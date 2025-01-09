A look at 13 popular DeFAI projects: GRIFFAIN and Hey Anon have market capitalizations exceeding 100 million, with an average increase of more than 440%

By: PANews
2025/01/09 16:27
Moonveil
MORE$0.02313-2.81%
HIVE
HIVE$0.1382-3.96%
MAY
MAY$0.02983-0.30%
Hey Anon
ANON$0.9163-5.93%
Griffain.com
GRIFFAIN$0.02135-7.69%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Following the hype of AI frameworks, DeFAI has also become one of the hot tracks in the encrypted AI Agent. The DeFAI project is promoting the intelligent and automated transformation of the encrypted financial interactive experience of the DeFi ecosystem by improving asset management efficiency, capital yield, and operation process optimization, thereby enhancing the transaction convenience and market efficiency of DeFi users.

In this article, PANews compiled 13 popular DeFAI-type coin issuance projects, of which only GRIFFAIN and Hey Anon have a market value of over 100 million, and most of the others are in the tens of millions of dollars. The scarcity of leading projects may mean that the participation in the DeFAI track is still relatively limited. However, the overall performance of the DeFAI project is still worth paying attention to. The 13 projects have increased by an average of 445.6% in the past week, among which Hive, HotKeySwap, Bankr and Hey Anon have increased far more than the average, showing the attention of capital.

GRIFFAIN ( GRIFFAIN)

GRIFFAIN was built by Solana core developer @tonyplasencia3, who was previously a developer of the Underdog and Blink projects on Solana. This is a blockchain platform that combines AI agents, allowing users to easily build and deploy custom AI agents to provide intelligent assistance for various tasks. GRIFFAIN's agent network has two types of agents: personal agents and special agents, which are currently invitation-based. At the same time, GRIFFAIN integrates DEX, supports token exchange, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth, and provides users with powerful solutions for efficient trading and management of digital assets, aiming to make decentralized finance more efficient and easy to use.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, GRIFFAIN's market value reached US$390 million, with an increase of 33.4% in the past seven days.

Hey Anon（ ANON）

Hey Anon is an AI-driven DeFi protocol that simplifies interactions, aggregates real-time project data, and performs complex operations through natural language processing. It recently launched Sonic and has received support from DWF Labs' $20 million AI Agent Fund. Hey Anon's founder is DeFi developer Daniele Sesta, who created projects such as Wonderland and AbracadabraMoney and launched DEX WAGMI last year. PANews previously published an article introducing its three core scenarios.

Data shows that as of January 9, ANON's market value reached US$136 million, up 775.8% in the past seven days.

ModeNetwork (MODE)

ModeNetwork is an Ethereum Layer2 platform that focuses on building a DeFi economy that is fully operated by AI agents. According to the official website, ModeNetwork's TVL has exceeded US$500 million and the number of transactions has exceeded 24 million. Currently, there are 129 AI agents running on the Mode network, and these agents have completed more than 1,670 DeFi transactions.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, MODE's market value was approximately US$97.42 million, down approximately 14.5% in the past seven days.

Hive (BUZZ)

Hive is the star project of the Solana AI Hackathon. It is a modular, interoperable DeFi proxy network that can coordinate complex operations on the execution chain and seamlessly integrate multiple DeFi functions (such as trading, staking, liquidity management, and sentiment analysis) into a unified platform driven by a natural language interface.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, BUZZ's market value was approximately US$91.4 million, and its increase since its launch on January 3 has exceeded 2713.4%.

neur.sh (NEUR)

Neur, which claims to be Solana's "smart co-pilot", is an open source full-stack application that combines large language models (LLM) and blockchain technology. It enables seamless interaction with DeFi protocols, NFTs and more through smart interfaces. It has currently integrated Jupiter, Pump.fun and Magic Eden.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, NEUR's market value reached US$47 million, down about 2.6% in the past seven days.

ORBIT (GRIFT)

ORBIT is a DeFi assistant that supports natural language interaction and aims to simplify on-chain operations. It has integrated more than 117 chains and nearly 200 protocols. The team behind ORBIT is the AI infrastructure protocol SphereOne, which has received support from Coinbase, Google, and Alliance DAO.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, GRIFT's market value exceeded US$37 million, with an increase of 92% in the past seven days.

Polytrader ( POLY)

Polytrader is an AI agent built on Virtuals specifically for prediction markets, providing actionable insights by analyzing data and market sentiment from social media and Polymarket.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, POLY's market value was approximately US$17.2 million, down nearly 0.2% in the past seven days.

Gekko AI ( GEKKO )

Gekko AI is an AI agent created by Virtuals Protocol that aims to provide a comprehensive automated trading solution. Gekko AI was created by AI trading platform Axal, whose flagship product Autopilot allows users to create custom trading agents.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, GEKKO's market value was approximately US$15 million, down nearly 27.8% in the past seven days.

BankrCoin (BNKR)

BankrCoin is an AI-driven crypto asset management and trading assistant that helps users easily conduct crypto transactions, manage wallets, set limit orders, and more by sending simple messages. At the same time, the platform seamlessly integrates with multiple platforms such as Warpcast, X, Discord, and Telegram, making cryptocurrency trading and asset management more convenient and automated. According to the latest plan, BankrCoin will soon support token swaps, USDC usage, on-chain activity tracking, and more.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, BNKR's market value exceeded US$12.39 million, with an increase of 870.8% in the past seven days.

HotKeySwap (HOTKEY)

HotKeySwap is an AI-driven DeFi platform that provides a complete set of DeFi tools including AI-driven DEX aggregators and analysis tools, cross-chain transactions, etc., aiming to enhance the trading and asset management experience.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, HOTKEY's market value was approximately US$11.76 million, up 1220.1% in the past seven days.

ASYM (ASYM)

ASYM is an AI agent network designed to generate profits by identifying high ROI opportunities, allocating capital to these opportunities, and settling the profits generated in $ASYM.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, ASYM's market value was approximately US$11.2 million, up 3.9% over the past seven days.

Project Plutus（ PPCOIN）

Project Plutus focuses on providing AI-driven smart trading and investment strategy optimization for DeFi users. It aims to help users trade and manage investment portfolios in complex markets through automated AI agents, thereby improving trading efficiency and decision-making quality.

GMGN data shows that as of January 9, PPCOIN's market value was approximately US$8.67 million, down 29.6% in the past seven days.

Cod3x（ TONY）

Cod3x allows users to discover, build and automate on-chain financial strategies, and provides code-free building tools to create agents for automated DeFi strategies. Cod3x was created by ByteMasons, which has deployed multiple protocols on platforms such as Fantom and Optimism.

BigTony is the first autonomous trading agent plugged into Cod3x. GMGN data shows that as of January 9, TONY's market value is about 7 million US dollars, up 158.8% in the past 7 days.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.0787-1.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11524+0.33%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1156-2.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-0.76%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and few voices carry as much weight as Michael Saylor, the visionary co-founder of MicroStrategy. Recently, Saylor shared a fascinating perspective that could redefine how we view Bitcoin institutional adoption and its impact on future price movements. His insights suggest a significant shift on the horizon, one that promises both stability and perhaps a touch of unexpected calm for the often-turbulent crypto market. What Does Increased Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Mean for Volatility? During a recent appearance on the CoinStories YouTube channel, Michael Saylor elaborated on a crucial trend: the growing involvement of institutional investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes this influx of capital from large financial entities will fundamentally alter Bitcoin’s market behavior. Saylor explained that as institutions commit more capital, the market naturally becomes more robust and less susceptible to the dramatic price swings retail investors have grown accustomed to. This isn’t just a theory; it’s a natural progression for any maturing asset class. Essentially, more money from stable, long-term players means fewer sudden spikes and crashes driven by speculative fervor. Decreased Price Swings: Institutional capital tends to be ‘sticky,’ meaning it’s less likely to panic sell during minor corrections. Enhanced Market Depth: Larger orders from institutions provide greater liquidity, making it harder for single events to drastically move the price. Increased Stability: A more stable market is often seen as a prerequisite for even wider Bitcoin institutional adoption. This shift, while beneficial for long-term growth and legitimacy, might present a different experience for day traders who thrive on high volatility. Is Market Maturation a Disappointment for Some Investors? While the idea of a more stable Bitcoin might sound appealing to many, Saylor acknowledged that it could be a bittersweet development for a segment of the investor community. Specifically, those who have profited immensely from Bitcoin’s notorious volatility might find a subdued market less exciting. He described this as a natural part of Bitcoin’s maturation process. Think of it like a wild frontier slowly becoming a developed city; the excitement of the untamed wilderness gives way to established infrastructure and predictable routines. For Bitcoin institutional adoption to truly flourish, a certain level of predictability is necessary. However, this doesn’t mean Bitcoin will become boring. Instead, it suggests a transition from a speculative asset to a more recognized store of value and potentially a global reserve asset. The focus might shift from rapid, short-term gains to sustained, long-term appreciation, mirroring traditional financial assets that have undergone similar transformations. Bitcoin has indeed shown signs of this evolution, trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August. This consolidation around higher levels suggests a foundational strength building up, rather than wild, unpredictable movements. Navigating the New Landscape of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Understanding this evolving market dynamic is crucial for all participants. For institutions, a less volatile Bitcoin offers a more attractive risk profile, making it easier to justify larger allocations and integrate it into diversified portfolios. This further fuels Bitcoin institutional adoption. For retail investors, the strategy might need to adapt. Instead of chasing quick pumps and dumps, a long-term hodling strategy focused on Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition could become even more paramount. The benefits of this maturation are clear: Greater Legitimacy: Institutions bring credibility and regulatory clarity. Reduced Risk: Less volatility means a safer asset for broader investment. Long-Term Growth Potential: A stable foundation supports sustainable value appreciation. The challenge, however, lies in managing expectations. Those accustomed to parabolic surges might need to adjust to more modest, albeit consistent, growth. This isn’t a signal to abandon Bitcoin, but rather to recognize its evolution into a more sophisticated financial instrument. Michael Saylor’s perspective highlights that while the ride might become smoother, the destination – a globally adopted, robust digital asset – remains incredibly compelling. The path to mainstream acceptance often involves shedding some of the wildness that initially attracted many, in favor of stability that appeals to the masses. Michael Saylor’s insights offer a powerful glimpse into Bitcoin’s future. The increasing tide of Bitcoin institutional adoption is set to transform its market dynamics, potentially ushering in an era of more subdued price action. While this might temper the excitement for some, it signifies a profound maturation, solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate and enduring asset class. This evolution is not a setback but a necessary step towards its ultimate potential, inviting a new wave of investors seeking stability alongside innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Market Evolution Q1: What does Michael Saylor mean by “subdued BTC price action”? A1: Saylor suggests that as more institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market, its price swings (volatility) will likely decrease. This means fewer extremely large daily percentage gains or losses, leading to a more stable and predictable price trajectory. Q2: Why would institutional investors lead to less Bitcoin volatility? A2: Institutional investors typically operate with larger capital, longer investment horizons, and more rigorous risk management strategies. Their presence adds significant liquidity and depth to the market, making it less susceptible to rapid price movements caused by smaller, speculative trades. Q3: Is decreased volatility a good thing for Bitcoin? A3: For the long-term health and widespread acceptance of Bitcoin, yes. Lower volatility makes Bitcoin a more attractive asset for large corporations, pension funds, and traditional financial institutions, fostering greater Bitcoin institutional adoption and legitimacy. However, it might be less appealing for short-term traders who profit from large price swings. Q4: How should retail investors adapt to this potential shift? A4: Retail investors might consider shifting their focus from short-term trading to long-term investment strategies, often referred to as “hodling.” Emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation could become even more pertinent in a less volatile market. Q5: Has Bitcoin shown signs of this maturation already? A5: Yes, the article mentions Bitcoin trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than extreme volatility, which aligns with Saylor’s observations. What are your thoughts on Michael Saylor’s predictions for Bitcoin? Do you welcome a more subdued market, or will you miss the wild rides? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin institutional adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01243-2.04%
holoride
RIDE$0.000774-2.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7684-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026