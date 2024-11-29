Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?

By: PANews
2024/11/29 20:06
FUNToken
FUN$0.004586-13.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008575-5.61%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003475-10.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001629-5.78%
tokenbot
CLANKER$27-2.31%

Author: Poopman , Cryptography Researcher

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, many well-known meme coins have emerged on the Base ecosystem meme coin issuance platform Clanker, including CLANKER, ANON, etc. Crypto researcher Poopman published an article comparing Clanker and Pump.fun in multiple dimensions such as business models. The following is the content details.

Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?

1 ) Business Model

PumpFun: A 1% transaction fee + 2 SOLs are charged during the Bonding Curves (a process that uses smart contracts and mathematical formulas to dynamically adjust the price of tokens based on the supply of tokens) to be listed on Raydium.

Clanker: Since there is no bonding curve, use the #LpFeesCut function and collect 1% fees from Uni v3 forever.

New upgrade: 0.4% of fees are returned to issuers, providing more incentives for issuing tokens.

2 ) Total income

PumpFun: $363 million in 10 months. Currently 55 times that of Clanker.

Clanker: $6-7 million in revenue in 20 days. Revenue is inflated because part of the fees are in tokens.

3 ) Token quantity growth ( 7 days)

PumpFun: 4 million tokens, daily growth of about 1.3%

Clanker: 4768 tokens to date, with a daily growth of about 12%

4 ) Top 3 tokens issued

PumpFun:

  • Pnut: $1.1 billion
  • GOAT: $838 million
  • Chillguys: $490 million

Clanker:

  • Clanker: $83 million
  • LUM: $39 million
  • ANON: $33 million

Some key points:

Although Clanker has successfully channeled a large amount of Base volume, it has yet to show any signals in Farcaster’s favor.

Early robot sniping seemed to be a problem, but there was no clear/accurate data on its toxicity.

Farcaster’s limited user base may hinder the growth of the token number. However, this design can provide strategic value to Base and Farcaster.

The continuous increase in the types of assets on Base is the key to unlocking the "real" Base Season.

Related reading: Clanker recasts the glory of Ethereum ecosystem Meme? Analysis of AI Agent coin issuance application on Base chain

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07786-3.25%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11509+0.18%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

According to crypto market analyst CoinBaron, Cronos (CRO) has underperformed during the current altcoin season, even as tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) posted double-digit gains. While most altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 90 days, CRO has stalled after a strong rally earlier this year. The token is down […] The post Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009976-3.92%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,065.11-3.11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002086-21.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:02
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1141-4.27%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00783-0.12%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026