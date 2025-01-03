BIO is listed on Binance, with the public offering yield up to 58 times, and the airdrop value of some sub-DAOs exceeds its market value

By: PANews
2025/01/03 21:44
BIO Protocol
BIO$0,08525-6,62%

BIO is listed on Binance, with the public offering yield up to 58 times, and the airdrop value of some sub-DAOs exceeds its market value

Author: Weilin, PANews

At 6:00 pm on January 3rd, Beijing time, Bio Protocol's token BIO was launched on Binance, and BIO/USDT, BIO/BNB, BIO/FDUSD and BIO/TRY trading pairs were opened. After the opening, BIO briefly touched $1.477, and as of 21:15, the price was $0.89. As early as 5:00 pm on January 3rd, after BIO opened on-chain transfers, its on-chain opening price was $0.7727. It should be reminded that BIO currently only supports Ethereum mainnet operations, and will be launched on more blockchains in the coming days and weeks. There are many meme coins named "BIO" on the market that even use similar logos, all of which are scams.

Previously, the decentralized science project Bio Protocol launched three rounds of public offerings between August 9 and November 14, raising $6.2 million, $18.2 million and $3.5 million respectively, with the estimated token unit costs of the three rounds being $0.0256, $0.04277 and $0.06596. After BIO was listed on Binance this time, users who participated in the public offering, based on the first round of BIO costs and the highest price after the opening, can theoretically earn up to 58 times.

As a "Y Combinator on-chain science", Bio Protocol currently has 8 sub-DAOs, focusing on longevity research, brain health, hair loss treatment, women's health, long-term Covid treatment, rare diseases and other fields. Can DeSci, a track favored by CZ and Vitalik Buterin, continue to bring growth space and imagination to the market?

BIO is listed on Binance, and the public offering income can reach up to 58 times

Bio's popularity is inseparable from Binance's support. As early as November 8 last year, Binance Labs announced its investment in the DeSci project BIO Protocol, saying that the investment marked Binance labs' first foray into the field of decentralized science (DeSci). Less than a week after the announcement, CZ attended Binance's Desci Day event in Bangkok and discussed Desci insights with Vitalik. On December 23, Binance Launchpool announced that it would launch the 63rd project Bio Protocol (BIO).

Bio Protocol's public offering provides many users with a low-cost entry opportunity, and some auction tokens have been released directly at TGE. However, due to the high initial circulation ratio, accounting for 39.05% of the total supply, and 12.57% of the early tokens unlocked at TGE, the market previously predicted that BIO would be under certain selling pressure after the opening.

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Ember, the address xinanko.eth marked by Arkham as belonging to Sigil Fund CIO @Fiskantes (daddy fiskantes) transferred 6.54 million BIO (about 4.77 million US dollars) to Binance shortly after the transfer was opened. These BIOs were obtained through public offerings, with an average price of about 0.04 US dollars. The current price of BIO is 0.74 US dollars, and his income is about 18 times (4.5 million US dollars).

Back to Bio Protocol itself, the total initial supply of BIO tokens is 3,320,000,000 BIO, with a maximum supply and no upper limit. In the future, additional issuance may be decided through governance voting. The additional issuance mechanism requires the deployment of a new token contract to replace the current BIO token.

Among them, community-related allocation accounts for 56%, and the specific allocation is as follows:

In terms of token distribution, the community (56% in total):

  • Community airdrop (6%): 199,200,000 BIO
  • Community Auction (20%): 664,000,000 BIO
  • Ecosystem Incentives (25%): 830,000,000 BIO
  • Molecule Ecosystem Fund (5%): 166,000,000 BIO

Other allocations are as follows:

  • Core Contributors (21.2%): 703,840,000 BIO
  • Investors (13.6%): 451,520,000 BIO
  • Molecule (5%): 166,000,000 BIO
  • Consultants (4.2%): 139,440,000 BIO

In terms of airdrops, 3% of the total supply of BIO tokens is used for airdrops, more than 8,500 addresses are eligible, and the snapshot date of the airdrop is April 1, 2024. Users can claim vBIO (locked BIO), which can be immediately redeemed for $BIO. $BIO tokens are non-transferable until unlocked by governance vote.

BIO is listed on Binance, with the public offering yield up to 58 times, and the airdrop value of some sub-DAOs exceeds its market value

As the governance token of the BIO protocol, BIO is used for the following functions:

Governance and Decentralization: BIO tokens grant holders governance rights over the BIO protocol and meta-governance rights over the BioDAO within the network.

Whitelist Access: BIO tokens provide holders with whitelist access to BioDAO funding rounds and tokenized IP on the network.

Curation: BioDAOs selected by BIO holders are launched through the BIO Launchpad and receive support from the network in terms of funding and liquidity.

Connecting to BioDAO: BIO represents a basket of DeSci tokens as the BioDAO in the network contributes a percentage of its initial token supply to the protocol in exchange for funding, liquidity, and acceleration services.

Protocol Liquidity: BIO Protocol provides liquidity through BioDAO tokens and IP tokens in its treasury, earning transaction fees from the liquidity owned by its protocol

With Binance’s strong endorsement, can the DeSci narrative continue to drive growth?

As a Binance "Featured" project, BIO has received high attention from the market before its launch. The team behind BIO is a pioneer in the DeSci field. They have previously created Molecule (a tokenization platform focusing on biomedicine) and VitaDAO (the world's largest decentralized community for longevity science).

BIO is also seen as the "on-chain scientific version of Y Combinator" and currently has 8 sub-DAOs. In the white paper, BIO is called the incubator of DeSci. The most famous sub-DAO is VitaDAO, which is invested by Pfizer and specializes in longevity. There are also HairDAO for hair loss and CerebrumDAO for Alzheimer's disease.

BIO is listed on Binance, with the public offering yield up to 58 times, and the airdrop value of some sub-DAOs exceeds its market value

Bio enjoys the ownership of the IP and patents produced by the sub-DAO. BIO supporters believe that its narrative ceiling is very high.

On January 3, Arthur Hayes forwarded the article "Degen DeSci", pointing out that early BioDAOs such as VitaDAO and CryoDAO will receive huge BIO rewards. For example, the 15.4 million BIO tokens obtained by PsyDAO are worth more than the market value of DAO itself (calculated at the pre-market price of BIO of $0.95).

BIO is listed on Binance, with the public offering yield up to 58 times, and the airdrop value of some sub-DAOs exceeds its market value

Currently, eight BioDAO DAOs have gone through the first iteration of the BIO Accelerator Program, with a cumulative market cap of over $300 million. The most recently launched BioDAO Quantum Biology was 13 times oversubscribed, raising over $6.8 million in initial funding.

In terms of the roadmap, Bio Protocol will launch the DeSci artificial intelligence agent in January, expand $BIO on the Solana chain, $BIO on the Base chain, $BIO/BioDAOs liquidity pool, launch a long-term new coronavirus laboratory, launch a new BIODAO announcement, etc.; and carry out BIO Launchpad v1 and the management mechanism on the EVM chain in February 2025, and BIO Launchpad v1 on Solana.

In general, after listing on Binance, although BIO faces certain selling pressure and slight fluctuations in market sentiment in the short term, as a leading project in the decentralized science sector, it is still expected to achieve considerable value growth in the long run.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0,07803-2,86%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1152+0,30%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0,1146-3,53%
FUND
FUND$0,0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,007786-1,06%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ripple, bekend van de digitale munt XRP, heeft opnieuw diep in de buidel getast. Dit keer betaalt het bedrijf 1 miljard dollar voor het relatief onbekende treasuryplatform GTreasury. Volgens Ripple moet de overname de poort openen naar de ‘multi-triljardmarkt’ van bedrijfsfinanciën. Maar veel waarnemers vragen zich af of het hier niet eerder gaat om een poging om het tanende imago van Ripple op te poetsen dan om een strategische groeistap. De derde miljardenovername dit jaar roept twijfels op over strategie en rendement. Grootse woorden, vage meerwaarde van GTreasury Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse spreekt van een “waterscheiding voor het financiële systeem” en belooft dat bedrijven dankzij blockchaintechnologie eindelijk hun ‘vastzittend kapitaal kunnen activeren’. Het klinkt indrukwekkend, maar de vraag blijft wat er daadwerkelijk verandert. GTreasury levert al decennialang software waarmee bedrijven hun geldstromen en risico’s beheren. Blockchain voegt daar voorlopig weinig concreets aan toe. Critici merken op dat Ripple’s technologie nauwelijks wordt gebruikt door grote bedrijven. De beloofde revolutie in internationale betalingen is tot nu toe uitgebleven, ondanks jaren van marketing en meerdere rechtszaken over de status van XRP. Dat Ripple nu traditionele softwarebedrijven koopt, lijkt voor velen meer op een vlucht naar voren dan op een doorbraak. Derde overname, maar geen duidelijke richting De aankoop van GTreasury is Ripple’s derde grote deal van 2025, na de overnames van prime broker Hidden Road en stablecoinplatform Rail. Het bedrijf lijkt daarmee een alles-omvattend ecosysteem te willen bouwen, van stablecoins tot institutionele infrastructuur. Toch ontbreekt een helder antwoord op de vraag hoe deze onderdelen samen een winstgevend geheel vormen. Voor GTreasury, dat al meer dan veertig jaar bestaat, is de overname vooral een kans om zich in de blockchainhype te positioneren. CEO Renaat Ver Eecke noemt de deal “een versnelling van onze visie”. In werkelijkheid lijkt Ripple eerder te profiteren van de reputatie van GTreasury dan andersom. Eerder verdween er $1 miljard aan XRP uit de schatkist van XRP. Mogelijk ging dat hier naar toe, zeggen speculanten. Oud recept in nieuw jasje Ripple blijft volhouden dat blockchain dé oplossing is voor trage en dure betalingen. Maar traditionele financiële instellingen bieden inmiddels zelf snellere en goedkopere alternatieven, vaak zonder crypto of tokenisatie. Het argument dat “kapitaal vastzit in verouderde systemen” klinkt daardoor steeds meer als een verkooppraatje dan als een feitelijke analyse van de markt. Zolang Ripple geen tastbare resultaten laat zien bij Fortune 500-bedrijven, blijft de kans groot dat deze overname vooral bedoeld is om investeerders te imponeren. Het miljard dat het bedrijf nu uitgeeft, zou weleens meer kunnen zeggen over zijn marketingbudget dan over zijn technologische voorsprong. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0,011747-1,85%
OP
OP$0,4295-6,56%
Wink
LIKE$0,007464-1,85%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/17 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026

Why LYNO’s Presale Could Trigger the Next Wave of Crypto FOMO After SOL and PEPE