The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was iss

By: PANews
2025/01/20 22:16
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.97-1.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008784-1.49%
The Arena
ARENA$0.004246-14.08%

Author: Frank, PANews

On January 18, before taking office, US President Trump issued his personal MEME token TRUMP (OFFICIAL TRUMP), creating the first personal cryptocurrency issued by a US president in history. After the issuance of the TRUMP token, it not only caused an uproar in public opinion, but also triggered a crazy market for this token in the market. In just two days, the market value of the TRUMP token exceeded US$82 billion (FDV), an increase of about 450 times from the issue price of US$0.1824 to the highest price of US$82. Many quick players made a lot of money, while more people watched and sighed at the high prices.

PANews conducted an analysis of the first purchase time, purchase price, and reduction time of the top 1,000 TRUMP token holders, to interpret the financial game behind this presidential token from a data perspective.

The average purchase amount of large investors was US$590,000

As of the afternoon of January 20, the number of addresses holding TRUMP tokens on the chain has exceeded 853,000. Together with the number of holders on centralized exchanges, the total number of holders should be no less than 1 million. The top 1,000 addresses hold a total of 78.12 million coins, accounting for about 39% of the total circulation (excluding major exchange addresses). The total amount of coins held by these large holders is about US$4.68 billion. In terms of the cost of holding coins, the total amount spent by these large holders for the first time was about US$428 million, and the initial purchase of about 15.91 million tokens was about US$26.9. As of the afternoon of January 20, the average increase achieved by these large holders was about 123%.

On the surface, these investors have achieved great profits, and have once again written a legend of wealth in the MEME track. However, judging from the average initial purchase amount of the address, the addresses currently in the top 1,000 are indeed generous big players, with an average initial purchase amount of about US$591,000. This amount is very different from other MEMEs.

The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was issued

Nearly 40% of large households have a cost price below $15

From the overall purchase cost distribution of large investors, the most common purchase cost is around $3.1, which is within half an hour after the token is issued. The second most common purchase cost is between $5 and $10. The initial purchase cost is less than $15, accounting for about 38.8% of the total analysis samples. In addition, the initial purchase cost between $45 and $65 is the most common, accounting for about 28%.

In general, the number of tokens purchased by these big investors in their first transaction accounted for 44% of their total holdings, and 7.7% of them chose to buy in one transaction.

The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was issued

In addition, nearly 10% of the big investors invested more than $1 million at the first time. This is very different from the traditional MEME coins. However, the initial purchase cost of these super big investors is not low, with an average cost of about $46, and they basically bought on the 19th. These big investors may represent the investment logic of the main players. Even when facing the tokens issued by the US President, they will still set aside one day for decision analysis and enter the market at a price that most people think is not low.

From the perspective of selling prices, the price range for the first sale was between $65 and $70, with 17.8% of addresses selling for the first time in this price range. The second most common price range was between $40 and $50. Overall, the total amount spent by these top addresses on the first purchase was approximately $428 million, and the total amount of the first sale was approximately $1.06 billion, with the overall profit from the first sale being 2.47 times the return.

In addition, about 28% of the addresses did not sell after buying. The average holding cost of these large addresses was US$23.45, and the total initial purchase amount was approximately US$67 million.

The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was issued

In terms of time, 56% of the addresses bought on the first day, and most of the addresses bought the tokens right after they were issued.

The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was issued

In terms of selling time, most of the big investors sold their first lot on the 19th. From the big data of holding time, the average holding time of these big investors is about 7.5 hours.

The strongest address invested millions 1 minute after issuance

Among them, the strongest main force is the address 6QSc2CxSdkUQSXttkceR9yMuxMf36L75fS8624wJ9tXv. At 10:01 on January 18, the address spent $1.09 million to buy 5.97 million tokens at a price of about 0.1835, which is almost the same as the opening price. The address then dispersed the tokens to multiple addresses for distribution. Calculated at the highest price of $82, the maximum value of the tokens at this address can reach $477 million. According to incomplete statistics, the associated addresses of this address have sold more than $20 million in tokens. According to discussions on social media, this address has previously targeted tokens such as GRIFT, CHILLGUY, and MOODENG, and is considered by many netizens to be the address of Jupiter insiders. Judging from the transaction behavior, even if the user knew that Trump had issued tokens at the first time, he was able to make a decision in 1 minute and bet $1.09 million. This behavior is hard to believe is a coincidence or operational ability.

In addition, the TRUMP token was created at around 10 a.m. on the 17th, and trading began a day later. I wonder if some people who knew about it in advance were prepared to buy in advance?

A game that tests your financial strength and hand speed

Overall, compared with the development history of other MEME coins, the real advantage of TRUMP is not the amazing increase. In the data of large investors, we rarely see cases where small funds are purchased to achieve exaggerated returns. Judging from the investment amounts of KOLs who have gained large profits on social media, their investment funds are not small. It can be said that the TRUMP token seems to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but in fact, the opportunity of 10U Ares is not big. Compared with the previous tokens that have increased by tens of thousands of times, TRUMP's 450-fold increase is not high.

The reason why TRUMP has triggered the FOMO sentiment among the people is that, on the one hand, the sky-high market value of the token of up to 82 billion US dollars has caused an exaggerated effect on the outside world. On the other hand, some KOLs who bought in early publicly posted their orders, which made the FOMO sentiment even stronger. After all, compared with the previous effect of relying on analysis and various insider information to barely bet on a golden dog, TRUMP can be said to be issued in the open market. At this time, it seems that the competition is more about hand speed and amount of funds.

As many members of the Trump family participated in the issuance of MEME coins and the early profit-taking, the TRUMP token fell to $30 on January 20, with a correction of more than 60%. This drastic fluctuation proves that even the MEME coins issued by the president cannot avoid the high volatility. From the perspective of chips, TRUMP coins have become a market for big players to compete, rather than the next gold mine to change their destiny.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.0787-1.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11524+0.33%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1156-2.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-0.76%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and few voices carry as much weight as Michael Saylor, the visionary co-founder of MicroStrategy. Recently, Saylor shared a fascinating perspective that could redefine how we view Bitcoin institutional adoption and its impact on future price movements. His insights suggest a significant shift on the horizon, one that promises both stability and perhaps a touch of unexpected calm for the often-turbulent crypto market. What Does Increased Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Mean for Volatility? During a recent appearance on the CoinStories YouTube channel, Michael Saylor elaborated on a crucial trend: the growing involvement of institutional investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes this influx of capital from large financial entities will fundamentally alter Bitcoin’s market behavior. Saylor explained that as institutions commit more capital, the market naturally becomes more robust and less susceptible to the dramatic price swings retail investors have grown accustomed to. This isn’t just a theory; it’s a natural progression for any maturing asset class. Essentially, more money from stable, long-term players means fewer sudden spikes and crashes driven by speculative fervor. Decreased Price Swings: Institutional capital tends to be ‘sticky,’ meaning it’s less likely to panic sell during minor corrections. Enhanced Market Depth: Larger orders from institutions provide greater liquidity, making it harder for single events to drastically move the price. Increased Stability: A more stable market is often seen as a prerequisite for even wider Bitcoin institutional adoption. This shift, while beneficial for long-term growth and legitimacy, might present a different experience for day traders who thrive on high volatility. Is Market Maturation a Disappointment for Some Investors? While the idea of a more stable Bitcoin might sound appealing to many, Saylor acknowledged that it could be a bittersweet development for a segment of the investor community. Specifically, those who have profited immensely from Bitcoin’s notorious volatility might find a subdued market less exciting. He described this as a natural part of Bitcoin’s maturation process. Think of it like a wild frontier slowly becoming a developed city; the excitement of the untamed wilderness gives way to established infrastructure and predictable routines. For Bitcoin institutional adoption to truly flourish, a certain level of predictability is necessary. However, this doesn’t mean Bitcoin will become boring. Instead, it suggests a transition from a speculative asset to a more recognized store of value and potentially a global reserve asset. The focus might shift from rapid, short-term gains to sustained, long-term appreciation, mirroring traditional financial assets that have undergone similar transformations. Bitcoin has indeed shown signs of this evolution, trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August. This consolidation around higher levels suggests a foundational strength building up, rather than wild, unpredictable movements. Navigating the New Landscape of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Understanding this evolving market dynamic is crucial for all participants. For institutions, a less volatile Bitcoin offers a more attractive risk profile, making it easier to justify larger allocations and integrate it into diversified portfolios. This further fuels Bitcoin institutional adoption. For retail investors, the strategy might need to adapt. Instead of chasing quick pumps and dumps, a long-term hodling strategy focused on Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition could become even more paramount. The benefits of this maturation are clear: Greater Legitimacy: Institutions bring credibility and regulatory clarity. Reduced Risk: Less volatility means a safer asset for broader investment. Long-Term Growth Potential: A stable foundation supports sustainable value appreciation. The challenge, however, lies in managing expectations. Those accustomed to parabolic surges might need to adjust to more modest, albeit consistent, growth. This isn’t a signal to abandon Bitcoin, but rather to recognize its evolution into a more sophisticated financial instrument. Michael Saylor’s perspective highlights that while the ride might become smoother, the destination – a globally adopted, robust digital asset – remains incredibly compelling. The path to mainstream acceptance often involves shedding some of the wildness that initially attracted many, in favor of stability that appeals to the masses. Michael Saylor’s insights offer a powerful glimpse into Bitcoin’s future. The increasing tide of Bitcoin institutional adoption is set to transform its market dynamics, potentially ushering in an era of more subdued price action. While this might temper the excitement for some, it signifies a profound maturation, solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate and enduring asset class. This evolution is not a setback but a necessary step towards its ultimate potential, inviting a new wave of investors seeking stability alongside innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Market Evolution Q1: What does Michael Saylor mean by “subdued BTC price action”? A1: Saylor suggests that as more institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market, its price swings (volatility) will likely decrease. This means fewer extremely large daily percentage gains or losses, leading to a more stable and predictable price trajectory. Q2: Why would institutional investors lead to less Bitcoin volatility? A2: Institutional investors typically operate with larger capital, longer investment horizons, and more rigorous risk management strategies. Their presence adds significant liquidity and depth to the market, making it less susceptible to rapid price movements caused by smaller, speculative trades. Q3: Is decreased volatility a good thing for Bitcoin? A3: For the long-term health and widespread acceptance of Bitcoin, yes. Lower volatility makes Bitcoin a more attractive asset for large corporations, pension funds, and traditional financial institutions, fostering greater Bitcoin institutional adoption and legitimacy. However, it might be less appealing for short-term traders who profit from large price swings. Q4: How should retail investors adapt to this potential shift? A4: Retail investors might consider shifting their focus from short-term trading to long-term investment strategies, often referred to as “hodling.” Emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation could become even more pertinent in a less volatile market. Q5: Has Bitcoin shown signs of this maturation already? A5: Yes, the article mentions Bitcoin trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than extreme volatility, which aligns with Saylor’s observations. What are your thoughts on Michael Saylor’s predictions for Bitcoin? Do you welcome a more subdued market, or will you miss the wild rides? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin institutional adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01243-2.04%
holoride
RIDE$0.000774-2.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7684-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026