Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

By: PANews
2024/12/30 09:09
DeFi
DEFI$0.001168+1.74%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0791-14.15%
SOON
SOON$0.8238+1.11%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004177-0.09%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, after Pudgy Penguins attracted market attention due to the airdrop event, the L2 chain Abstract Chain developed by its parent company Igloo Inc. has also attracted market attention due to the expected PENGU airdrop and the upcoming mainnet launch.

Abstract Chain is a consumer-centric blockchain for consumer encryption, pioneering culture, community and on-chain creativity. It will be launched on the mainnet in January next year. In July this year, Abstract Chain announced that it had received more than $11 million in financing led by the well-known venture capital firm Founders Fund.

Over the past period of time, many projects have officially announced that they will soon be launched on the Abstract Chain ecosystem. In this article, PANews has counted 22 of the crypto projects that have attracted high market attention, mainly NFT projects, and also covering multiple tracks such as games, DeFi, Launchpad and AI.

Khuga

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Khuga is a Web3 project developed by Khuga Lab, which aims to create a creative and interactive decentralized virtual world through innovative IP and blockchain technology, and encourage creators and players to jointly build an ecosystem. OpenSea data shows that the cumulative transaction volume of the NFT project Khuga by KhugaLabs has reached 667 ETH so far.

Mintify

Mintify is a digital asset trading platform founded in 2022. It has launched Ethereum, Base, Bitcoin, ApeChain, Flow, etc. Mintify has completed more than 20,000 ETH transactions so far, has about 180,000 users, and raised US$5 million in funds.

77-Bit

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

77-Bit is a cyberpunk-style anime series that aims to redefine MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) for a new generation. It will open its beta version next month. As early as April 2022, 77-Bit issued NFTs, and the total transaction volume has exceeded 21,000 ETH to date.

Imaginary Ones

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Imaginary Ones aims to build the next generation of Web3 entertainment companies and has received investments from Kuek Yu-Chuang, Vice President of iQiyi and former Vice President of Netflix, Cypher Capital, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, etc. As previously reported by PANews , Imaginary Ones was originally an NFT project based on Ethereum and released the first NFT series of the same name. In May this year, it announced plans to launch a utility token $BUBBLE for staking, governance, platform payments, and exclusive access to games, merchandise, and content.

Blever

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Blever is an NFT portal that aims to redefine the relationship between creators and collectors. It can help creators give back to loyal fans through NFTs and digital rewards. It was previously funded by Yuga Labs' L2 ApeChain DAO and launched on the chain.

Multiplier

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Multiplier is an innovative Web3 project that combines NFTs. It aims to provide users with a diversified entertainment experience through gamification, provide players with rewards and interaction opportunities, and encourage community members to participate in content creation, game competitions and social interactions.

Wolfswap

Wolfswap is a DEX that supports multiple blockchains and aims to provide users with a safe and convenient crypto asset trading experience. $WOLF launched by Wolfswap includes regular tokens and NFTs, which can be pledged to earn income.

Kabu

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Kabu is an NFT consisting of 7,000 bear characters, with the background of 6 bears from different backgrounds living, growing and having fun together in the vibrant Sunset City. The project aims to bridge the gap between traditional and digital art and promote the public's entry into the Web3 world through its creative content and interactive platform.

NFTs2Me

NFTs2Me is a code-free NFT toolkit that allows users to create, deploy and manage NFT collection and minting pages using custom subdomains for free, aiming to break the complexity and barriers in the traditional NFT purchasing process.

Abstract Cats

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Abstract Cats is the first cat-themed PFP NFT project on Abstract Chain. Each NFT is a hand-drawn illustration showing cats in various abstract styles. Holders can get exclusive events, DAO governance, future sales participation rights and other benefits. Abstract Cats will be officially launched on the first day of the mainnet launch.

zkMarkets

zkMarkets is an NFT trading platform based on zkSync Era, aiming to provide users with the best NFT trading and management experience. Its core functions include Launchpad, Paymaster, Aggregation and Twitter Bot.

Canna Sapiens

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Canna Sapiens is a PFP NFT series, scheduled to be minted on Abstract Chain in January 2025, which aims to build a cannabis culture community driven by humor and creativity, revolving around humor and innovation, and encouraging participants to become creators. NFT holders can obtain benefits such as NFT authorization, priority access, store exclusive discounts and creative rewards.

DOGAMÍ

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

DOGAMÍ is a Web3 entertainment platform supported by Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, and SANDBOX, aiming to combine games, digital collectibles, and cross-media storytelling to build a dog-themed digital entertainment universe. Founded in 2021, DOGAMÍ was once the largest NFT game project on Tezos. It expanded to the Polygon ecosystem in 2023 and recently announced that it will be launched on Abstract Chain. Previously, DOGAMÍ raised $4 million in revenue through NFT sales.

Hotdogs

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Hotdogs is a community-driven Web3 project that combines NFTs, interactive mechanisms, and personalized experiences. Hotdogs has partnered with pixel artist Zonix to issue NFTs, with a total of 3,333 NFTs. In addition, Hotdogs has also partnered with Abstract Chain to issue the testnet NFT project Abstract Hotdogs Early SBT NFT, which has achieved a minting record of more than 48 million times.

Upcade

Upcade is a Web3 gaming hub that aims to create a decentralized interactive experience through unique digital assets and NFTs.

Moonsheep

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Moonsheep will be the first 404 project on Abstract Chain, pushing the boundaries of art and technology. Users can earn a few points through the Telegram robot or purchase The Sad Times NFT to obtain whitelist qualifications.

Seedify

Seedify is a Web3 incubator and launch platform that focuses on Web3 projects with innovative technologies such as DeFi, artificial intelligence, NFT, and Web3 games. Holders of its token $SFUND can obtain early access, token purchases, and other benefits through staking.

YOLO

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

YOLO is an innovative PFP NFT project that provides NFT holders with a unique AI assistant experience. YOLO combines personal AI assistants, advanced investment tools, simplified trading processes, and deep integration with the community to provide users with a personalized, intelligent, and efficient Web3 experience. Among them, the total number of YOLO NFTs is 2222, and the core token $YOLO has the main functions of ecosystem integration, reward and incentive mechanisms, financial and transaction convenience, and staking and revenue sharing.

Telgather

Telgather is the first mini-game platform integrated into Telegram, aiming to create a player-driven, community-supported gaming ecosystem where every player can participate in game development, asset trading, and ecosystem construction.

RUYUI

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

Ruyui Studios is a dynamic team of creatives, gamers, builders and visionaries dedicated to developing games, digital art and interactive entertainment projects. The team has participated in works such as Big Hero 6 and Duck Donald Club. The total number of Ruyui NFTs is 7,777, and pre-sale quotas are open to the community.

Cat AI

Cat AI is the first batch of pixelated cat-themed AI Agents to land on Abstract Chain, combining artificial intelligence technology with artistic creation and NFT trading.

The Plooshies

Mainnet launch countdown! A look at the 22 ecological projects that will soon be settled in Abstract Chain

The Plooshies is an interactive, gamified NFT story adventure with 3,333 animated and playable Plooshies character NFTs. OpenSea data shows that as of December 27, its NFT trading volume reached 1,536 ETH.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07803-2.86%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1152+0.30%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1146-3.53%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.007786-1.06%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ripple, bekend van de digitale munt XRP, heeft opnieuw diep in de buidel getast. Dit keer betaalt het bedrijf 1 miljard dollar voor het relatief onbekende treasuryplatform GTreasury. Volgens Ripple moet de overname de poort openen naar de ‘multi-triljardmarkt’ van bedrijfsfinanciën. Maar veel waarnemers vragen zich af of het hier niet eerder gaat om een poging om het tanende imago van Ripple op te poetsen dan om een strategische groeistap. De derde miljardenovername dit jaar roept twijfels op over strategie en rendement. Grootse woorden, vage meerwaarde van GTreasury Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spreekt van een “waterscheiding voor het financiële systeem” en belooft dat bedrijven dankzij blockchaintechnologie eindelijk hun ‘vastzittend kapitaal kunnen activeren’. Het klinkt indrukwekkend, maar de vraag blijft wat er daadwerkelijk verandert. GTreasury levert al decennialang software waarmee bedrijven hun geldstromen en risico’s beheren. Blockchain voegt daar voorlopig weinig concreets aan toe. Critici merken op dat Ripple’s technologie nauwelijks wordt gebruikt door grote bedrijven. De beloofde revolutie in internationale betalingen is tot nu toe uitgebleven, ondanks jaren van marketing en meerdere rechtszaken over de status van XRP. Dat Ripple nu traditionele softwarebedrijven koopt, lijkt voor velen meer op een vlucht naar voren dan op een doorbraak. Derde overname, maar geen duidelijke richting De aankoop van GTreasury is Ripple’s derde grote deal van 2025, na de overnames van prime broker Hidden Road en stablecoinplatform Rail. Het bedrijf lijkt daarmee een alles-omvattend ecosysteem te willen bouwen, van stablecoins tot institutionele infrastructuur. Toch ontbreekt een helder antwoord op de vraag hoe deze onderdelen samen een winstgevend geheel vormen. Voor GTreasury, dat al meer dan veertig jaar bestaat, is de overname vooral een kans om zich in de blockchainhype te positioneren. CEO Renaat Ver Eecke noemt de deal “een versnelling van onze visie”. In werkelijkheid lijkt Ripple eerder te profiteren van de reputatie van GTreasury dan andersom. Eerder verdween er $1 miljard aan XRP uit de schatkist van XRP. Mogelijk ging dat hier naar toe, zeggen speculanten. Oud recept in nieuw jasje Ripple blijft volhouden dat blockchain dé oplossing is voor trage en dure betalingen. Maar traditionele financiële instellingen bieden inmiddels zelf snellere en goedkopere alternatieven, vaak zonder crypto of tokenisatie. Het argument dat “kapitaal vastzit in verouderde systemen” klinkt daardoor steeds meer als een verkooppraatje dan als een feitelijke analyse van de markt. Zolang Ripple geen tastbare resultaten laat zien bij Fortune 500-bedrijven, blijft de kans groot dat deze overname vooral bedoeld is om investeerders te imponeren. Het miljard dat het bedrijf nu uitgeeft, zou weleens meer kunnen zeggen over zijn marketingbudget dan over zijn technologische voorsprong. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.011747-1.85%
OP
OP$0.4295-6.56%
Wink
LIKE$0.007464-1.85%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026

Why LYNO’s Presale Could Trigger the Next Wave of Crypto FOMO After SOL and PEPE