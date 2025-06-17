Brazilian Lawmaker Proposes Scrapping Crypto Tax for Long-term Investors

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01259-0.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,572.8-1.87%
Movement
MOVE$0.07956-1.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013202-11.50%

The Brazilian lawmaker Eros Biondini has created a draft bill that proposes doing away with crypto tax, particularly in the case of citizens who hold Bitcoin (BTC) as a long-term store of value.

The MP has filed his bill in the Chamber of Deputies, the Portuguese-language media outlet Livecoins reported.

Brazilian Crypto Tax: Could Levies Be Scrapped?

The bill calls for the removal of the clauses in the tax code that explicitly mention the taxation of cryptoassets.

The Brazilian lawmaker Eros Biondini calling for support for his bill on social media. The caption reads: “Fight against the taxation of cryptoassets in Brazil.”The Brazilian lawmaker Eros Biondini calling for support for his bill on social media. The caption reads: “Fight against the taxation of cryptoassets in Brazil.” (Source: @erosbiondini/Instagram)

It also calls for the abolition of a 2023 law that spells out the means of collecting income tax from profits derived from cryptoassets.

The bill will first be assessed by a Chamber of Deputies committee. The committee will decide whether or not to pass the bill on to the lower house.

From there, it could then move on to the Senate and the office of the President. Both the Senate and the President would have the power to veto the bill.

Biondini also claims that new taxes on financial transactions, including foreign exchange and insurance transfers, are ill-timed.

He claimed that imposing a new tax burden on the population at “a time of economic fragility” would have negative consequences.

The lawmaker noted that the Brazilian tax “burden” reached 32.32% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in FY2024. This is the tax-to-GDP ratio’s highest rate in the last 15 years, per Treasury data.

Biondini criticized the government’s crypto policy. He complained that Brazil, “instead of leading” the world in crypto adoption, is now “going against the grain.”

He said existing and future crypto tax laws “penalize people who are looking for a legitimate, safe, and sovereign store of value.”

Formal Recognition for BTC Savers

The crypto-adovocating lawmaker has previously authored a bill that seeks to formally recognize Bitcoin as a strategic store of value in Brazil.

This proposal seeks to create tax exemption for BTC buyers and holders. It also seeks to spell out citizens’ rights to become self-custodians of their coins, without having to rely on crypto wallet operators.

Biondini took to social media last week in an attempt to unite the Brazilian crypto community behind his bill.

He suggested that if the topic were to go viral, the lower house would be pressured to reject efforts to boost crypto tax revenues in Brazil.

Biondini also called on fellow parliamentarians to back his bill. He explained that it had been designed to defend taxpayers, industry players, and Brazil’s “economic sovereignty.”

In November last year, Biondini unveiled a bill proposing the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve.

The plan called for the government to convert up to 5% of Brazil’s $372 billion international reserve fund to Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31927+1.43%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02926+0.27%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008213-10.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011928-4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025

Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025

The post Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HKMA to support tokenized deposits and regular issuance of digital bonds. SFC drafting licensing framework for trading, custody, and stablecoin issuers. New rules will cover stablecoin issuers, digital asset trading, and custody services. Hong Kong is stepping up its digital finance ambitions with a policy blueprint that places tokenization at the core of banking innovation.  In the 2025 Policy Address, Chief Executive John Lee outlined measures that will see the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) encourage commercial banks to roll out tokenized deposits and expand the city’s live tokenized-asset transactions. Hong Kong’s Project Ensemble to Drive Tokenized Deposits Lee confirmed that the HKMA will “continue to take forward Project Ensemble, including encouraging commercial banks to introduce tokenised deposits, and promoting live transactions of tokenised assets, such as the settlement of tokenised money market funds with tokenised deposits.” The initiative aims to embed tokenized deposits, bank liabilities represented as blockchain-based tokens, into mainstream financial operations. These deposits could facilitate the settlement of money-market funds and other financial instruments more quickly and efficiently. To ensure a controlled rollout, the HKMA will utilize its regulatory sandbox to enable banks to test tokenized products while enhancing risk management. Tokenized Bonds to Become a Regular Feature Beyond deposits, the government intends to make tokenized bond issuance a permanent element of Hong Kong’s financial markets. After successful pilots, including green bonds, the HKMA will help regularize the issuance process to build deep and liquid markets for digital bonds accessible to both local and international investors. Related: Beijing Blocks State-Owned Firms From Stablecoin Businesses in Hong Kong Hong Kong’s Global Financial Role The policy address also set out a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. Hong Kong is implementing a regime for stablecoin issuers and drafting licensing rules for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7749-2.91%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1411+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02307-2.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks