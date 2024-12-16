NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

By: PANews
2024/12/16 16:02
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.13615-1.36%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.06913-9.24%
Major
MAJOR$0.09664-9.75%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004179+0.33%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, with the announcement of major coin issuance plans by leading projects such as Magic Eden and Pudgy Penguins, confidence in the NFT market has been effectively rekindled, driving a strong rebound in prices and trading volumes.

NFT airdrop wave is coming, and many leading projects announced their coin issuance plans

A new round of coin issuance is coming, and the airdrop event of the NFT trading market Magic Eden was the first to ignite this wave of NFT craze.

A few days ago, Magic Eden officially launched TGE (Token Generation Event) and quickly landed on major exchanges. The sunshine-like airdrop became a hot topic in the community. While attracting attention with the airdrop activities, Magic Eden also took the opportunity to frequently announce a series of product trends, including allowing users to use ME tokens to trade Solana NFTs, the next version allows users to trade all assets on all chains, and launch community-first features. According to Jack Lu, co-founder of Magic Eden, the launch of ME tokens is just the beginning, and there are more plans to follow. These measures have also further increased the attention of Magic Eden and the entire NFT market.

At the same time, as another major trading platform, OpenSea has also sparked airdrop speculation. According to a recent post on social media by Mike Dudas, co-founder of The Block, OpenSea has registered a foundation in the Cayman Islands. Since foundations are usually non-profit organizations, they can effectively prevent tokens from being considered securities, so this registration behavior is widely regarded as a preparation for token issuance. It is worth mentioning that OpenSea announced last month that it will launch a new version in December, and the internal test version shows that it may launch a loyalty program and retroactive rewards.

According to the latest data from nftpluse, in the past year, OpenSea ranked second in the NFT trading market with about 1.2 million users and a market share of 23.5%, second only to Magic Eden. Once OpenSea starts airdropping, its huge user base may ignite enthusiasm in the NFT market again.

NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

In addition, the leading NFT project Pudgy Penguins also announced its TGE plan during this period, allocating about a quarter of the total tokens to the community. According to the analysis of X user @BTCThinker88, Pudgy Penguins' PENGU token airdrop may become one of the largest wealth creation events in 2024, and the average airdrop income per holder is expected to reach 31,000-61,000 US dollars. Given that Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz previously revealed that the PENGU token has not yet been snapshotted, the NFT has quickly become one of the hottest targets in the market.

NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

According to NFT Price Floor data, as of December 16, the floor price of Pudgy Penguins has soared to 33.7 ETH, an increase of more than 236.9% in the past 30 days, and the monthly trading volume is as high as 160 million US dollars. At present, the market value of Pudgy Penguins is close to 1.2 billion US dollars, surpassing BAYC, the boring ape, and second only to CryptoPunks, which has the highest market value.

Blue chip projects become the main force of NFT's strong rebound

At present, blue-chip NFT projects are showing strong growth and trading volume, becoming the main driving force for market recovery.

CryptoSlam data shows that in the past 30 days, the total transaction volume of the NFT market was approximately US$720 million, among which transactions on Ethereum, Bitcoin and Immutable all achieved double-digit growth, showing a strong market recovery momentum.

During the market recovery, the main contribution to transaction volume came from blue-chip NFT projects. According to statistics from NFT Price Floor, in the past 30 days, the top ten NFT projects by market value have completed a total transaction volume of US$470 million, accounting for about 64.9% of the overall market, among which Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys and Bored Ape Yacht Club ranked at the top in terms of transaction volume.

NFT market picks up: Multiple leading projects announce coin issuance plans, blue chip projects become the main force of recovery

At the same time, the market recovery is also reflected in the price performance of blue-chip NFTs. NFT Price Floor data shows that in the past 30 days, the floor price of the top 10 NFTs has increased by an average of 91.7% (calculated in currency terms), among which Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys and Azuki have increased particularly well. This further verifies the huge driving effect of airdrop activities on trading volume and floor prices, and also demonstrates the strong resilience of blue-chip projects.

From the perspective of market performance in more subdivided sectors, the rising momentum of utility NFT and PFP/Avatar is the most obvious. According to NFT Price Floor data, the market value of these two sectors has increased by more than 85%. In contrast, the performance of game NFT and ancient NFT is relatively flat and has not yet kept up with the pace of market recovery.

"The market is about to usher in the most prosperous NFT bull market in history. AI will become extremely rich, and since it cannot buy physical luxury goods, AI will turn to buying NFTs." Andrew Kang, partner of Mechanism Capital, predicted in an article not long ago.

Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu also said recently that the NFT market will usher in a strong rebound. Although there have been some failures in the field, NFT will continue to rise as a status commodity.

VanEck pointed out in its "Top Ten Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2025" that despite the challenges faced by NFT, some outstanding projects have surpassed speculative value through strong community ties and successfully resisted the downward trend. For example, Pudgy Penguins has successfully transformed into a consumer product through collectible toys, Miladys has gained cultural status in the field of satirical online culture, and Bored Ape Yacht Club has developed into a leading force in global culture. VanEck believes that new wealthy users will invest in NFTs not just as speculative investments, but as assets with lasting cultural and historical significance, and predicts that the annual transaction volume of NFTs is expected to reach US$30 billion, accounting for about 55% of the peak in 2021.

Overall, blue-chip projects are undoubtedly the core force in the recovery of the NFT market. Although the overall market recovery still faces uncertainties, the arrival of the airdrop wave has effectively stimulated market sentiment in the short term.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07786-2.97%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11502+0.13%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.114-3.95%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00776-1.02%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ripple, bekend van de digitale munt XRP, heeft opnieuw diep in de buidel getast. Dit keer betaalt het bedrijf 1 miljard dollar voor het relatief onbekende treasuryplatform GTreasury. Volgens Ripple moet de overname de poort openen naar de ‘multi-triljardmarkt’ van bedrijfsfinanciën. Maar veel waarnemers vragen zich af of het hier niet eerder gaat om een poging om het tanende imago van Ripple op te poetsen dan om een strategische groeistap. De derde miljardenovername dit jaar roept twijfels op over strategie en rendement. Grootse woorden, vage meerwaarde van GTreasury Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spreekt van een “waterscheiding voor het financiële systeem” en belooft dat bedrijven dankzij blockchaintechnologie eindelijk hun ‘vastzittend kapitaal kunnen activeren’. Het klinkt indrukwekkend, maar de vraag blijft wat er daadwerkelijk verandert. GTreasury levert al decennialang software waarmee bedrijven hun geldstromen en risico’s beheren. Blockchain voegt daar voorlopig weinig concreets aan toe. Critici merken op dat Ripple’s technologie nauwelijks wordt gebruikt door grote bedrijven. De beloofde revolutie in internationale betalingen is tot nu toe uitgebleven, ondanks jaren van marketing en meerdere rechtszaken over de status van XRP. Dat Ripple nu traditionele softwarebedrijven koopt, lijkt voor velen meer op een vlucht naar voren dan op een doorbraak. Derde overname, maar geen duidelijke richting De aankoop van GTreasury is Ripple’s derde grote deal van 2025, na de overnames van prime broker Hidden Road en stablecoinplatform Rail. Het bedrijf lijkt daarmee een alles-omvattend ecosysteem te willen bouwen, van stablecoins tot institutionele infrastructuur. Toch ontbreekt een helder antwoord op de vraag hoe deze onderdelen samen een winstgevend geheel vormen. Voor GTreasury, dat al meer dan veertig jaar bestaat, is de overname vooral een kans om zich in de blockchainhype te positioneren. CEO Renaat Ver Eecke noemt de deal “een versnelling van onze visie”. In werkelijkheid lijkt Ripple eerder te profiteren van de reputatie van GTreasury dan andersom. Eerder verdween er $1 miljard aan XRP uit de schatkist van XRP. Mogelijk ging dat hier naar toe, zeggen speculanten. Oud recept in nieuw jasje Ripple blijft volhouden dat blockchain dé oplossing is voor trage en dure betalingen. Maar traditionele financiële instellingen bieden inmiddels zelf snellere en goedkopere alternatieven, vaak zonder crypto of tokenisatie. Het argument dat “kapitaal vastzit in verouderde systemen” klinkt daardoor steeds meer als een verkooppraatje dan als een feitelijke analyse van de markt. Zolang Ripple geen tastbare resultaten laat zien bij Fortune 500-bedrijven, blijft de kans groot dat deze overname vooral bedoeld is om investeerders te imponeren. Het miljard dat het bedrijf nu uitgeeft, zou weleens meer kunnen zeggen over zijn marketingbudget dan over zijn technologische voorsprong. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.01174-2.43%
OP
OP$0.4281-6.63%
Wink
LIKE$0.007465-1.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026

Shiba Inu’s 9M% Challenge: Can It Survive the Surge?