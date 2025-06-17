Mark Cuban believes Trump's phone may feature cryptocurrency fees as a profit model

By: PANews
2025/06/17 21:17
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.018-1.97%
MAY
MAY$0.02991-0.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0215-22.38%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Business Insider, billionaire Mark Cuban speculated on social media that the Trump family's newly released T1 phone may have a built-in crypto wallet. Cuban believes that the phone may integrate a wallet system that supports Trump tokens and World Liberty Financial stablecoins, and profit from transaction fees. If Cuban's theory is correct, the Trump phone may become a gateway to the Trump-branded Web3 ecosystem, with pre-installed wallets, digital assets, and transaction generation functions.

This gold-plated phone, priced at $499, was launched by Trump's children, claiming that it will "completely change the mobile phone industry", but no specific manufacturer information was disclosed. Currently, the official website of Trump's phone does not mention the cryptocurrency function, but only introduces special services such as roadside assistance and telemedicine.

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that the Trump Organization launched the T1 smartphone, priced at US$499 and expected to be available in September.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31616+0.41%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02909-0.85%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008209-10.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011916-4.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.011916-4.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013204-11.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Federal Reserve announces 25 basis point interest rate cut