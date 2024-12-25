Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.25) By: PANews 2024/12/25 10:59

MEME $0.001646 -4.85% MEMES $0.00003755 -19.97%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/25 Update:

Ai Agent enters the next level, pay AI for fair launch

aiPool completes token issuance, $METAV market cap reaches $95 million ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!