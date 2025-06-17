Galaxy and Liquid Collective partner to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutions

By: PANews
2025/06/17 21:32
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0215-22.38%

PANews reported on June 17 that Galaxy Digital and Liquid Collective have reached a cooperation agreement to provide Ethereum liquidity staking services to institutional investors. According to the agreement, Galaxy will serve as an OTC supporter to provide liquidity support for Liquid Collective's liquidity staking token LsETH. This cooperation is based on the new regulations made by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in May, which clearly stipulate that staking activities do not constitute securities issuance. Both parties stated that they will expand their cooperation to liquidity staking services for networks such as Solana in the future. In addition, Galaxy will also become a node operator for the Liquid Collective network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31616+0.41%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02909-0.85%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008209-10.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011916-4.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.011916-4.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013204-11.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Federal Reserve announces 25 basis point interest rate cut