Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued

By: PANews
2025/01/21 09:29
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.97-1.59%
Sign
SIGN$0.04139-3.29%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2355+1.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000868-3.09%

Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued

Author: Weilin, PANews

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a speech after being sworn in early on January 21, promising to lead the United States into a "golden age" and save the country from what he called a "recession" caused by the policies of his predecessor.

During his speech, he did not mention Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency markets have experienced turbulence in the past 24 hours, with more than $824 million in forced liquidations. Bitcoin and major tokens, such as Solana and Cardano, have seen wild price swings. But Bitcoin has shown relative resilience.

As of the morning of January 21, Coinglass data showed that in the last 24 hours, a total of 278,000 people worldwide were liquidated, with a total liquidation amount of US$824 million, including US$556 million in long orders and US$268 million in short orders. Bitcoin was quoted at US$101,812.82, up 0.31% in the past 24 hours.

According to NBC, hours after being sworn in, Trump signed the first batch of executive orders of his second term at the U.S. Capitol. One of the decrees is related to cabinet duties. According to the New York Times, Trump is expected to sign up to 100 executive orders within hours of taking office. Next, he may sign some of these orders at the Capital One Arena in Washington, involving policies such as immigration, climate and energy. Previously , the market expected that Trump may also sign an executive order involving cryptocurrencies in the next few days.

Trump said "America's golden age begins now", but did not mention Bitcoin in his speech

Trump touched on familiar themes from his campaign, including immigration and the economy, and repeated his attacks on the Justice Department and the federal government. "National unity is returning to America, and confidence and pride are higher than ever before," Trump said. "In all we do, my administration will be inspired by a powerful drive for excellence and endless success. We will not forget our Country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God."

Specifically, Trump began his speech with a statement: "America's Golden Age begins now." Trump said that under his leadership, the country will "prosper again and command respect around the world," and hinted that he will achieve a reversal of the policies of the past four years. "Every day of the Trump Administration, I will put America first," he said.

Trump lambasted the U.S. "decline." Trump quickly pivoted to the topic of his speech, lamenting the state of the country under the policies of his predecessor. Trump condemned the U.S. education and health systems and said: "My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a terrible betrayal, and every betrayal that has ever occurred, and give back to the American people their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and even their freedom."

Trump said the government was unable to provide basic services, as demonstrated by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene that hit western North Carolina in late September and the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Among other things, Trump briefly mentioned the attempted assassination at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. He declared that he believed his life was spared "for a reason." "I was saved by God to make America great again," he said.

In his inaugural address, Trump outlined a series of executive actions he plans to take after being sworn in. On immigration, he said he would declare a national emergency at the southern border, a promise that received a standing ovation from the crowd in the Rotunda.

He also stated, "I will immediately begin a comprehensive reform of our trade system to protect American workers and families. What we will do is not tax our citizens to enrich other countries, but to impose tariffs and taxes on foreign countries to enrich our citizens. To do this, we will establish an external taxation department to collect all tariffs, taxes, and revenues. A huge amount of money will flow into our treasury from foreign countries. The American dream will soon return and prosper like never before to restore the capacity and effectiveness of our federal government. My administration will establish a new Department of Government Efficiency."

Trump confirmed that he would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "American Gulf." He also said that Mount Denali, the highest peak in North America, would be renamed "Mount McKinley." Trump said his administration would work to send American astronauts to Mars.

Speculation of Bitcoin strategic reserves continues, WLFI buys cryptocurrencies as strategic purchases

Amid market turmoil, speculation continues about the possibility of the United States establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). According to data from prediction markets, there is a 38% chance that Trump will sign an executive order to establish the SBR within his first 100 days in office.

The concept of SBR involves the U.S. government acquiring and holding Bitcoin as a strategic asset, similar to gold reserves. However, this policy requires extensive planning, regulatory coordination, and cooperation with the Federal Reserve System.

Nonetheless, on Jan. 21, BitMex co-founder and former CEO Arthur Hayes said: “I don’t think Trump is going to start building a Bitcoin reserve. At the end of the day, I don’t know what the use is of borrowing money to buy Bitcoin on any of Trump’s platforms.”

He said: "You have so much borrowing power before you destroy the bond market. Would you borrow money to buy Bitcoin? Would you borrow money to provide health care for the elderly who voted for you, or to build more bombs so that the defense lobby likes you? You can borrow money to buy a lot of different things. I just don't think he will spend money on Bitcoin. While Bitcoin supporters think Bitcoin is important, there are many other stakeholders who want borrowed money to go into their pockets." Regarding the implementation of a Bitcoin reserve, Hayes said "I hope I'm wrong." But he pointed out that the limited time before the midterm elections may limit the ability to implement major policy changes, and there are many other things that need time and budget to be allocated.

At the same time, on January 21, the Trump family crypto project World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced on the X platform that in order to commemorate Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, WLFI announced the following strategic purchases: $47 million in ETH, $47 million in wBTC, $4.7 million in Aave, $4.7 million in LINK, $4.7 million in TRX, and $4.7 million in ENA.

Around the time of Trump’s inauguration speech, several appointments related to his administration were announced. As of January 21, Trump has appointed Mark Uyeda, a senior official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to lead the agency until a permanent chairman is confirmed.

Trump has also nominated current Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Commissioner Caroline Pham as acting chair. The five CFTC commissioners voted to confirm the nomination on Monday. Pham will replace Rostin Behnam until the Senate approves a new permanent chair.

At the same time, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a statement announcing that Gary Gensler had officially stepped down as chairman. In the statement, the SEC thanked Gensler for his leadership and the efforts of his team, calling him a staunch advocate for American investors, and said that Gensler's departure marked the end of a phase in his nearly 30-year public service career.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.0787-1.72%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11524+0.33%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1156-2.19%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-0.76%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and few voices carry as much weight as Michael Saylor, the visionary co-founder of MicroStrategy. Recently, Saylor shared a fascinating perspective that could redefine how we view Bitcoin institutional adoption and its impact on future price movements. His insights suggest a significant shift on the horizon, one that promises both stability and perhaps a touch of unexpected calm for the often-turbulent crypto market. What Does Increased Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Mean for Volatility? During a recent appearance on the CoinStories YouTube channel, Michael Saylor elaborated on a crucial trend: the growing involvement of institutional investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes this influx of capital from large financial entities will fundamentally alter Bitcoin’s market behavior. Saylor explained that as institutions commit more capital, the market naturally becomes more robust and less susceptible to the dramatic price swings retail investors have grown accustomed to. This isn’t just a theory; it’s a natural progression for any maturing asset class. Essentially, more money from stable, long-term players means fewer sudden spikes and crashes driven by speculative fervor. Decreased Price Swings: Institutional capital tends to be ‘sticky,’ meaning it’s less likely to panic sell during minor corrections. Enhanced Market Depth: Larger orders from institutions provide greater liquidity, making it harder for single events to drastically move the price. Increased Stability: A more stable market is often seen as a prerequisite for even wider Bitcoin institutional adoption. This shift, while beneficial for long-term growth and legitimacy, might present a different experience for day traders who thrive on high volatility. Is Market Maturation a Disappointment for Some Investors? While the idea of a more stable Bitcoin might sound appealing to many, Saylor acknowledged that it could be a bittersweet development for a segment of the investor community. Specifically, those who have profited immensely from Bitcoin’s notorious volatility might find a subdued market less exciting. He described this as a natural part of Bitcoin’s maturation process. Think of it like a wild frontier slowly becoming a developed city; the excitement of the untamed wilderness gives way to established infrastructure and predictable routines. For Bitcoin institutional adoption to truly flourish, a certain level of predictability is necessary. However, this doesn’t mean Bitcoin will become boring. Instead, it suggests a transition from a speculative asset to a more recognized store of value and potentially a global reserve asset. The focus might shift from rapid, short-term gains to sustained, long-term appreciation, mirroring traditional financial assets that have undergone similar transformations. Bitcoin has indeed shown signs of this evolution, trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August. This consolidation around higher levels suggests a foundational strength building up, rather than wild, unpredictable movements. Navigating the New Landscape of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Understanding this evolving market dynamic is crucial for all participants. For institutions, a less volatile Bitcoin offers a more attractive risk profile, making it easier to justify larger allocations and integrate it into diversified portfolios. This further fuels Bitcoin institutional adoption. For retail investors, the strategy might need to adapt. Instead of chasing quick pumps and dumps, a long-term hodling strategy focused on Bitcoin’s fundamental value proposition could become even more paramount. The benefits of this maturation are clear: Greater Legitimacy: Institutions bring credibility and regulatory clarity. Reduced Risk: Less volatility means a safer asset for broader investment. Long-Term Growth Potential: A stable foundation supports sustainable value appreciation. The challenge, however, lies in managing expectations. Those accustomed to parabolic surges might need to adjust to more modest, albeit consistent, growth. This isn’t a signal to abandon Bitcoin, but rather to recognize its evolution into a more sophisticated financial instrument. Michael Saylor’s perspective highlights that while the ride might become smoother, the destination – a globally adopted, robust digital asset – remains incredibly compelling. The path to mainstream acceptance often involves shedding some of the wildness that initially attracted many, in favor of stability that appeals to the masses. Michael Saylor’s insights offer a powerful glimpse into Bitcoin’s future. The increasing tide of Bitcoin institutional adoption is set to transform its market dynamics, potentially ushering in an era of more subdued price action. While this might temper the excitement for some, it signifies a profound maturation, solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate and enduring asset class. This evolution is not a setback but a necessary step towards its ultimate potential, inviting a new wave of investors seeking stability alongside innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin’s Market Evolution Q1: What does Michael Saylor mean by “subdued BTC price action”? A1: Saylor suggests that as more institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market, its price swings (volatility) will likely decrease. This means fewer extremely large daily percentage gains or losses, leading to a more stable and predictable price trajectory. Q2: Why would institutional investors lead to less Bitcoin volatility? A2: Institutional investors typically operate with larger capital, longer investment horizons, and more rigorous risk management strategies. Their presence adds significant liquidity and depth to the market, making it less susceptible to rapid price movements caused by smaller, speculative trades. Q3: Is decreased volatility a good thing for Bitcoin? A3: For the long-term health and widespread acceptance of Bitcoin, yes. Lower volatility makes Bitcoin a more attractive asset for large corporations, pension funds, and traditional financial institutions, fostering greater Bitcoin institutional adoption and legitimacy. However, it might be less appealing for short-term traders who profit from large price swings. Q4: How should retail investors adapt to this potential shift? A4: Retail investors might consider shifting their focus from short-term trading to long-term investment strategies, often referred to as “hodling.” Emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation could become even more pertinent in a less volatile market. Q5: Has Bitcoin shown signs of this maturation already? A5: Yes, the article mentions Bitcoin trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than extreme volatility, which aligns with Saylor’s observations. What are your thoughts on Michael Saylor’s predictions for Bitcoin? Do you welcome a more subdued market, or will you miss the wild rides? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin institutional adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01243-2.04%
holoride
RIDE$0.000774-2.51%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7684-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:40
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026