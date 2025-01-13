Which US states are considering establishing Bitcoin reserves?

By: PANews
2025/01/13 13:12

By Liz Napolitano

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Donald Trump and his political allies are working to push the U.S. Treasury Department to establish a nationwide reserve of Bitcoin.

Now, as the price of Bitcoin continues to hit new highs since Election Day, some U.S. states are beginning to follow suit.

So far, five states have proposed establishing strategic Bitcoin reserves, and digital asset advocates have called on other state governments to do the same.

Here are five states considering filling their coffers with the world’s most valuable digital currency.

Texas

Texas lawmakers will soon weigh in on whether the country should establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

In December 2024, Texas Representative Giovanni Capriglione introduced a bill calling for Texas to establish a Bitcoin reserve.

The draft legislation would require Texas to hold Bitcoin for at least five years. Under the bill, cryptocurrencies must be kept in cold storage (meaning on a device that is not connected to the internet) and the assets cannot be traded outside of Texas.

“The strategic bitcoin reserve is consistent with the State of Texas’ commitment to fostering digital asset innovation and providing enhanced financial security for the people of Texas,” the bill reads.

Finally, the proposal would also allow Texans to donate to the state’s Bitcoin fund.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives introduced a bill in November 2024 calling for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Under the Bitcoin Act, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of the Treasurer would be able to use “up to 10%” of the state’s general fund, emergency fund, and state investment fund to purchase Bitcoin.

Using 10% of the state’s general fund would enable the Pennsylvania Department of the Treasury to purchase nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin has appreciated significantly over the years and can help Pennsylvania keep pace with inflation and economic changes,” state lawmakers said in a legislative memo released Nov. 12.

Ohio

Ohio Congressman Derek Merrin introduced a bill on December 17, 2024 to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve in Ohio.

The Ohio Bitcoin Reserve Act requires the creation of a Bitcoin fund in the state's Treasury Department. It also gives the Ohio Treasurer discretion to purchase the asset.

Derek Merrin tweeted: "Ohio must embrace technology to protect tax revenue from erosion."

While some details of how the reserve fund would work are still unclear, the draft legislation is expected to serve as a framework for Ohio lawmakers to enact in 2025.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Representative Keith Ammon introduced a bill on January 10, 2025, proposing the creation of a "strategic reserve" that would allow the state treasury to invest in precious metals (such as gold, silver, platinum) as well as digital assets (including Bitcoin). Although Bitcoin is not mentioned by name in the bill, it is currently the only cryptocurrency that meets the high market value requirement.

The bill will introduce new regulations to clarify the definitions of “qualified custodian” and “secure custody solution” to ensure the safe custody of digital assets and operate through regulatory-approved trading products.

“We are pegged to the dollar whether we like it or not, but this will allow us to have the state invest a small portion of its money in this new uncorrelated asset class,” said Keith Ammon.

Under the bill, the New Hampshire Treasurer would also have the authority to engage in “loan or pledge” activities.

“The last state to build a bitcoin reserve will lose,” Keith Ammon added. “States must act sooner rather than later, and that will require education among some state officials.”

North Dakota

North Dakota lawmakers introduced a resolution on January 10, 2025 to "invest a portion of state funds in digital assets and precious metals." The resolution states that "changing economic conditions and emerging investment opportunities require prudent investment of state fiscal resources."

The preliminary resolution will be discussed in the coming days and may eventually be drafted and submitted as a formal bill. It is worth noting that although the brief resolution encourages digital asset investment, it does not mention specific assets. John Bjornson, director of the North Dakota Legislative Council, said such a definition is "better suited to the bill."

Related reading: As the “strategic reserve” trend emerges, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.0787-1.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11524+0.33%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1156-2.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-0.76%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and few voices carry as much weight as Michael Saylor, the visionary co-founder of MicroStrategy. Recently, Saylor shared a fascinating perspective that could redefine how we view Bitcoin institutional adoption and its impact on future price movements. His insights suggest a significant shift on the horizon, one that promises both stability and perhaps a touch of unexpected calm for the often-turbulent crypto market. What Does Increased Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Mean for Volatility? During a recent appearance on the CoinStories YouTube channel, Michael Saylor elaborated on a crucial trend: the growing involvement of institutional investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes this influx of capital from large financial entities will fundamentally alter Bitcoin’s market behavior. Saylor explained that as institutions commit more capital, the market naturally becomes more robust and less susceptible to the dramatic price swings retail investors have grown accustomed to. This isn’t just a theory; it’s a natural progression for any maturing asset class. Essentially, more money from stable, long-term players means fewer sudden spikes and crashes driven by speculative fervor. Decreased Price Swings: Institutional capital tends to be ‘sticky,’ meaning it’s less likely to panic sell during minor corrections. Enhanced Market Depth: Larger orders from institutions provide greater liquidity, making it harder for single events to drastically move the price. Increased Stability: A more stable market is often seen as a prerequisite for even wider Bitcoin institutional adoption. This shift, while beneficial for long-term growth and legitimacy, might present a different experience for day traders who thrive on high volatility. Is Market Maturation a Disappointment for Some Investors? While the idea of a more stable Bitcoin might sound appealing to many, Saylor acknowledged that it could be a bittersweet development for a segment of the investor community. Specifically, those who have profited immensely from Bitcoin’s notorious volatility might find a subdued market less exciting. He described this as a natural part of Bitcoin’s maturation process. Think of it like a wild frontier slowly becoming a developed city; the excitement of the untamed wilderness gives way to established infrastructure and predictable routines. For Bitcoin institutional adoption to truly flourish, a certain level of predictability is necessary. However, this doesn’t mean Bitcoin will become boring. Instead, it suggests a transition from a speculative asset to a more recognized store of value and potentially a global reserve asset. The focus might shift from rapid, short-term gains to sustained, long-term appreciation, mirroring traditional financial assets that have undergone similar transformations. Bitcoin has indeed shown signs of this evolution, trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August. This consolidation around higher levels suggests a foundational strength building up, rather than wild, unpredictable movements. Navigating the New Landscape of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Understanding this evolving market dynamic is crucial for all participants. For institutions, a less volatile Bitcoin offers a more attractive risk profile, making it easier to justify larger allocations and integrate it into diversified portfolios. This further fuels Bitcoin institutional adoption. For retail investors, the strategy might need to adapt. Instead of chasing quick pumps and dumps, a long-term hodling strategy focused on Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition could become even more paramount. The benefits of this maturation are clear: Greater Legitimacy: Institutions bring credibility and regulatory clarity. Reduced Risk: Less volatility means a safer asset for broader investment. Long-Term Growth Potential: A stable foundation supports sustainable value appreciation. The challenge, however, lies in managing expectations. Those accustomed to parabolic surges might need to adjust to more modest, albeit consistent, growth. This isn’t a signal to abandon Bitcoin, but rather to recognize its evolution into a more sophisticated financial instrument. Michael Saylor’s perspective highlights that while the ride might become smoother, the destination – a globally adopted, robust digital asset – remains incredibly compelling. The path to mainstream acceptance often involves shedding some of the wildness that initially attracted many, in favor of stability that appeals to the masses. Michael Saylor’s insights offer a powerful glimpse into Bitcoin’s future. The increasing tide of Bitcoin institutional adoption is set to transform its market dynamics, potentially ushering in an era of more subdued price action. While this might temper the excitement for some, it signifies a profound maturation, solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate and enduring asset class. This evolution is not a setback but a necessary step towards its ultimate potential, inviting a new wave of investors seeking stability alongside innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Market Evolution Q1: What does Michael Saylor mean by “subdued BTC price action”? A1: Saylor suggests that as more institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market, its price swings (volatility) will likely decrease. This means fewer extremely large daily percentage gains or losses, leading to a more stable and predictable price trajectory. Q2: Why would institutional investors lead to less Bitcoin volatility? A2: Institutional investors typically operate with larger capital, longer investment horizons, and more rigorous risk management strategies. Their presence adds significant liquidity and depth to the market, making it less susceptible to rapid price movements caused by smaller, speculative trades. Q3: Is decreased volatility a good thing for Bitcoin? A3: For the long-term health and widespread acceptance of Bitcoin, yes. Lower volatility makes Bitcoin a more attractive asset for large corporations, pension funds, and traditional financial institutions, fostering greater Bitcoin institutional adoption and legitimacy. However, it might be less appealing for short-term traders who profit from large price swings. Q4: How should retail investors adapt to this potential shift? A4: Retail investors might consider shifting their focus from short-term trading to long-term investment strategies, often referred to as “hodling.” Emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation could become even more pertinent in a less volatile market. Q5: Has Bitcoin shown signs of this maturation already? A5: Yes, the article mentions Bitcoin trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than extreme volatility, which aligns with Saylor’s observations. What are your thoughts on Michael Saylor’s predictions for Bitcoin? Do you welcome a more subdued market, or will you miss the wild rides? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin institutional adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01243-2.04%
holoride
RIDE$0.000774-2.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7684-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026