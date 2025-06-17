Breaking: Tron ($TRX) Plans US Public Offering – What This Means for Crypto

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 00:34
Threshold
T$0.01266+0.23%
Union
U$0.0004121-4.34%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.036-1.32%
Serum
SRM$0.009482-2.49%
SUN
SUN$0.023687-0.87%
Tron
TRX$0.3199+1.20%

Tron, the blockchain platform founded by crypto billionaire Justin Sun, is reportedly planning to enter U.S. public markets through a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed SRM Entertainment, according to a recent report from the Financial Times. The entry will be coordinated by Dominari Securities.

Once finalized, the deal will establish a new entity known as Tron Inc., which will reportedly hold substantial amounts of TRX, Tron’s native digital asset.

The FT report indicates that Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, may assume a leadership position within the rebranded company.

Tron to Inject $210M in TRX as It Eyes Nasdaq Debut

The newly formed Tron Inc. is expected to onboard as much as $210 million worth of TRX tokens, with a structure that resembles MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin-centric treasury model, positioning it as a publicly traded vehicle to leverage its crypto reserves.

Dominari Securities operates under Dominari Holdings, which is affiliated with American Data Centers. This venture, focused on AI infrastructure, was co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom sit on the advisory board.

This development follows closely on the heels of Circle Internet Financial’s landmark listing on the New York Stock Exchange, where it raised $1.05 billion in one of the largest crypto IPOs of the year.

Circle’s public debut has indicated renewed investor interest in blockchain firms, particularly amid improving regulatory clarity under the Trump administration and growing institutional support for crypto assets.

Justin Sun’s High-Stakes Bet: Going Public, Trump Ties, and $79B Stablecoin Empire

Justin Sun’s relationship with the Trump family appears to be deepening. In May, he attended a private banquet at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia alongside 24 other major holders of the $TRUMP meme token.

He has also invested $75 million in World Liberty Financial, a Trump-aligned crypto venture that recently launched the USD1 stablecoin on the Tron network.

Following the merger news, TRX token price climbed roughly 3%, trading around $0.2785, according to CoinGecko.

Breaking: Tron ($TRX) Plans US Public Offering – What This Means for CryptoSource: Cryptonews

Tron currently manages more than $4.8 billion in total value locked (TVL) and has a stablecoin market cap of $79 billion, making it the second-largest player in the global stablecoin space.

In addition, Tron’s daily active address count is nearing 3 million, marking its highest level since May 2023.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

A new report by Visa explains that stablecoins are no longer just for payments and are taking a growing share of the credit markets. Stablecoins are no longer just for cross-border payments or crypto trading. On Thursday, October 16, credit…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31927+1.43%
Huma Finance
HUMA$0.02926+0.27%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0008213-10.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/17 00:39
Share
BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Ripple has acquired the leading treasury management firm for $1 billion
1
1$0.011928-4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 00:18
Share
Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025

Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025

The post Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HKMA to support tokenized deposits and regular issuance of digital bonds. SFC drafting licensing framework for trading, custody, and stablecoin issuers. New rules will cover stablecoin issuers, digital asset trading, and custody services. Hong Kong is stepping up its digital finance ambitions with a policy blueprint that places tokenization at the core of banking innovation.  In the 2025 Policy Address, Chief Executive John Lee outlined measures that will see the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) encourage commercial banks to roll out tokenized deposits and expand the city’s live tokenized-asset transactions. Hong Kong’s Project Ensemble to Drive Tokenized Deposits Lee confirmed that the HKMA will “continue to take forward Project Ensemble, including encouraging commercial banks to introduce tokenised deposits, and promoting live transactions of tokenised assets, such as the settlement of tokenised money market funds with tokenised deposits.” The initiative aims to embed tokenized deposits, bank liabilities represented as blockchain-based tokens, into mainstream financial operations. These deposits could facilitate the settlement of money-market funds and other financial instruments more quickly and efficiently. To ensure a controlled rollout, the HKMA will utilize its regulatory sandbox to enable banks to test tokenized products while enhancing risk management. Tokenized Bonds to Become a Regular Feature Beyond deposits, the government intends to make tokenized bond issuance a permanent element of Hong Kong’s financial markets. After successful pilots, including green bonds, the HKMA will help regularize the issuance process to build deep and liquid markets for digital bonds accessible to both local and international investors. Related: Beijing Blocks State-Owned Firms From Stablecoin Businesses in Hong Kong Hong Kong’s Global Financial Role The policy address also set out a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. Hong Kong is implementing a regime for stablecoin issuers and drafting licensing rules for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7749-2.91%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1411+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02307-2.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:10
Share

Trending News

More

Visa: Stablecoins to take on lending, Huma Finance leads

BREAKING: Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $1 Billion Acquisition

Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025

Breaking: Ripple Acquires GTreasury for $1 Billion, Expanding Into Treasury Markets

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks