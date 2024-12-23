OSL Trading Hours: Market highlights contradictory investor sentiment, Bitcoin ETF sees nearly $300 million in outflows

By: PANews
2024/12/23 11:42

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

After climbing to $99,500, Bitcoin continued to fall and has now fallen below $94,500. The market is also facing challenges, with the U.S. Bitcoin ETF experiencing an outflow of nearly $300 million.

Institutional attitudes are also polarized. While some companies continue to build up Bitcoin reserves, technology giants such as Microsoft are opposed. It is worth noting that Nexo and 7RCC Global have taken a different approach and launched ESG-oriented Bitcoin ETFs. In the face of market volatility, Anthony Pompliano, founder of Pomp Investments, remains optimistic and expects Bitcoin to perform strongly in 2025.

The Ethereum market also showed signs of recovery, with buying momentum gradually increasing. Although prices are still facing obvious downward pressure, the interest of institutions, especially large investors, is rising. During this period, the entire crypto industry continued to develop rapidly, and Bitcoin still maintained its market dominance. However, Bitcoin failed to hold the $100,000 mark, raising market concerns about a possible pullback.

Meanwhile, crypto investment remains hot. Halliburton invested in bitcoin mining through its Austin-based subsidiary 360 Energy, and Chinese auto dealer Cango plans to expand its crypto business. UAE bitcoin investment hit a record high of $40 billion. As author Robert Kiyosaki acknowledges, despite the advent of the digital age, traditional financial institutions still face many questions.

Overall, the performance of the Bitcoin and Ethereum markets reflects the contradictions in investor sentiment, with expectations of breaking new highs but also concerns about the risk of a pullback.

2. Key data (as of 10:25 HKT on December 23)

  • S&P 500: 5,930.85 (+20.74% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,572.60 (+30.55% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.532% (+64 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 107.73 (+6.26% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,487.38 (+119.0% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $43.499 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,330.05 (+45.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.795 billion

3. ETF flows (EST, December 20)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$277 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$75,115,900

4. Important Dates

With the Christmas holiday approaching, Hong Kong stocks and financial markets in many European countries will be closed for two and a half days starting from Tuesday (24th), and US stocks will be closed for one and a half days.

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | MicroStrategy officially joins the Nasdaq 100 Index; Ethena (ENA) and Cardano (ADA) will unlock tokens worth tens of millions of dollars
  • Japanese listed company Metaplanet increases its holdings of 619.7 Bitcoins
  • Suspected Sun Yuchen's address redeemed 39,999 ETH from Lido and Etherfi in the past 7 days and deposited it into HTX
  • Pump.fun denies Christmas airdrop rumors
  • Trump nominates outgoing a16z partner Krishnan as senior AI policy advisor at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy
  • Bezos clarifies $600 million wedding rumor, MicroStrategy founder takes the opportunity to recommend Bitcoin investment
  • Arthur Hayes deposited 2 million ENA into Bybit, worth $2.06 million
  • Securitize proposes to add BlackRock’s BUIDL token as backing for stablecoin Frax USD
  • Data: MRS, ADA, ENA and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which MRS unlocked value is about 34.7 million US dollars
  • Wormhole DAO will be launched in the first quarter of next year
  • At least 10 companies are currently considering adopting MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy
  • Decentralized liquidity protocol THORChain releases V3
  • Vitalik: I support building intelligence enhancement tools for humans, not creating super intelligent life
  • Analysis: Bitcoin may see a "God candle" near Trump's inauguration day
  • Macro Outlook This Week: Christmas season may be fraught with dangers; beware of liquidity shortages that may amplify market volatility
  • Yuga Labs co-founder: Sold some Fartcoins, but still one of the top ten holders
  • Uniswap L2 network Unichain mainnet will be launched early next year
  • The blind computing network Nillion mainnet will be launched in February 2025
  • Tether CEO: Tether AI platform website is expected to be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2025
  • IOST releases new token economics: 97% of new tokens will be used by the community
  • MANTRA’s new proposal proposes to update OM token economics, including reducing on-chain inflation to 3%
  • 10 of the top 500 crypto tokens by market cap have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are meme coins

