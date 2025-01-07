A look at 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects: Hyperfy has made hundreds of millions of dollars in short time, and the boosting effect of low market value is more obvious

Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, due to a tweet forwarded by Shaw, the founder of ai16z and creator of Eliza, the market value of the Metaverse + AI Agent project Hyperfy soared to hundreds of millions of dollars in just a few hours, showing an amazing market reaction. This phenomenon once again confirms Shaw's huge influence. As the core figure of this round of AI Agent hot narratives, he has a strong ability to "bring goods" in driving project value and market attention.

A look at 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects: Hyperfy has made hundreds of millions of dollars in short time, and the boosting effect of low market value is more obvious

On January 7, Shaw announced that the Eliza Labs official website had been established to publish a list of official partners and approved projects. Among these cooperation projects, in addition to Arbitrum, Berachain, EigenLayer, io.net and Jupiter Exchange, which are old infrastructure, public chain, DEX and other tracks, most are emerging projects, and many of the coin issuance projects have shown a significant price boost after the announcement of the cooperation news.

In this article, PANews lists 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects, which are mainly high-market-cap projects, most of which are worth tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars. From the perspective of market performance, many low-market-cap projects have shown significant growth, while among high-market-cap projects, except for Hyperfy, the growth effect is particularly obvious, and the growth of other projects is relatively limited, which may be related to the fact that these large-market-cap projects have experienced higher growth before.

A look at 20 official Eliza Labs cooperation projects: Hyperfy has made hundreds of millions of dollars in short time, and the boosting effect of low market value is more obvious

zerebro（ ZEREBRO ）

Zerebro is an autonomous artificial intelligence system designed to create, distribute and analyze content on multiple decentralized and social platforms. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, ZEREBRO's market value exceeded US$460 million, with a drop of more than 10.8% in the past 24 hours.

Hyperfy（ HYPER ）

Hyperfy is a metaverse platform that allows anyone to easily create rich, immersive virtual worlds, and introduces AI Agents into the 3D world by integrating Eliza. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, HYPER's market value reached a peak of US$280 million within a few hours of its launch on January 6, and has now fallen back to nearly US$160 million, a drop of 34.4% in the past 24 hours.

Eliza (ELIZA)

Eliza is an open source multi-agent simulation framework developed by ai16z, which is designed to create, deploy and manage autonomous AI agents. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, Eliza's market value was nearly $103 million, with an increase of more than 1.1% in the past 24 hours.

vvaifu.fun ( vvaifu )

vvaifu.fun is an AIAgent project creation and distribution platform focused on the Solana chain. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, vvaifu's market value exceeded US$102 million, with an increase of about 8.5% in the past 24 hours.

AI ARENA/ARC Agents（ NRN）

ARC Agents is a decentralized network designed to support AI Agent integration in innovative gaming experiences. Its technology stack combines data aggregation, model training, and model checking capabilities, covering imitation learning and reinforcement learning. AI Arena is an AI-driven Web3 competitive game, and ARC Agents provides AI agent support for it. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, NRN's market value was US$99.309 million, up 38.4% in the past 24 hours.

FXN (FXN)

FXN is a decentralized agent resource sharing network that aims to break the traditional resource silos and open up valuable digital resources to any AI agent. Through FXN's peer-to-peer protocol, agents can safely share their capabilities and control the shared content and access rights. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, FXN's market value was approximately US$60.5 million, up more than 4.1% in the past 24 hours.

IQ6900 (IQ)

IQ6900 is developing a chain code technology that aims to store all AI and meme-related content on the chain forever. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, IQ's market value reached US$32.5 million, with an increase of more than 85.9% in the past 24 hours.

Heurist (HEU)

Heurist is a decentralized AI infrastructure project that provides developers with a one-stop AI Agents deployment and hosting solution. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, HEU's market value reached US$28.5 million, with an increase of more than 24.8% in the past 24 hours.

Project89

Project89 is a revolutionary ecosystem that aims to build an AI-driven collective intelligence platform to redefine the way reality is built. According to DEX Screener data, as of January 7, Project89's market value reached US$27.4 million, with an increase of more than 17.9% in the past 24 hours.

AROK.VC（AROK)

AROK is the first AI agent that generates alpha through autonomous trading, sentiment analysis and narrative construction. It currently manages more than $1.7 million in funds. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, AROK's market value reached $26.5 million, with a 24.7% increase in the past 24 hours.

SOLENG （ SOLENG ）

SOLENG is the world's first Web3 solution engineering and developer relations agent, aiming to become the wife of EigenLayer developer Nader Dabit. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, SOLENG's market value was nearly US$24.9 million, down about 17.1% in the past 24 hours.

Smolverse (SMOL)

Smolverse is a Web3 game on Treasure DAO, which cooperated with ai16z to introduce AI agent. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, SMOL's market value was approximately US$17.3 million, down more than 14.4% in the past 24 hours.

ai16z partners

ai16z partners is a PFP NFT project created by ai16z community member @SOLsesame. Shaw has mentioned support in tweets many times. According to Magic Eden data, as of January 7, the floor price of ai16z partners was 8.36 SOL, with a 46.5% increase in the past 24 hours, a market value of US$9.7 million, and about 2,610 holding addresses.

Thales

Thales is the first AI agent for quantitative analysts and the initial version of the multi-agent simulation framework Eliza. It is community-controlled (CTO) by the on-chain research company Redacted Research. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, Thales' market value was approximately US$7.8 million, up nearly 1.2% in the past 24 hours.

GodsDotFun ( GODS)

GodsDotFun aims to create and cultivate AI agents with independent identities and missions, which will eventually be sublimated into "gods" and are supported by Eliza. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, the market value of GODS was approximately US$3.6 million, with an increase of more than 110% in the past 24 hours.

BOSSU (BOSSU)

BOSSU is an original IP and autonomous character agent developed using the AI framework Eliza. It is an egg in a shark costume and will launch NFT and game products this year. According to DEX Screener data, as of January 7, BOSSU's market value was approximately US$3 million, with a 66.4% increase in the past 24 hours.

DEGEN8BALL ( 8BALL)

DEGEN8BALL is an AI Agent developed by Tenji, a contributor to the Eliza framework, and is also the first agent to trade NFTs. According to DEX Screener data, as of January 7, 8BALL's market value reached US$2.4 million, with a growth of nearly 58.3% in the past 24 hours.

Reality Spiral ( RSP)

Reality Spiral uses the power of large language model AI agents to provide dynamic interactive insights tailored to needs. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, RSP's market value reached US$2 million, down about 1.6% in the past 24 hours.

BasedBeffAI（ BeffAI ）

BasedBeffAI was developed by Lucid, a partner of ai16z, to achieve maximum e/acc (effective accelerationism) accuracy and has attracted the attention of Guillaume Verdon, the founder of e/acc. DEX Screener data shows that as of January 7, BeffAI's market value was approximately US$1.9 million, with a 167% increase in the past 24 hours.

