Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:23
A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest.

Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following its $373 million purchase earlier this month.

The timing of the firm’s sale aligned with a sharp surge in Circle’s stock price. CRCL touched a new intraday high of $165.60 on Monday before easing to close at $151.06, its highest closing price yet. Since debuting at $31 on June 5, the stock has climbed roughly 387%, nearly quintupling in under two weeks.

Ark’s sell-off sales were spread across three of its actively managed ETFs. These included ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), trimming 196,367, 92,310, and 53,981 CRCL, respectively. 

The total value of the cumulative 342,658 shares sold stands at approximately $51.7 million, representing about 7.6% of Ark’s initial 4.5 million-share position in Circle. Despite trimming its holdings, Ark Invest still holds over 4.15 million shares of Circle, now valued at approximately $628 million, well above its original $373 million investment.

Circle’s IPO has continued to draw attention across the industry, particularly following its explosive debut on the first day of trading. Another early backer, Sigil Fund, recently disclosed a 4x return on its CRCL stake, and industry optimism for more upside is strong particularly as stablecoins gain traction in mainstream finance.

Beyond Circle’s CRCL sales, other trades by Ark Invest on the same day included reductions in its Meta (META) holdings and new purchases in stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and DoorDash (DASH).

Share

