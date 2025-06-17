El Salvador adds 240 Bitcoin since signing the IMF loan agreement

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 19:12
Bitcoin
BTC$108,462.22-2.18%
ELYSIA
EL$0.003372+0.47%

El Salvador has continued its daily Bitcoin purchases, adding 240 BTC since December despite a $1.4 billion IMF agreement that discourages public-sector accumulation.

El Salvador has purchased 240 Bitcoin (BTC) since Dec. 19 last year, despite a $1.4 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund that discouraged further accumulation. El Salvador’s treasury wallet now holds 6,209 BTC. The daily purchases — initiated by President Nayib Bukele in 2022 — have continued at a pace of one BTC per day.

Government officials have recently confirmed these acquisitions, with Economy Minister Maria Luisa Hayem stating in a Bloomberg interview that asset accumulation remains a key strategic priority:

The IMF’s December 2024 agreement with El Salvador required the country to end Bitcoin’s status as legal tender and refrain from further public-sector Bitcoin accumulation in exchange for the $1.4 billion loan.

However, the IMF has since acknowledged that the country remains in technical compliance with the deal despite continuing to accumulate BTC. Rodrigo Valdes, head of the IMF’s Western Hemisphere Department, said that the agreement only applies to the formal fiscal sector.

This suggests that the government is executing the purchases through structures that fall outside the central fiscal sector, maintaining technical compliance with the IMF deal.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31616+0.41%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02909-0.85%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008209-10.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011916-4.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
1$0.011916-4.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013204-11.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus

Federal Reserve announces 25 basis point interest rate cut