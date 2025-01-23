Dialogue with Zagabond, founder of Azuki: Building a community-led anime universe, three major components to start the flywheel effect

By: PANews
2025/01/23 20:17
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006712-0.84%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2412-6.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.09671-10.29%
Animecoin
ANIME$0.00953-3.81%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After going through the baptism of cycles, breaking through is a keyword that NFT cannot avoid. How to regain the hearts of players? Azuki, which just celebrated its third birthday, is aiming at the open anime universe. On January 23 , Animecoin (ANIME), an anime project in which Azuki participated as a core contributor , will officially land on major mainstream trading platforms. As the utility value of NFT gradually surpasses the single small picture narrative and expands to more diverse practical application fields , why does Animechain target the animation industry as an entry point , and how will it use the power of animation to open up a new growth space for NFT?

Recently, PANews interviewed Zagabond, the founder of Azuki. In the interview, Zagabond made an in-depth analysis of the development and development of the animation industry and its predicament, and pointed out that Animechain will solve the core pain points in the current animation industry, such as the lack of fan loyalty and the unequal distribution of creators' income, and will bring a more immersive and interactive experience to animation fans. At the same time, he also reflected on Azuki's experience and lessons in brand marketing, and insisted on the construction and ecological expansion strategy of Ethereum.

With the community at its core, Animecoin will create a flywheel effect through three major components

"In 2022, Azuki began building an open anime universe, pioneering decentralized brand building. Now, with the help of the Animecoin Foundation, we are creating the next chapter of anime. The season for ANIME is here." Since the announcement of the launch of the anime network Animechain in March 2024, there have finally been new developments recently. The official announced the token economics of ANIME, and will officially conduct TGE (token generation event) on January 23.

ANIME’s token economics show that 50.5% of the total supply will be allocated to the community, with 37.5% going to the Azuki community as an early supporter of the Animecoin ecosystem and 13% going to the DAO treasury for use based on governance proposals passed by AnimeDAO.

Zagabond pointed out in the interview that "Animecoin is a community-led movement with no VC allocation." He further added that the Animecoin Foundation is the leader in the development of Animechain, as an independent entity, responsible for the governance process of AnimeDAO, and is committed to promoting the growth of the Animecoin ecosystem. It will use its allocated funds to fund startup and ongoing operations, funding programs, and other initiatives to bridge the gap between Animecoin and the broader global anime industry. Azuki is a core contributor to the Animecoin Foundation, supporting the Foundation in fulfilling its mission of managing the development and growth of the Animecoin ecosystem.

As for the reason for the launch of Animechain, Zagabond said in an interview that anime has risen from a subculture to become part of mainstream pop culture. Luxury fashion brands like Chanel and Burberry are working with anime brands, athletes are citing anime in post-game interviews, and rappers like Megan Thee Stallion are sampling anime soundtracks. Despite this, there are still some major structural problems in the anime industry. On the fan side, although fans spend a lot on cryptocurrencies, their loyalty and consumption are not effectively attributed. On the creator side, many animators and intellectual property holders do not earn good returns due to the unique financing structure of the Japanese anime industry.

Anime 2.0 presents a unique opportunity for cryptocurrency to revolutionize the anime fan experience by integrating these fragmented fan components on-chain, allowing IP holders to accurately assess fan loyalty and open up new revenue opportunities for more engaged fan bases.

"Full Stack ANIME" will support the realization of the Anime 2.0 vision by creating a flywheel effect where each component promotes the growth of other components. Only as more users and developers join, the network will become more and more valuable and self-sustaining.

Dialogue with Zagabond, founder of Azuki: Building a community-led anime universe, three major components to start the flywheel effect

It is understood that Full Stack ANIME consists of three parts: blockchain infrastructure, consumer platform and IP:

Dedicated infrastructure (Animechain): Animechain is a L3 blockchain that uses Arbitrum Orbit technology, with Animecoin as a custom gas token. This setup simplifies the experience for Web2 anime fans: they only need to understand and purchase Animecoin (reducing the complexity of managing multiple tokens), while also allowing gas-free transactions for seamless onboarding.

Consumer Platforms and Products (Anime.com): Onboarding Web2 users through consumer products is key to triggering the flywheel effect and increasing value. A large user base will attract more teams to build on the network, which will bring in more users. Anime.com aims to achieve for the anime industry what Discord did for games - becoming the dominant social layer for the entire anime industry.

Content and IP (Azuki): IP development provides the foundation for driving the cultural energy of the entire ecosystem. The IP layer ties the pieces together, uniting the community’s passion for Animecoin.

It is worth mentioning that, according to Zagabond, Azuki has carried out in-depth cooperation in the field of animation during this process. For example, Azuki has established a cooperative relationship with Dentsu, a leading Japanese animation production studio; the first episode of the "Enter the Garden" anime anthology series released by Azuki, "The Waiting Man", was produced by the well-known creative producer Goro Taguchi, who has participated in "Code Geass" and the One Piece movie "One Piece Film Red", etc. The voice cast includes Sugita Tomokazu (who has participated in "Gintama"), Kito Akari (who has participated in "Demon Slayer") and Fukuyama Jun (who has participated in "Code Geass"); Azuki cooperated with AniplexUSA to launch the digital collection experience of the "Fate/strange Fake" IP on Anime.com. This year, the team will announce more animation partnerships this year, and some of the discussions currently underway will be shared with you soon.

Adhering to the ecological expansion strategy and focusing on Ethereum construction is a priority

“As a brand, Azuki represents resilience, growth and innovation. We are proud to have overcome many challenges and remain standing in Web3. The community trusts the team and works with us to create an open anime universe, which is a testament to us,” Zagabond told PANews.

As an old NFT project, although Azuki once became popular with its unique Japanese art style, especially resonating among anime fans, NFT projects now have to face multiple challenges such as the overall market downturn, oversaturation of the market, and user aesthetic fatigue. In addition to exploring more feasible paths, NFT projects including Azuki have also reflected on the problems in the project development process to better meet the needs of the audience.

For example, in the execution of the release of Azuki Elementals, especially in terms of marketing and communication, Zagabond believes that Azuki still has room for improvement. He further pointed out, "In the past, Azuki has emphasized mystery and surprise in product releases, but as the market has evolved, this approach is no longer appropriate. Elementals has taught the team important lessons about transparency and expectation management. I still support the decision to expand the Azuki universe, but we have adjusted our approach to better align with the needs of the community and ensure clear communication and community participation."

However, Zagabond also admitted in the interview that the core strategy of broadening the Azuki ecosystem is still correct, which has been verified by the addition of new and vibrant community members to Elementals. Azuki Elementals represents the team's vision to expand the Azuki universe by creating a more convenient entrance to the garden. Azuki has achieved unprecedented success through Elementals - it is still the most complex hand-painted PFP series to date, with artistic complexity and feature combinations unmatched in the industry.

Regarding the trend of the NFT multi-chain ecosystem, including the fact that many NFT projects have begun to choose to expand to other chains, Zagabond said, "My crypto journey began in 2017, when the blockchain ecosystem was relatively simple. While working at 0x, I participated in the development of matcha.xyz, a DEX aggregator. We foresaw early on that the future would be multi-chain, and today this vision has become a reality. Each chain has its own active community and unique culture. Azuki has found its home on Ethereum, and its core story and IP naturally fit with the values of this chain, 'technological optimism and decentralization'. This fit is so fundamental that I often describe Azuki as the 'crypto anime layer' - we are not just building on Ethereum, we are practicing its philosophy."

“I like to compare Azuki’s growth strategy to that of a fashion brand. The strongest brands first build a solid core identity and a loyal fan base in their home market before considering international expansion. Now, Ethereum is our home, and we still have a lot to do here.” But Zagabond also revealed that Azuki is also willing to make strategic attempts on other chains in the future - but only when the time is right and it is in line with the vision.

Driven by today's market demand, platform competition and narrative changes, the NFT landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. NFT projects such as Azuki retain and emphasize their own unique culture while improving their practicality and investment value by expanding into the animation industry. This trend may indicate that NFT's in-depth exploration of actual landing scenarios has also opened up more paths for the flow of NFT assets and the transformation of value.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

An investment of 100 million dollars for the future of stablecoins
Movement
MOVE$0.07768-3.34%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11512+0.28%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/16 23:42
Share
Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Zeta Network, a Nasdaq-traded company, is privately selling itself to raise $230M, which it intends to use to reinforce its treasury with creative ways to yield Bitcoin, which operates as an investment fund. Zeta Network Group, a Nasdaq-traded firm, sold about $230.8 million in a private share sale funded with Bitcoin and SolvBMC, a wrapped […] The post Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1143-3.70%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00779-1.01%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/17 01:45
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.010113+45.34%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0139-2.66%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02724-6.42%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

StableX bets on Chainlink: a new strategic move in the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin News: Nasdaq-Listed Zeta Network Bags $230M in Bitcoin Deal

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Ripple koopt GTreasury voor $1 miljard, blockchainbedrijf jaagt opnieuw op relevantie

Market Watchers Predict $IPO Token Presale Could Hit $100M AUM by 2026