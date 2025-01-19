Weekly preview | Trump officially takes office as US President; ANIME and Orbiter Finance conduct TGE

By: PANews
2025/01/19 21:24
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.957-1.66%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.009537-3.73%

Important news:

  • Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States at 1 a.m. Beijing time on the 21st
  • South Korea’s FIU will review Upbit’s suspected KYC violations on January 21
  • Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 21, accounting for 4.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$76.2 million.
  • Orbiter Finance to conduct TGE of OBT tokens on January 20
  • Azuki founder says ANIME token will conduct TGE on January 23
  • The Bank of Japan will decide whether to raise interest rates at its meeting on January 23-24.
  • Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 24, accounting for 1.43% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$29.9 million.
  • AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on January 25, accounting for 10.39% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$21.8 million.

January 20

Policy supervision:

Gary Gensler, Chairman of the US SEC, will officially step down on January 20, 2025

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will officially step down at noon on January 20, 2025. Since taking office on April 17, 2021, Gensler has promoted a number of important reforms, including the efficiency, resilience, and integrity of the capital markets. During his tenure, the SEC completed thousands of enforcement actions, recovered approximately $21 billion in fines, and returned $2.7 billion to damaged investors.

Gensler has made significant enforcement efforts in the field of cryptocurrency, taking action against false transactions, registration violations and other behaviors. According to SEC data, about 18% of reports in fiscal year 2024 were related to cryptocurrency. In addition, he has promoted a number of rule reforms, including shortening the stock settlement cycle to one day, enhancing network and climate risk disclosure, and strengthening supervision of investment advisors.

In addition, several senior officials including SEC General Counsel Megan Barbero will step down on January 20 .

The 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 20 to 24

Sources said that Trump does not plan to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, but may deliver a video speech. It is reported that the 2025 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting will be held in Davos, Switzerland from January 20 to 24. The theme of this meeting is "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age", which will focus on key issues such as rebuilding trust, reshaping growth, talent investment and protecting the earth.

Project News:

Orbiter Finance: OBT tokens will conduct TGE on January 20, 22% will be used for initial airdrop

Layer2 cross-chain protocol Orbiter Finance announced on the X platform that it will launch the OBT token, and the TGE will be held on January 20, 2025. OBT is the ERC-20 governance and utility token of the protocol, which will be launched on Ethereum, Arbitrum and Base, with a total supply of 10 billion and a circulating supply of 2.8 billion (28%) at the time of TGE.

Regarding token distribution, the community allocation accounts for 40%, of which 22% will be distributed to Orbiter users as an initial airdrop, and 3% will be airdropped to eligible users every month for 6 months. The ecosystem and growth allocation accounts for 20%, of which 2.5% will be unlocked in the TGE. The Orbiter Foundation allocation accounts for 15%, of which 3.5% will be unlocked at the TGE, and the rest will be vested in monthly increments over 23 months. The team and contributors allocation accounts for 15%, and the investor allocation accounts for 10%. In addition, on-chain governance will be open in February 2025.

Token unlocking:

ApeX (APEX) will unlock approximately 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 20, accounting for 18.71% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$15.9 million.

Tribal Token (TRIBL) will unlock approximately 9.6 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 20, accounting for 6.11% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.4 million.

January 21

Policy supervision:

Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States at 1 a.m. Beijing time on the 21st

Donald Trump will be officially sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at 12:00 EST on January 20 (1:00 AM EST on January 21). Inauguration Day includes a formal swearing-in ceremony, musical performances, a celebratory parade and a series of formal balls. Vice President-elect JD Vance will also be sworn in and take the stage with Trump to officially take charge of the new government. Later that day, Trump will attend three inaugural balls - the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Freedom Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball. He is expected to give speeches on all three occasions. Sources said that Trump may introduce at least one crypto-friendly policy on his first day in office .

Project News:

MicroStrategy shareholders to vote on plan to increase stock issuance on January 21

MicroStrategy Inc.’s Michael Saylor may soon have nearly as many common shares outstanding as market giants Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. to finance the company’s massive bitcoin purchases. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to easily pass a company-sponsored proposal to increase the number of authorized Class A common shares from 330 million to 10.3 billion when shareholders vote on Jan. 21. Saylor controls about 47% of the voting power. That would put MicroStrategy’s outstanding shares at a potential premium to every company in the Nasdaq 100 Index except Nvidia, Apple Inc., Alphabet and Amazon. The company’s shareholders are also expected to approve an amendment on Jan. 21 to increase the number of authorized preferred shares from 5 million to 1 billion. MicroStrategy plans to use the additional shares to fund private transactions for Class A shares, conduct at-the-market equity offerings, and settle redemptions or conversions of convertible bonds, according to proxy documents. The shareholder meeting will be held at 10 a.m. New York time on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Token unlocking:

Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 21, accounting for 4.67% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$76.2 million.

January 22

Project dynamics:

Swell, the re-staking platform, will be open for claiming on January 22

Swell, the restaking platform, announced that the Wavedrop 2 checker is now live, and users can now check their rewards available in Wavedrop 2. Swell also stated that claims are expected to open on January 22, and Wavedrop 1 claims will also be reopened on Swellchain at the same time, which is currently suspended to facilitate migration from the mainnet.

Community Activities:

The results of the fifth PANews PARTY AWARD will be announced on January 22

The PANews PARTY AWARD 2025 annual selection event will open online voting for 30 days from December 18, 2024 to January 17, 2025. Nearly 300 projects and individuals will enter the voting stage through data screening, public registration and community recommendation. 22 authoritative annual awards will be selected, and the final results will be announced on January 22.

PARTY stands for PANews' Restropect of The Year. The event has been held for five consecutive years, attracting active participation from Web3 entrepreneurs and high-quality projects around the world. This year's selection will be themed "Becoming Mainstream", aiming to discover and commend those Web3 projects, teams and individuals who continue to build and strive to bring the industry into the mainstream vision. Click the original link or the picture below to participate in the vote.

Token unlocking:

Metars Genesis (MRS) will unlock approximately 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 22, accounting for 11.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$31.4 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on January 22, accounting for 0.42% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.8 million.

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 18.49 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on January 22, accounting for 4.29% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$7.5 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 a.m. Beijing time on January 22, accounting for 0.55% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$3.6 million.

January 23

Macro:

Overnight index swaps on Friday showed a 99% chance the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates at its Jan. 23-24 meeting, up from 71% on Wednesday.

Project dynamics:

Azuki founder says ANIME token will conduct TGE on January 23

According to a post forwarded by Azuki founder Zagabond, Animecoin (ANIME)'s TGE (token generation event) will be launched on January 23. Earlier in April last year , Arbitrum and Azuki jointly launched the blockchain-based anime network AnimeChain. In January this year, it was reported that the ANIME token will be launched on Ethereum and Arbitrum in January 2025, with 50.5% allocated to the community.

Token unlocking:

Murasaki (MURA) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 23, accounting for 34.84% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13 million.

Karrat (KARRAT) will unlock approximately 11.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 23, accounting for 6.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$3.2 million.

Coin98 (C98) will unlock approximately 16.53 million tokens at 7:00 pm Beijing time on January 23, accounting for 1.85% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.3 million.

MMX (MMX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 23, accounting for 1.10% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.15 million.

January 24

Token unlocking:

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 24, accounting for 1.43% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$29.9 million.

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) will unlock approximately 4.17 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on January 24, accounting for 1.89% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.4 million.

January 25

Project News:

Pump Science will conduct mouse experiments on URO and RIF on January 25

According to the Pump Science roadmap, it will launch mouse experiments on URO and RIF on January 25, 2025; will launch new compounds in cooperation with VitaDAO on February 25; the supplement reservation and market platform will be launched on March 25; decentralized human trials will be carried out on April 25, and decentralized compound releases will be launched; and related experiments will be expanded on May 25.

Token unlocking:

AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on January 25, accounting for 10.39% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$21.8 million.

Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 33.76 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on January 25, accounting for 1.76% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1.35 million.

January 26

Policy supervision:

Texas Senator Plans to Use CRA to Challenge IRS Crypto Tax Rules Next Week

Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas plans to use the Congressional Review Act (CRA) next week to challenge a tax regulation that infringes on the rights of cryptocurrency brokers. The move is seen not only as a procedural strategy but also as a principled stance against the expansion of government power into the realm of free enterprise and technological innovation. The regulation has drawn heavy criticism from the cryptocurrency industry, which has decried it as an arbitrary expansion of the term “broker.” This overreach misrepresents the decentralized nature of these platforms, stifles innovation, and penalizes those who dare to challenge the legacy system. In December, three advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against the regulation, exposing its heavy compliance burden.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.0787-1.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11524+0.33%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1156-2.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-0.76%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and few voices carry as much weight as Michael Saylor, the visionary co-founder of MicroStrategy. Recently, Saylor shared a fascinating perspective that could redefine how we view Bitcoin institutional adoption and its impact on future price movements. His insights suggest a significant shift on the horizon, one that promises both stability and perhaps a touch of unexpected calm for the often-turbulent crypto market. What Does Increased Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Mean for Volatility? During a recent appearance on the CoinStories YouTube channel, Michael Saylor elaborated on a crucial trend: the growing involvement of institutional investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes this influx of capital from large financial entities will fundamentally alter Bitcoin’s market behavior. Saylor explained that as institutions commit more capital, the market naturally becomes more robust and less susceptible to the dramatic price swings retail investors have grown accustomed to. This isn’t just a theory; it’s a natural progression for any maturing asset class. Essentially, more money from stable, long-term players means fewer sudden spikes and crashes driven by speculative fervor. Decreased Price Swings: Institutional capital tends to be ‘sticky,’ meaning it’s less likely to panic sell during minor corrections. Enhanced Market Depth: Larger orders from institutions provide greater liquidity, making it harder for single events to drastically move the price. Increased Stability: A more stable market is often seen as a prerequisite for even wider Bitcoin institutional adoption. This shift, while beneficial for long-term growth and legitimacy, might present a different experience for day traders who thrive on high volatility. Is Market Maturation a Disappointment for Some Investors? While the idea of a more stable Bitcoin might sound appealing to many, Saylor acknowledged that it could be a bittersweet development for a segment of the investor community. Specifically, those who have profited immensely from Bitcoin’s notorious volatility might find a subdued market less exciting. He described this as a natural part of Bitcoin’s maturation process. Think of it like a wild frontier slowly becoming a developed city; the excitement of the untamed wilderness gives way to established infrastructure and predictable routines. For Bitcoin institutional adoption to truly flourish, a certain level of predictability is necessary. However, this doesn’t mean Bitcoin will become boring. Instead, it suggests a transition from a speculative asset to a more recognized store of value and potentially a global reserve asset. The focus might shift from rapid, short-term gains to sustained, long-term appreciation, mirroring traditional financial assets that have undergone similar transformations. Bitcoin has indeed shown signs of this evolution, trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August. This consolidation around higher levels suggests a foundational strength building up, rather than wild, unpredictable movements. Navigating the New Landscape of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Understanding this evolving market dynamic is crucial for all participants. For institutions, a less volatile Bitcoin offers a more attractive risk profile, making it easier to justify larger allocations and integrate it into diversified portfolios. This further fuels Bitcoin institutional adoption. For retail investors, the strategy might need to adapt. Instead of chasing quick pumps and dumps, a long-term hodling strategy focused on Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition could become even more paramount. The benefits of this maturation are clear: Greater Legitimacy: Institutions bring credibility and regulatory clarity. Reduced Risk: Less volatility means a safer asset for broader investment. Long-Term Growth Potential: A stable foundation supports sustainable value appreciation. The challenge, however, lies in managing expectations. Those accustomed to parabolic surges might need to adjust to more modest, albeit consistent, growth. This isn’t a signal to abandon Bitcoin, but rather to recognize its evolution into a more sophisticated financial instrument. Michael Saylor’s perspective highlights that while the ride might become smoother, the destination – a globally adopted, robust digital asset – remains incredibly compelling. The path to mainstream acceptance often involves shedding some of the wildness that initially attracted many, in favor of stability that appeals to the masses. Michael Saylor’s insights offer a powerful glimpse into Bitcoin’s future. The increasing tide of Bitcoin institutional adoption is set to transform its market dynamics, potentially ushering in an era of more subdued price action. While this might temper the excitement for some, it signifies a profound maturation, solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate and enduring asset class. This evolution is not a setback but a necessary step towards its ultimate potential, inviting a new wave of investors seeking stability alongside innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Market Evolution Q1: What does Michael Saylor mean by “subdued BTC price action”? A1: Saylor suggests that as more institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market, its price swings (volatility) will likely decrease. This means fewer extremely large daily percentage gains or losses, leading to a more stable and predictable price trajectory. Q2: Why would institutional investors lead to less Bitcoin volatility? A2: Institutional investors typically operate with larger capital, longer investment horizons, and more rigorous risk management strategies. Their presence adds significant liquidity and depth to the market, making it less susceptible to rapid price movements caused by smaller, speculative trades. Q3: Is decreased volatility a good thing for Bitcoin? A3: For the long-term health and widespread acceptance of Bitcoin, yes. Lower volatility makes Bitcoin a more attractive asset for large corporations, pension funds, and traditional financial institutions, fostering greater Bitcoin institutional adoption and legitimacy. However, it might be less appealing for short-term traders who profit from large price swings. Q4: How should retail investors adapt to this potential shift? A4: Retail investors might consider shifting their focus from short-term trading to long-term investment strategies, often referred to as “hodling.” Emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation could become even more pertinent in a less volatile market. Q5: Has Bitcoin shown signs of this maturation already? A5: Yes, the article mentions Bitcoin trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than extreme volatility, which aligns with Saylor’s observations. What are your thoughts on Michael Saylor’s predictions for Bitcoin? Do you welcome a more subdued market, or will you miss the wild rides? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin institutional adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01243-2.04%
holoride
RIDE$0.000774-2.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7684-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026