Dow opens lower as Israel-Iran conflict weighs on investors

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 21:48
Moonveil
MORE$0.02309-2.69%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02089-0.33%

Global stocks pared gains on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average opening more than 100 points lower in early trading as Israel and Iran continued attacks against each other.

Alongside the Dow, the S&P 500 opened down 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%.

These declines came as investors weighed the prospects of a quick truce versus a potential escalation of the Israel-Iran hostilities. U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks and social media posts related to the conflict, as well as his early departure from the G7 summit, stoked fears that a swift ceasefire was unlikely.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social:

Market reactions were swift. Oil prices jumped 2%, while cryptocurrencies retreated, with Bitcoin (BTC) dipping from above $108,000 to around $105,500.

Notably, stocks were showing weakness after signaling massive resilience in the past week. The major U.S. indices showed this with an uptick on June 16, with the S&P 500 holding above 6,000 despite the missile attacks on Tehran and Tel Aviv. 

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, weighed in on the market’s performance:

On the data front, new figures released on June 17 showed that U.S. retail sales slipped in May, reflecting a pullback in consumer spending. Retail sales declined by 0.9%, exceeding expectations of a 0.6% drop.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting began Tuesday, with markets closely watching for any shift in language when the FOMC decision is announced on Wednesday, June 18. Analysts broadly expect the Fed to hold interest rates steady.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31616+0.41%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02909-0.85%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008209-10.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011916-4.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.011916-4.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013204-11.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Federal Reserve announces 25 basis point interest rate cut