ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

By: PANews
2025/01/13 12:20
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008715-2.40%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.009482-4.37%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004178--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008609-4.01%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Following the great success of the PudgyPenguins token airdrop, Animecoin, an anime project under the NFT blue chip project Azuki, will launch the ANIME token in January this year. However, the upcoming launch of the ANIME token has not significantly boosted the price of the Azuki NFT series. The market does not seem to have fully bought in, and controversy has also arisen.

Affected by this, the Azuki series of NFTs have seen a slight general rise, but it is still far from recovering to its historical high. According to NFT Price Floor data, in the past 24 hours, Azuki has increased by 13%, and the floor price is temporarily 14.08 ETH, which is still nearly 43.7% lower than the historical peak; Azuki Elementals has increased by 17%, and the floor price has reached 1.9 ETH, a record high; Beanz has increased by about 20.1%, and the floor price has reached 0.95 ETH, which is still 81% lower than the historical high.

In contrast, the Pudgy Penguins series of NFTs experienced a massive buyout after the announcement of the token issuance plan. From the release of the tokens to the launch, the floor prices of Pudgy Penguins and Lil Pudgys both saw triple-digit increases, setting a new high at one point, showing a relatively strong and positive market demand compared to Azuki.

On the occasion of Azuki’s third anniversary, ANIME released an official announcement on January 13, announcing that ANIME tokens will be launched on Ethereum and Arbitrum this month. In fact, as early as the end of last year, Azuki founder Zagabond had warmed up for this token generation event (TGE), claiming that Animecoin would be launched before Anime Chain.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

ANIME's token economics shows that the total supply of ANIME tokens is 10 billion, and the initial circulation is 7.69 billion, which means the initial circulation ratio is 76.9%. In terms of specific distribution, 37.5% will be allocated to the Azuki community, 13% will be used for AnimeDAO, 24.44% will be allocated to the Animecoin Foundation, 2% will be allocated to the cooperative community, 15.62% will be allocated to the team and consultants (33.33% will be unlocked after a 1-year lock-up period, and the rest will be unlocked linearly), and 7.44% will be used for Azuki (33.33% will be unlocked after a 1-year lock-up period, and the rest will be unlocked linearly). As part of the TGE, Hyperliquid Community (HYPE stakers), Kaito yappers, Arbitrum Community, etc. will be used as cooperative communities to receive airdrops of ANIME tokens.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

At the same time, Azuki officially announced its cooperation with the Animecoin Foundation to jointly promote the construction of the open anime universe, and said, "Azuki has demonstrated the unique value of Web3 for IP incubation through the creation of more than 100 sub-communities, global community activities and rich fan creations with a decentralized brand building model. This cooperation includes the upcoming Anime.com and ANIME tokens, which aim to transform anime fans from passive consumers to true owners of culture."

It is worth mentioning that an image of the popular Japanese anime "Jujutsu Kaisen" appeared on the ANIME token economics page, and the community therefore believed that it might imply some major collaboration.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

According to the analysis of ANIME token economics by crypto KOL @a_raving_ape, combined with project badges, points and other factors, under neutral expectations (ANIME FDV remains at US$2.5 billion), a single Azuki NFT can receive an airdrop worth US$40,700, and a single Azuki Elementals NFT can receive an airdrop worth US$4,000.

ANIME is about to issue a token: the community airdrop ratio exceeds half, and the Azuki series NFT has not seen a significant increase

However, while ANIME's TGE event has attracted much attention, it has also caused some controversy and negative comments. Compared with Pudgy Penguins's large-scale airdrop, which allocated 24.12% of its tokens to other communities, ANIME's airdrop to other communities is considered to be smaller. It is also worth mentioning that although Pudgy Penguins previously airdropped for Azuki holders, Azuki did not return a similar airdrop this time.

On the other hand, Azuki and Animecoin officials were criticized for holding too high a proportion of tokens, and many community members believed that this was a "classic VC sell-off party." From the perspective of token distribution, about 60.5% of ANIME tokens will be allocated to the Animecoin Foundation, AnimeDAO, the team and consultants, and Azuki. For example, AI agent AIXBT analyzed that "to be honest, this means that those venture capital companies are ready to sell. If holders want to achieve a true balance, the circulation at the time of TGE should be 90%, not 76%."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.0787-1.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11524+0.33%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1156-2.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-0.76%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and few voices carry as much weight as Michael Saylor, the visionary co-founder of MicroStrategy. Recently, Saylor shared a fascinating perspective that could redefine how we view Bitcoin institutional adoption and its impact on future price movements. His insights suggest a significant shift on the horizon, one that promises both stability and perhaps a touch of unexpected calm for the often-turbulent crypto market. What Does Increased Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Mean for Volatility? During a recent appearance on the CoinStories YouTube channel, Michael Saylor elaborated on a crucial trend: the growing involvement of institutional investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes this influx of capital from large financial entities will fundamentally alter Bitcoin’s market behavior. Saylor explained that as institutions commit more capital, the market naturally becomes more robust and less susceptible to the dramatic price swings retail investors have grown accustomed to. This isn’t just a theory; it’s a natural progression for any maturing asset class. Essentially, more money from stable, long-term players means fewer sudden spikes and crashes driven by speculative fervor. Decreased Price Swings: Institutional capital tends to be ‘sticky,’ meaning it’s less likely to panic sell during minor corrections. Enhanced Market Depth: Larger orders from institutions provide greater liquidity, making it harder for single events to drastically move the price. Increased Stability: A more stable market is often seen as a prerequisite for even wider Bitcoin institutional adoption. This shift, while beneficial for long-term growth and legitimacy, might present a different experience for day traders who thrive on high volatility. Is Market Maturation a Disappointment for Some Investors? While the idea of a more stable Bitcoin might sound appealing to many, Saylor acknowledged that it could be a bittersweet development for a segment of the investor community. Specifically, those who have profited immensely from Bitcoin’s notorious volatility might find a subdued market less exciting. He described this as a natural part of Bitcoin’s maturation process. Think of it like a wild frontier slowly becoming a developed city; the excitement of the untamed wilderness gives way to established infrastructure and predictable routines. For Bitcoin institutional adoption to truly flourish, a certain level of predictability is necessary. However, this doesn’t mean Bitcoin will become boring. Instead, it suggests a transition from a speculative asset to a more recognized store of value and potentially a global reserve asset. The focus might shift from rapid, short-term gains to sustained, long-term appreciation, mirroring traditional financial assets that have undergone similar transformations. Bitcoin has indeed shown signs of this evolution, trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August. This consolidation around higher levels suggests a foundational strength building up, rather than wild, unpredictable movements. Navigating the New Landscape of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Understanding this evolving market dynamic is crucial for all participants. For institutions, a less volatile Bitcoin offers a more attractive risk profile, making it easier to justify larger allocations and integrate it into diversified portfolios. This further fuels Bitcoin institutional adoption. For retail investors, the strategy might need to adapt. Instead of chasing quick pumps and dumps, a long-term hodling strategy focused on Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition could become even more paramount. The benefits of this maturation are clear: Greater Legitimacy: Institutions bring credibility and regulatory clarity. Reduced Risk: Less volatility means a safer asset for broader investment. Long-Term Growth Potential: A stable foundation supports sustainable value appreciation. The challenge, however, lies in managing expectations. Those accustomed to parabolic surges might need to adjust to more modest, albeit consistent, growth. This isn’t a signal to abandon Bitcoin, but rather to recognize its evolution into a more sophisticated financial instrument. Michael Saylor’s perspective highlights that while the ride might become smoother, the destination – a globally adopted, robust digital asset – remains incredibly compelling. The path to mainstream acceptance often involves shedding some of the wildness that initially attracted many, in favor of stability that appeals to the masses. Michael Saylor’s insights offer a powerful glimpse into Bitcoin’s future. The increasing tide of Bitcoin institutional adoption is set to transform its market dynamics, potentially ushering in an era of more subdued price action. While this might temper the excitement for some, it signifies a profound maturation, solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate and enduring asset class. This evolution is not a setback but a necessary step towards its ultimate potential, inviting a new wave of investors seeking stability alongside innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Market Evolution Q1: What does Michael Saylor mean by “subdued BTC price action”? A1: Saylor suggests that as more institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market, its price swings (volatility) will likely decrease. This means fewer extremely large daily percentage gains or losses, leading to a more stable and predictable price trajectory. Q2: Why would institutional investors lead to less Bitcoin volatility? A2: Institutional investors typically operate with larger capital, longer investment horizons, and more rigorous risk management strategies. Their presence adds significant liquidity and depth to the market, making it less susceptible to rapid price movements caused by smaller, speculative trades. Q3: Is decreased volatility a good thing for Bitcoin? A3: For the long-term health and widespread acceptance of Bitcoin, yes. Lower volatility makes Bitcoin a more attractive asset for large corporations, pension funds, and traditional financial institutions, fostering greater Bitcoin institutional adoption and legitimacy. However, it might be less appealing for short-term traders who profit from large price swings. Q4: How should retail investors adapt to this potential shift? A4: Retail investors might consider shifting their focus from short-term trading to long-term investment strategies, often referred to as “hodling.” Emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation could become even more pertinent in a less volatile market. Q5: Has Bitcoin shown signs of this maturation already? A5: Yes, the article mentions Bitcoin trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than extreme volatility, which aligns with Saylor’s observations. What are your thoughts on Michael Saylor’s predictions for Bitcoin? Do you welcome a more subdued market, or will you miss the wild rides? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin institutional adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01243-2.04%
holoride
RIDE$0.000774-2.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7684-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026