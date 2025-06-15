GitFish: Completed all LINUX refunds

Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De cryptomarkt laat op dit moment tekenen van herstel zien na de crash die we dit weekend hebben meegemaakt. Toen zagen we dat er $ 19 miljard liquidaties waren. We zien dat de crypto crash voorbij is, maar ontstaan er hierdoor niet juist koopkansen? Kun je hierdoor meer winst behalen dan voorheen? Marktherstel na record-liquidaties, is de crash voorbij? Na de recente crypto crash probeert de markt zich langzaam maar zeker weer te herstellen. Door de lagere prijzen zijn er meer investeerders die overwegen om in te stappen. De investeerders die juist door de crash verliezen hebben geleden, zijn nu een stuk voorzichtiger met opnieuw inzetten. Er is op dit moment veel voorzichtigheid op de markt, mede door de shutdown in de Verenigde Staten (VS). Het is de vraag wat crypto in de tweede helft van oktober gaat doen, omdat er oorspronkelijk een uptober werd verwacht. Wanneer we kijken naar het sentiment van vandaag, dan zien we dat de markt weer licht aan het dalen is. Vanochtend zagen we juist voorzichtige groene cijfers. Hierdoor kunnen we concluderen dat we te maken hebben met voorzichtigheid. After Bitcoin crashes 10% in a single day, sparking fears of a new crypto winter—discover what historical cycles say about surviving October 2025’s market chaos and how to navigate the next move. See the lessons behind the headlines. — Bitcoin Magazine NL (@BitcoinMagNL) October 16, 2025 Wat analisten nu voorspellen: stabiliteit of verdere druk? In het cryptonieuws vandaag zagen we veel verschillende verwachtingen voorbij komen. Ondertussen is het bijna een week geleden dat de koersen in elkaar zakten door de crypto crash. Vandaag zien we in het nieuws, maar ook aan de hand van de koersen dat de impact van de crash nog steeds aanwezig is. Als we bijvoorbeeld naar Bitcoin (BTC) kijken, dan zien we dat de koers rond de $ 110.000 blijft hangen. Ook de grote altcoin zoals Ethereum (ETH) blijft hangen op de $ 4.000. Hierdoor zien we dat er een beetje stabiliteit op de markt is gekomen. Koopkansen na de crash: tactieken voor beleggers De koersen zijn wel een stuk minder waard dan voorheen, maar het is hierdoor wel de ideale kans op in te kopen (let op, dit is geen financieel advies). Wanneer de cryptomarkt een crash heeft bereikt, zijn er vaak een hele hoop koopkansen waar je gebruik van kunt maken. De toekomst ziet er optimistisch uit, omdat Bitcoin en de markt zichzelf vaak op den duur weten te herstellen. Hierdoor maak je als investeerder meer kans als je nu instapt, in plaats van dat je wacht tot de prijzen weer aan het stijgen zijn. Zo kan een eventuele renteverlaging in de VS de markt weer opnieuw doen stijgen. Verder macro-economisch nieuws kan de markt ook laten stijgen, waardoor er verschillende koopkansen zijn ontstaan door de crash. De crypto crash 2025 is dus zeker niet alleen een negatief punt. The Fed will start QE soon Parabolic run is coming Ignore the news, Trust the data. pic.twitter.com/UhgtoksEit — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) October 15, 2025 Als Nederlandse investeerder nu instappen? Koopkansen op een rij Nu Bitcoin, Ethereum en de native token van Ripple, XRP, weer minder waard zijn, zorgt dit voor koopkansen. Na de crash stabiliseren de koersen op een lager niveau, waardoor je als investeerder dit kan zien als een kans om bijvoorbeeld Bitcoin tegen een lagere prijs te kopen. Verschillende investeerders noemen dit ook wel coins kopen in de uitverkoop. Historisch gezien weten we dat de markt weer gaat stijgen, waardoor het een soort ‘uitverkoop’ moet voorstellen. Als Nederlandse investeerder kan het het overwegen waard zijn om te kijken waar je in wilt investeren. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? We hebben net een van de grootste correcties van 2025 tot nu toe achter de rug, en het ziet er weer positief uit voor crypto. Volgens analisten is de bull market nog steeds intact, en dus zouden altcoins snel kunnen stijgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie… Continue reading Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijkste risico’s na een liquidatiegolf Let wel op, want het is mogelijk dat de koersen in plaats van stijgen eerst nog verder dalen. Zo kan BTC bijvoorbeeld een daling inzetten naar de $ 108.000 en misschien naar de $ 105.000. Er zitten altijd risico’s verbonden aan het handelen na een crash. Door de risico’s te herkennen en je eigen onderzoek te doen, wordt het makkelijker om te bepalen of het nu een goed moment is om in de markt te stappen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.