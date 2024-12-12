Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature

By: PANews
2024/12/12 14:04
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
PAID Network
PAID$0.01576-3.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008589-4.83%

Original article by Brayden Lindrea , Cointelegraph

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

Nature, one of the world's most influential scientific journals, recently reported on an innovative project that is changing the academic review model. The decentralized science (DeSci) protocol called ResearchHub is reshaping the traditional academic peer review system through a cryptocurrency incentive mechanism.

Innovative review incentive mechanism

Nature, a top journal with 9 million monthly visits, highlighted the innovative model of the ResearchHub platform in its December 11 article. The platform provides peer reviewers with $150 worth of cryptocurrency for independent review of new research papers. This model has achieved positive results in practice, and the article specifically mentioned the case of Pedro Paulo Gattai Gomes, a molecular biology consultant in São Paulo. He said that the income from reviewing on ResearchHub currently exceeds his income as a professor in an academic institution.

The scientist reviews an average of 15 papers per month and receives $150 worth of ResearchCoin tokens (RSC) for each review. He told the journal : "It is fair to be paid for reviewing, because it is unreasonable to not even get a thank you for purely voluntary work." Considering that the impact factor of Nature is as high as 50.5, this report undoubtedly brought important exposure opportunities for DeSci.

Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature

Market performance and industry support

This innovative model has also received a positive response from the market. According to Coingecko data, RSC rose nearly 20% in 24 hours to $1.01, with a market value of $96.1 million. ResearchHub, a DeSci protocol founded in 2020, has received strong support from Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Armstrong emphasized at the launch ceremony of ResearchHub Journal in San Francisco last month: "It is a strange phenomenon in history that peer reviewers are not paid. The work they do is valuable and should be recognized and rewarded."

Challenges and countermeasures

However, Nature also pointed out some challenges facing the platform. Although ResearchHub solves some problems in the scientific community, it may be difficult to promote on a large scale due to its "radical nature".

In terms of specific operations, Nature stated that many scientists may encounter difficulties in converting RSC into legal tender. They need to convert RSC into mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH or USDC through decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, and then transfer it to centralized exchanges, convert it into legal tender and withdraw it.

However, ResearchHub has taken steps to simplify the process. On November 29, RSC was officially launched on the centralized exchange Gate.io, providing users with a more convenient trading channel.

Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature

Platform operation and future development

Although ResearchHub was officially launched only last month, it has started a decentralized academic review mechanism since May 2023, using tokens to incentivize reviewers to review, comment and vote on preprints. The platform adopts the Web3 native mode, and users can reward each other with high-quality content through RSC tokens, or initiate task rewards, such as generating data analysis for comments.

In terms of economic model design, authors are required to pay an article processing fee of US$1,000, and the platform charges a 7% protocol fee from all RSC token transactions, of which 2% will be automatically distributed back to the community ecosystem through smart contracts.

Nature pointed out that as a decentralized academic journal, ResearchHub has not yet published its first paper, nor has it been included in traditional bibliometric databases such as Web of Science or Scopus. But it is worth noting that the DeSci (decentralized science) track is experiencing an explosive growth period, hitting a five-year high on Google Trends in November.

The bright future of DeSci

DeSci is much more than that. It is actively addressing fundamental challenges faced by traditional scientific fields, such as funding shortages, data sharing and collaboration. Its application has expanded to multiple specific areas, such as advancing research, reducing the cost of genetic testing, and treating hair loss. According to Coingecko data, the total market value of the industry-leading DeSci token has exceeded US$1.2 billion, highlighting the huge development potential and market recognition in this field.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07786-2.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11502+0.13%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.114-3.95%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00776-1.02%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ripple, bekend van de digitale munt XRP, heeft opnieuw diep in de buidel getast. Dit keer betaalt het bedrijf 1 miljard dollar voor het relatief onbekende treasuryplatform GTreasury. Volgens Ripple moet de overname de poort openen naar de ‘multi-triljardmarkt’ van bedrijfsfinanciën. Maar veel waarnemers vragen zich af of het hier niet eerder gaat om een poging om het tanende imago van Ripple op te poetsen dan om een strategische groeistap. De derde miljardenovername dit jaar roept twijfels op over strategie en rendement. Grootse woorden, vage meerwaarde van GTreasury Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spreekt van een “waterscheiding voor het financiële systeem” en belooft dat bedrijven dankzij blockchaintechnologie eindelijk hun ‘vastzittend kapitaal kunnen activeren’. Het klinkt indrukwekkend, maar de vraag blijft wat er daadwerkelijk verandert. GTreasury levert al decennialang software waarmee bedrijven hun geldstromen en risico’s beheren. Blockchain voegt daar voorlopig weinig concreets aan toe. Critici merken op dat Ripple’s technologie nauwelijks wordt gebruikt door grote bedrijven. De beloofde revolutie in internationale betalingen is tot nu toe uitgebleven, ondanks jaren van marketing en meerdere rechtszaken over de status van XRP. Dat Ripple nu traditionele softwarebedrijven koopt, lijkt voor velen meer op een vlucht naar voren dan op een doorbraak. Derde overname, maar geen duidelijke richting De aankoop van GTreasury is Ripple’s derde grote deal van 2025, na de overnames van prime broker Hidden Road en stablecoinplatform Rail. Het bedrijf lijkt daarmee een alles-omvattend ecosysteem te willen bouwen, van stablecoins tot institutionele infrastructuur. Toch ontbreekt een helder antwoord op de vraag hoe deze onderdelen samen een winstgevend geheel vormen. Voor GTreasury, dat al meer dan veertig jaar bestaat, is de overname vooral een kans om zich in de blockchainhype te positioneren. CEO Renaat Ver Eecke noemt de deal “een versnelling van onze visie”. In werkelijkheid lijkt Ripple eerder te profiteren van de reputatie van GTreasury dan andersom. Eerder verdween er $1 miljard aan XRP uit de schatkist van XRP. Mogelijk ging dat hier naar toe, zeggen speculanten. Oud recept in nieuw jasje Ripple blijft volhouden dat blockchain dé oplossing is voor trage en dure betalingen. Maar traditionele financiële instellingen bieden inmiddels zelf snellere en goedkopere alternatieven, vaak zonder crypto of tokenisatie. Het argument dat “kapitaal vastzit in verouderde systemen” klinkt daardoor steeds meer als een verkooppraatje dan als een feitelijke analyse van de markt. Zolang Ripple geen tastbare resultaten laat zien bij Fortune 500-bedrijven, blijft de kans groot dat deze overname vooral bedoeld is om investeerders te imponeren. Het miljard dat het bedrijf nu uitgeeft, zou weleens meer kunnen zeggen over zijn marketingbudget dan over zijn technologische voorsprong. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.01174-2.43%
OP
OP$0.4281-6.63%
Wink
LIKE$0.007465-1.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026

Shiba Inu’s 9M% Challenge: Can It Survive the Surge?