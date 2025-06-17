Justin Sun: TRON MicroStrategy (SRM)'s transaction volume today exceeds Alibaba and Tencent By: PANews 2025/06/17 17:39

SRM $0.009472 -3.38% SUN $0.023629 -1.16% JUNE $0.0217 -21.66%

PANews reported on June 17 that Justin Sun posted on the X platform that the transaction volume of Tron MicroStrategy (SRM) today has exceeded Alibaba (US$1.19 billion) and Tencent (US$700 million). According to previous news , TRON plans to go public through a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment.