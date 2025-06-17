Namada has completed the final stages of its mainnet launch, and the native token will soon be available for trading

By: PANews
2025/06/17 21:50
PANews reported on June 17 that according to The Block, Namada, based on Cosmos, has completed the final stage of its mainnet launch and launched a system designed to provide "privacy as a service" for decentralized applications, assets, and blockchains. As the mainnet launch is completed, Namada is conducting a free market token distribution to make its native token NAM liquid. Trading is expected to start this week as exchanges begin to list the token. The network is preparing for multiple integrations to expand its cross-chain coverage. It is currently planning to support Bitcoin through Lombard and Babylon, as well as support Ethereum and Solana through cross-chain bridges, conduct privacy swaps on Osmosis, and be compatible with stablecoin DeFi tokens.

