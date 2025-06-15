Math meets humanity where web3 needs it most | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/15 17:37
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002312-0.17%
MATH
MATH$0.07133-0.13%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Every month, another token distribution falls prey to coordinated bot attacks. Within minutes of launch, automated programs claim a significant portion of the supply, leaving genuine users with nothing but frustration. The pattern repeats with alarming regularity: a project announces an airdrop, bots flood the system, and real users find themselves crowded out––from Kaito (systemic flaws enabling bot predation) to Linea (the sheer scale of Sybil farming) to Magic Eden (technical vulnerabilities exploited by bots), and more.

Beyond token grabs, governance systems across web3 also face increasing manipulation. Voting mechanisms designed to serve as vox populi become puppet shows instead, with single entities controlling multiple identities to sway outcomes in their favor. What appears to be community consensus often masks the influence of a concentrated few operating via bot armies.

This problem intensifies as new tokens launch daily, with each facing the same fundamental challenge of reaching real humans rather than automated scripts. Without solving this identity verification challenge, web3 remains vulnerable to exploitation, undermining its foundational promise.

Enter zero-knowledge cryptography, which offers a logical and attainable solution. This technology, evolving from mathematical theory into practical applications, can solve this core contradiction by enabling the verification of humanity without exposing personal information.

The privacy paradox

Web3 advertises the promise of decentralized systems that preserve user privacy while enabling trustless interactions. Yet today, projects face a seemingly impossible choice when verifying users.

On one hand, there are conventional KYC solutions—intrusive identity verification systems that demand personal documentation and create centralized repositories of sensitive data. These systems not only contradict web3’s ethos but also present security vulnerabilities. In an era where deepfakes and AI-generated content can easily circumvent traditional verification methods, KYC has become both philosophically and practically problematic.

On the other hand, there are soft spam prevention mechanisms that preserve privacy but fail to provide meaningful protection against bot attacks. Captchas, email verification, and social media checks can be effortlessly bypassed by determined attackers, leaving projects exposed to Sybil attacks.

What’s revealing is that users themselves recognize this dilemma. While few prioritize privacy for casual social media interactions, sentiment changes dramatically when financial transactions or personal identification come into play. People want privacy for what truly matters—their money and their identity.

A human problem, not a technical one

Crypto’s deepest challenges don’t solely lie in blockchain mechanics, consensus algorithms, or smart contract optimization. They exist at the boundary where digital systems meet human reality. While the industry has made significant strides in reducing gas fees and speeding up transactions, it has struggled to translate real-world trust into the digital realm.

This represents a human problem first and foremost. Without reliable human verification, the web of trust that underpins all social and economic systems can’t translate to digital spaces. We need systems that recognize genuine human participants without requiring them to surrender their privacy.

Too many projects have attempted to solve this by building entirely new trust infrastructures from scratch. They launch new networks, create isolated verification mechanisms, and inevitably fail to generate meaningful network effects. These isolated efforts fragment the ecosystem rather than strengthen it.

How do we verify someone’s humanity without demanding they surrender their personal data?

The zero-knowledge solution

Zero-knowledge proofs—once theoretical mathematical constructs—now offer a practical solution to this paradox. This cryptographic approach allows users to prove specific facts about themselves without revealing any underlying data.

For identity, this means that one can verify they possess a valid government-issued ID without sharing any of the personal information contained within it. They can prove they’re of legal age without revealing their birthdate; confirm they’re from an eligible jurisdiction without disclosing their address; or establish they’re a unique human without exposing their identity.

This technological approach enables truly Sybil-resistant systems while preserving the privacy principles that define web3. A person can only register once, preventing bot farmers from creating thousands of fake accounts while maintaining complete control over their personal information.

This works through mathematical verification of cryptographic signatures already embedded in modern electronic passports and IDs. When a country issues a passport, it digitally signs the document’s data with its private key. Using zero-knowledge circuits, users can prove this signature exists and is valid against the country’s public key without exposing its data. The verification confirms the government vouched for this person without sharing who they are, functioning like a mathematical black box that outputs only “valid” or “invalid” while keeping all personal details sealed inside.

Practical applications are already emerging across the web3 landscape. Airdrops can now implement genuine one-verification-equals-one-claim systems, preventing bot armies from draining token supplies. Projects can verify a user’s age for compliance without collecting birthdate information. Services can confirm a user’s country of origin without storing precise location data. DeFi protocols can restrict specific functions based on regulatory requirements without compromising user privacy.

Building bridges between trust systems

The solution to web3’s identity crisis doesn’t require reinventing trust from scratch. It can be done by building secure bridges between existing trust infrastructures, like government-issued IDs and digital systems.

By extracting the cryptographic signatures from electronic passports and other official documents and then verifying them against issuing authorities’ public keys, we can create a privacy-preserving pathway between established trust systems and emerging digital economies.

This approach leverages existing infrastructure rather than building parallel systems. It recognizes that trust already exists in the world––the challenge is translating it to digital contexts without compromising personal sovereignty.

In sum, zero-knowledge verification dissolves the false tension between privacy and trust that has limited web3. Through mathematical certainty, users prove their uniqueness without revealing themselves. This shift enables bot-free token distributions, sovereign compliance with regulations, and manipulation-resistant governance systems. These technologies create selective disclosure on user terms by tapping into existing trust infrastructures, removing the need for a parallel system. The result brings what web3 always needed most: verified humans interacting with full data sovereignty.

Florent Tavernier
Florent Tavernier

Florent Tavernier is the co-founder of Self Labs, building a scalable trust layer for the internet that puts privacy first. Florent joined Self Labs (founded by Celo core team members in early 2024), following its acquisition of OpenPassport, where he was also a co-founder. Self’s mission is to provide essential infrastructure for verifying human identity while preserving individual privacy, with the capacity to scale for hundreds of millions of users. Driven by his fundamental belief that Sybil-resistance is the main barrier to mainstream crypto adoption, Florent first worked in the DeFi sector, later developing privacy-preserving identity verification infrastructure closely with the Ethereum Foundation. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to CoinDesk, Coinbase launched " Coinbase Business, " offering USDC payments, API integration, and chargeback elimination for businesses. USDC balances earn an annualized yield of 4.1% and can be withdrawn to a linked business bank account via Wire or ACH at any time . Transactions can be synchronized with QuickBooks and Xero via CoinTracker. Coinbase and Circle split USDC revenue 50/50 . Coinbase is exploring expanding stablecoin functionality across its exchange and Base Chain, and has been in talks to acquire BVNK for approximately $1.5 billion . Coinbase is also advancing AI - powered payment agents and the open-source x402 protocol .
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
4
4$0.1868-4.65%
1
1$0.011934-5.66%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 23:14
Share
XRP Ledger vormt basis voor Franklin Templeton’s nieuwe tokenized fonds

XRP Ledger vormt basis voor Franklin Templeton’s nieuwe tokenized fonds

De grootste bank van Singapore, DBS, kondigt een samenwerking aan met Franklin Templeton en Ripple om tokenized fondsen en stablecoins toegankelijker te maken voor institutionele beleggers. Op de DBS Digital Exchange worden binnenkort Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, gekoppeld aan hun Amerikaanse dollar money market fund, en Ripple’s nieuwe stablecoin RLUSD... Het bericht XRP Ledger vormt basis voor Franklin Templeton’s nieuwe tokenized fonds verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
XRP
XRP$2.3809-1.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009069+4.74%
MET
MET$0.2224-1.06%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:36
Share
Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De cryptomarkt laat op dit moment tekenen van herstel zien na de crash die we dit weekend hebben meegemaakt. Toen zagen we dat er $ 19 miljard liquidaties waren. We zien dat de crypto crash voorbij is, maar ontstaan er hierdoor niet juist koopkansen? Kun je hierdoor meer winst behalen dan voorheen? Marktherstel na record-liquidaties, is de crash voorbij? Na de recente crypto crash probeert de markt zich langzaam maar zeker weer te herstellen. Door de lagere prijzen zijn er meer investeerders die overwegen om in te stappen. De investeerders die juist door de crash verliezen hebben geleden, zijn nu een stuk voorzichtiger met opnieuw inzetten. Er is op dit moment veel voorzichtigheid op de markt, mede door de shutdown in de Verenigde Staten (VS). Het is de vraag wat crypto in de tweede helft van oktober gaat doen, omdat er oorspronkelijk een uptober werd verwacht. Wanneer we kijken naar het sentiment van vandaag, dan zien we dat de markt weer licht aan het dalen is. Vanochtend zagen we juist voorzichtige groene cijfers. Hierdoor kunnen we concluderen dat we te maken hebben met voorzichtigheid. After Bitcoin crashes 10% in a single day, sparking fears of a new crypto winter—discover what historical cycles say about surviving October 2025’s market chaos and how to navigate the next move. See the lessons behind the headlines. — Bitcoin Magazine NL (@BitcoinMagNL) October 16, 2025 Wat analisten nu voorspellen: stabiliteit of verdere druk? In het cryptonieuws vandaag zagen we veel verschillende verwachtingen voorbij komen. Ondertussen is het bijna een week geleden dat de koersen in elkaar zakten door de crypto crash. Vandaag zien we in het nieuws, maar ook aan de hand van de koersen dat de impact van de crash nog steeds aanwezig is. Als we bijvoorbeeld naar Bitcoin (BTC) kijken, dan zien we dat de koers rond de $ 110.000 blijft hangen. Ook de grote altcoin zoals Ethereum (ETH) blijft hangen op de $ 4.000. Hierdoor zien we dat er een beetje stabiliteit op de markt is gekomen. Koopkansen na de crash: tactieken voor beleggers De koersen zijn wel een stuk minder waard dan voorheen, maar het is hierdoor wel de ideale kans op in te kopen (let op, dit is geen financieel advies). Wanneer de cryptomarkt een crash heeft bereikt, zijn er vaak een hele hoop koopkansen waar je gebruik van kunt maken. De toekomst ziet er optimistisch uit, omdat Bitcoin en de markt zichzelf vaak op den duur weten te herstellen. Hierdoor maak je als investeerder meer kans als je nu instapt, in plaats van dat je wacht tot de prijzen weer aan het stijgen zijn. Zo kan een eventuele renteverlaging in de VS de markt weer opnieuw doen stijgen. Verder macro-economisch nieuws kan de markt ook laten stijgen, waardoor er verschillende koopkansen zijn ontstaan door de crash. De crypto crash 2025 is dus zeker niet alleen een negatief punt. The Fed will start QE soon Parabolic run is coming Ignore the news, Trust the data. pic.twitter.com/UhgtoksEit — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) October 15, 2025 Als Nederlandse investeerder nu instappen? Koopkansen op een rij Nu Bitcoin, Ethereum en de native token van Ripple, XRP, weer minder waard zijn, zorgt dit voor koopkansen. Na de crash stabiliseren de koersen op een lager niveau, waardoor je als investeerder dit kan zien als een kans om bijvoorbeeld Bitcoin tegen een lagere prijs te kopen. Verschillende investeerders noemen dit ook wel coins kopen in de uitverkoop. Historisch gezien weten we dat de markt weer gaat stijgen, waardoor het een soort ‘uitverkoop’ moet voorstellen. Als Nederlandse investeerder kan het het overwegen waard zijn om te kijken waar je in wilt investeren. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? We hebben net een van de grootste correcties van 2025 tot nu toe achter de rug, en het ziet er weer positief uit voor crypto. Volgens analisten is de bull market nog steeds intact, en dus zouden altcoins snel kunnen stijgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie… Continue reading Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijkste risico’s na een liquidatiegolf Let wel op, want het is mogelijk dat de koersen in plaats van stijgen eerst nog verder dalen. Zo kan BTC bijvoorbeeld een daling inzetten naar de $ 108.000 en misschien naar de $ 105.000. Er zitten altijd risico’s verbonden aan het handelen na een crash. Door de risico’s te herkennen en je eigen onderzoek te doen, wordt het makkelijker om te bepalen of het nu een goed moment is om in de markt te stappen. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen is geschreven door Jessy Zuidema en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Wink
LIKE$0.007448-3.57%
OP
OP$0.4447-3.53%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.003218+0.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 23:01
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Business Payment Platform

XRP Ledger vormt basis voor Franklin Templeton’s nieuwe tokenized fonds

Crypto herstel na $ 19 miljard crash: Dit zijn de cruciale koopkansen

James Wynn, High-Stakes Leveraged Crypto Trader, Liquidated Once Again

Slotland Celebrates 27 Years of iGaming Innovation with New Games and Birthday Promotions