OSL Trading Hours: BTC hits new highs again, most experts remain optimistic about the prospects of the crypto market

By: PANews
2024/12/16 11:35
Bitcoin
1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, LINK, AAVE

According to Strike CEO Jack Mallers, if elected president, Trump plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve by executive order on his first day in office. Influenced by this news and the inclusion of Bitcoin in financial allocations by several well-known companies, the price of Bitcoin has been climbing all the way to a record high of $106,660. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor hinted at the possibility of a new round of major Bitcoin acquisitions, further boosting market sentiment.

Driven by this positive news, Glassnode co-founder predicts that altcoins including ETH, LINK, AAVE and BGB may rebound during the holiday. Ethereum's current price trend also brings positive signals for breaking through the $4,000 mark. However, there are also some noteworthy trends in the market: one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges recently saw a large transfer of more than $1 billion in Bitcoin, while hedge funds' Ethereum short positions on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) hit a new high, showing that there are differences in the market.

In the traditional financial sector, Societe Generale successfully completed a tokenized bond mortgage market transaction on the Ethereum blockchain, highlighting the increasing acceptance of blockchain technology by traditional financial institutions. Real estate investment expert Grant Cardone even suggested combining real estate investment with Bitcoin to pursue higher returns.

It is worth noting that the Ethena token ENA rose by 23.08% in 24 hours. Although market indicators show certain volatility risks, most experts remain optimistic about the prospects of the cryptocurrency market and generally expect Ethereum to hit a new high in 2025.

2. Key data (as of 09:20 HKT on December 16)

  • S&P 500: 6,051.09 (+26.86% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,926.72 (+32.74% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.392% (+51.11 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.058 (+5.036% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $105,369.63 (+149.31% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $58.23 billion

  • Ethereum: $4,001.98 (+75.41% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $27.97 billion

3. ETF flows (December 13 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$428.9 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$23.6 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Retail sales month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 17)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: 0.5%

Federal Reserve interest rate decision (03:00 am, December 19)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.75% / Expected: 4.5%

Final GDP quarter-on-quarter value (09:30 p.m., December 19)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.00% / Expected: 2.80%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.3% / Expected: 0.2%

Personal income month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.6% / Expected: 0.4%

Personal expenditure month-on-month (09:30 p.m., December 20)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: 0.5%

5. Hot News

  • Weekly Preview | Binance to List Vana (VANA) and Usual (USUAL); Sonic Labs to Launch Mainnet

  • Upbit will list Moca Network (MOCA), MOCA rose by more than 300%

  • BTC breaks through $106,000, up 3.25% on the day

  • Pnut the Squirrel owner has taken legal action against Binance

  • Trump Family Crypto Project World Liberty Purchases $250,000 in ONDO Tokens via Cow Protocol

  • Goldman Sachs: The Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in December without any suspense, and will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in January and March next year

  • The floor price of Pudgy Penguins sub-series Lil Pudgys exceeds 4 ETH, setting a new record high

  • Data: ARB, APE, QAI and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ARB unlocked value is about 91.4 million US dollars

  • Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information for the sixth consecutive week, possibly hinting at another increase in BTC holdings

  • Analysis: MicroStrategy's current market value is nearly 13 times that of MARA, and it may be difficult for the latter to be included in the Nasdaq 100 Index

  • Macroeconomic Outlook of the Week: The last monetary policy week of 2024 is coming, and the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates in December

  • Azuki floor price breaks through 9 ETH, reaching a new high since July last year

  • A whale has accumulated 7,661 ETH through Binance in the past day and a half.

  • 10x Research: CEX has a net outflow of 124,000 BTC in the past 30 days, of which Coinbase has outflowed 72,000 BTC

  • Coinbase adds Parcl (PRCL) to its coin listing roadmap

  • VanEck releases top ten predictions for 2025: Bitcoin will reach $180,000, and the bull market will reach its mid-term peak in Q1

