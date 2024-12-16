Bitcoin "convinces people with its rising value". Which countries are considering establishing national reserves?

By: PANews
2024/12/16 13:48
ELYSIA
EL$0.003366+2.03%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01194-5.61%

By Liz Napolitano , Decrypt

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Some countries are considering establishing national bitcoin reserves, driven by a historic market rally that has seen the world's largest cryptocurrency hit new highs in recent weeks, with the price of the digital currency topping $100,000 for the first time earlier this month.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly supported bills to keep Bitcoin reserves at the Federal Reserve, and it may soon be possible to achieve this goal.

Brazilian government officials have also proposed legislation to make this possible, while politicians in Poland and Russia have also supported the idea of adding digital currencies to their national balance sheets.

El Salvador is leading the way in this regard, having made Bitcoin a legal tender while gradually accumulating Bitcoin as its own reserves starting in 2021.

While it’s unclear whether other countries will actually reserve Bitcoin in the short term, one thing is clear: interest in holding the coin as a reserve asset has reached a fever pitch. Here are the countries that are considering establishing national Bitcoin reserves.

USA

Several U.S. lawmakers have pushed for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced a bill last spring called the Bitcoin Act, which proposed that the U.S. purchase up to 200,000 bitcoins per year for five years, or 5% of the token's total supply.

Bitcoin will be stored in a “decentralized network of secure Bitcoin vaults operated by the U.S. Treasury,” and token acquisition will be done through diversification from existing Fed funds such as bonds, loans, and gold.

President-elect Donald Trump similarly endorsed a “strategic Bitcoin reserve” at BTC 2024 in Nashville last July — one of many cryptocurrency-related promises he’s expected to fulfill once he takes office.

“It will be the policy of my administration ... to retain 100% of all Bitcoin currently held or acquired by the United States government into the future,” Trump said at the event.

Efforts to build up Bitcoin reserves are also underway at the state level.

A Texas lawmaker last week introduced a bill that would allow the state to build a bitcoin reserve to be held for at least five years, while a similar bill was introduced in Pennsylvania in November.

Brazil

The Brazilian government has introduced a bill proposing the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve.

The Sovereign Strategic Reserve of Bitcoin (RESBit) will account for 5% of Brazil’s international reserves, according to proposed legislation submitted on November 25. Its goal is to diversify the Brazilian Treasury’s assets.

Federal Vice President Eros Biondini said in the proposed bill that including Bitcoin in the national treasury "will reduce Brazil's exposure to exchange rate fluctuations and geopolitical risks and enhance economic resilience."

Under the proposal, the Central Bank of Brazil will work with the Ministry of Finance to manage Bitcoin reserves. These funds will be used to support Brazil's CBDC, Drex. According to the bill, Bitcoin will be stored in cold wallets.

Poland

Polish presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen has advocated for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and for the passage of crypto-friendly laws and regulations in Poland.

“If I become president of Poland, our country will become a safe haven for cryptocurrencies, with very friendly regulations, low taxes, and a supportive attitude from banks and regulators,” Sławomir Mentzen said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"It's time for Polish politicians to look to the future," the politician said in another X post.

The far-right nationalist candidate is third in opinion polls in the Eastern European country. It is unclear whether Mentzen’s political opponents also support the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Russia

In December last year, Russian parliament deputy Anton Tkachev proposed the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve, according to Russian state news agency Ria.

Last November, several Russian lawmakers proposed creating a “cryptocurrency reserve” in the “state treasury,” but were opposed by Anatoly Aksakov, the chairman of the Russian State Duma committee.

They also successfully passed legislation this fall that legalized cryptocurrency mining and the use of digital assets for international payments.

Russia’s recent shift in attitude toward cryptocurrencies suggests the country may revisit the issue of a strategic Bitcoin reserve, a proposal that at least one senior Russian official has previously expressed support for.

In a 2021 interview with Russia's Interfax news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin expressed willingness to partially replace the country's dollar-based reserves and trade settlements with other currencies, including cryptocurrencies.

Alexander Pankin said that Russia may replace the dollar with various national currencies, "and in the future, there may be some kind of digital asset."

Japan

Japanese lawmaker Satoshi Hamada submitted a formal request to the legislature in December, hoping to start discussions on establishing a national Bitcoin reserve in Japan.

Hamada’s party holds just two seats in Japan’s parliament, but there are other Bitcoin supporters in the legislature — in October, Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki proposed tax cuts and regulatory changes for cryptocurrency holders and companies in Japan.

Related reading: As the “strategic reserve” trend emerges, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07786-2.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11502+0.13%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.114-3.95%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00776-1.02%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ripple, bekend van de digitale munt XRP, heeft opnieuw diep in de buidel getast. Dit keer betaalt het bedrijf 1 miljard dollar voor het relatief onbekende treasuryplatform GTreasury. Volgens Ripple moet de overname de poort openen naar de ‘multi-triljardmarkt’ van bedrijfsfinanciën. Maar veel waarnemers vragen zich af of het hier niet eerder gaat om een poging om het tanende imago van Ripple op te poetsen dan om een strategische groeistap. De derde miljardenovername dit jaar roept twijfels op over strategie en rendement. Grootse woorden, vage meerwaarde van GTreasury Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spreekt van een “waterscheiding voor het financiële systeem” en belooft dat bedrijven dankzij blockchaintechnologie eindelijk hun ‘vastzittend kapitaal kunnen activeren’. Het klinkt indrukwekkend, maar de vraag blijft wat er daadwerkelijk verandert. GTreasury levert al decennialang software waarmee bedrijven hun geldstromen en risico’s beheren. Blockchain voegt daar voorlopig weinig concreets aan toe. Critici merken op dat Ripple’s technologie nauwelijks wordt gebruikt door grote bedrijven. De beloofde revolutie in internationale betalingen is tot nu toe uitgebleven, ondanks jaren van marketing en meerdere rechtszaken over de status van XRP. Dat Ripple nu traditionele softwarebedrijven koopt, lijkt voor velen meer op een vlucht naar voren dan op een doorbraak. Derde overname, maar geen duidelijke richting De aankoop van GTreasury is Ripple’s derde grote deal van 2025, na de overnames van prime broker Hidden Road en stablecoinplatform Rail. Het bedrijf lijkt daarmee een alles-omvattend ecosysteem te willen bouwen, van stablecoins tot institutionele infrastructuur. Toch ontbreekt een helder antwoord op de vraag hoe deze onderdelen samen een winstgevend geheel vormen. Voor GTreasury, dat al meer dan veertig jaar bestaat, is de overname vooral een kans om zich in de blockchainhype te positioneren. CEO Renaat Ver Eecke noemt de deal “een versnelling van onze visie”. In werkelijkheid lijkt Ripple eerder te profiteren van de reputatie van GTreasury dan andersom. Eerder verdween er $1 miljard aan XRP uit de schatkist van XRP. Mogelijk ging dat hier naar toe, zeggen speculanten. Oud recept in nieuw jasje Ripple blijft volhouden dat blockchain dé oplossing is voor trage en dure betalingen. Maar traditionele financiële instellingen bieden inmiddels zelf snellere en goedkopere alternatieven, vaak zonder crypto of tokenisatie. Het argument dat “kapitaal vastzit in verouderde systemen” klinkt daardoor steeds meer als een verkooppraatje dan als een feitelijke analyse van de markt. Zolang Ripple geen tastbare resultaten laat zien bij Fortune 500-bedrijven, blijft de kans groot dat deze overname vooral bedoeld is om investeerders te imponeren. Het miljard dat het bedrijf nu uitgeeft, zou weleens meer kunnen zeggen over zijn marketingbudget dan over zijn technologische voorsprong. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.01174-2.43%
OP
OP$0.4281-6.63%
Wink
LIKE$0.007465-1.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026

Shiba Inu’s 9M% Challenge: Can It Survive the Surge?