 1x (e.g., with a deposit of $100,000 SOL, the long position of altcoins should not exceed $100,000); Mainstream currencies can use 2-5 times leverage at certain times; The higher the leverage ratio, the earlier the profit should be taken; Never make a deal that "bets everything on you", always leave yourself a way out;



3. On-chain transaction strategy

Pursuit of excess returns

Focus on opportunities that could lead to big gains, rather than day-to-day profits; Don’t be obsessed with accumulating profits from small trades (as Warren Buffett said, diversification is the protection of ignorance);

Position Management

Avoid full position trading; Adopt a step-by-step reduction strategy; For example: sell 10% when it is 50M, sell another 10% when it is 100M, and so on;



Risk Control

Volatility Management

Be prepared for a 50-70% pullback; View volatility as an opportunity rather than a threat; Keep your emotions stable and avoid panic decisions;



Summarize

Successful trading depends more on psychological factors, and the biggest opponent is yourself. Through reasonable portfolio allocation, prudent use of leverage and correct on-chain trading strategies, you can effectively control risks while making considerable gains in the bull market. Remember: volatility is an important source of profit in the cryptocurrency market, and learning to live with it is the key to success.